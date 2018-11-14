BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2 312121 30.72 30.11 30.51+.18 Alibaba 217661 152.15 148.44 150.44+3.46 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 229916 9.78 9.50 9.55—.04 Altria…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2 312121 30.72 30.11 30.51+.18 Alibaba 217661 152.15 148.44 150.44+3.46 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 229916 9.78 9.50 9.55—.04 Altria 3.20 91214 60.68 58.90 59.10—.90 Ambev .05e 265680 4.22 4.13 4.20+.09 AmIntlGrp 1.28 95372 43.08 41.65 41.94—.22 AnteroRes 1 122991 15.56 13.91 14.20—1.07 Aramark .90f 91395 36.55 35.21 35.41—.03 AuroraCn 195562 6.46 6.00 6.16—.54 BPPLC 2.38 85776 40.69 40.01 40.33+.52 BakHuGEn .72 790073 23.76 22.55 23.15—.65 BcoBrads .06a 139637 9.35 9.11 9.32+.16 BkofAm .60 690376 28.10 26.78 27.21—.55 BiPVxSTrs 495596 38.31 35.50 37.24+.89 BarrickG .12 165858 12.94 12.28 12.71+.28 CVSHealth 2 86700 82.15 79.36 79.92—.88 CabotO&G .28f 122886 27.40 25.66 25.84—.65 CdaGoosen 97488 72.27 61.76 64.45+5.87 CanopyGrn 201177 37.12 32.08 34.30—4.18 Cemex .29t 159877 5.21 4.93 4.97 CntryLink 2.16 131400 19.24 18.65 19.07+.28 ChesEng 464597 3.78 3.63 3.67+.11 Citigroup 1.80f 196301 65.79 62.84 63.50—1.28 CitizFincl 1.08 89016 37.92 35.91 36.21—1.48 ClevCliffs .60 111930 10.59 9.64 9.77—.63 CocaCola 1.56 120897 49.94 49.59 49.76—.10 ConAgra .85 126373 34.49 32.55 32.64—2.55 ConocoPhil 1.22f 96443 66.01 63.52 64.12+.40 Coty .50 288882 8.98 8.20 8.70+.54 DenburyR 240539 2.91 2.69 2.73+.13 DxGBullrs 121352 13.38 11.96 12.86+.76 DrGMBllrs .09e 125612 6.76 6.17 6.54+.31 DxSCBearrs 169369 11.87 10.97 11.65+.25 DowDuPnt 1.52 97550 58.63 57.17 57.98+.51 EQTCorp .12 209371 19.11 16.63 17.48—1.08 EdisonInt 2.42 112002 56.06 52.45 53.87—1.67 EnCanag .06 538776 8.39 7.61 7.77—.33 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 137478 15.25 14.47 14.57—.36 ENSCO .04 169159 6.30 5.87 6.14+.09 EquitMidn 101951 22.81 21.31 22.20+1.31 ExxonMbl 3.28 185397 79.09 76.75 77.39—.61 FstDatan 96389 18.27 17.66 17.82—.18 FordM .60a 395471 9.67 9.43 9.54 FrptMcM .20 161419 11.65 11.24 11.54+.29 GenElec .48 1621688 8.85 8.19 8.32—.29 GenMotors 1.52 108828 36.32 34.98 35.23—.70 Gerdau .02e 161479 4.04 3.86 4.03+.01 Goldcrpg .24 85478 9.30 8.83 9.14+.26 HPInc .56f 99494 24.42 23.69 23.73—.22 Hallibrtn .72 155190 32.98 32.01 32.25—.02 HeclaM .01e 85033 2.42 2.19 2.33+.11 HPEntn .45e 162102 15.68 15.11 15.15—.19 IAMGldg 1.52f 106505 2.95 2.75 2.84—.10 ICICIBk .16e 124575 10.12 9.97 10.09+.29 iShGold 145088 11.66 11.49 11.61+.10 iShBrazil .67e 290377 38.99 38.16 38.92+.60 iShEMU .86e 86081 37.93 37.39 37.66+.23 iShSpain .99e 94254 28.82 28.42 28.75+.30 iShSwitz .75e 147100 32.96 32.64 32.67—.26 iShSilver 113611 13.34 13.14 13.28+.13 iShChinaLC .87e 401361 40.87 40.17 40.53+.19 iShEMkts .59e 940297 40.19 39.57 39.93+.24 iShiBoxIG 3.87 115950 111.94 111.68 111.72—.30 iSh20yrT 3.05 86908 114.52 113.30 114.09+.07 iSEafe 1.66e 515001 63.13 62.34 62.69+.05 iShiBxHYB 5.09 447477 83.99 83.34 83.54—.16 iShR2K 1.77e 243788 152.50 148.48 149.45—1.10 iShChina .61e 89287 55.56 54.59 55.08+.52 iShCorEafe 1.56e 117875 59.29 58.55 58.87+.03 Invesco 1.16 108659 20.43 19.28 19.71—.14 iShJapanrs 111590 54.69 54.07 54.34+.19 iShCorEM .95e 235928 48.48 47.77 48.19+.28 ItauUnibH .58e 188722 13.50 13.19 13.48+.22 JPMorgCh 2.24f 182286 110.71 105.98 107.33—2.26 JohnContln 1.04 92443 35.03 33.15 33.41—1.37 KeurDrPep 2.32 86373 28.42 27.37 27.76—.17 Keycorp .48f 147907 18.63 17.92 18.22—.20 KindMorg .80 148059 17.44 16.88 16.94—.24 Kinrossg 237255 2.50 2.38 2.46+.03 LaredoPet 91580 5.44 5.04 5.29+.36 LloydBkg .47a 336481 3.09 2.97 3.02—.05 Macys 1.51 296442 37.32 33.00 33.22—2.57 MarathnO .20 193908 17.23 16.37 16.68+.21 Merck 2.20f 94367 74.96 73.68 74.09—.52 MorgStan 1.20 132366 46.75 43.05 43.85—.83 Nabors .24 479023 4.93 4.02 4.45—.25 NYCmtyB .68 111312 9.62 9.25 9.43—.16 NewellRub .92f 89266 20.81 20.43 20.61+.08 NewfldExp 104156 21.08 18.96 19.46—.95 NokiaCp .19e 130671 5.88 5.78 5.79—.06 OasisPet 139402 8.84 8.14 8.27—.05 Oracle .76 159481 49.97 48.74 48.84—.67 PG&ECp 2.12f 527105 29.20 22.35 25.59—7.13 Penney 199215 1.31 1.22 1.22—.06 PetrbrsA 91955 13.25 12.75 13.17+.57 Petrobras 273903 14.39 13.99 14.24+.34 Pfizer 1.36 266181 43.85 42.71 42.91—.61 PUltSP500s 111240 47.08 43.96 44.81—1.00 ProctGam 2.87 115850 93.90 92.99 93.49+.02 ProgsvCp .69e 89632 69.50 64.69 64.80—6.79 PrUShSPrs 106829 38.42 36.73 37.95+.53 PrUShD3rs 98195 16.62 15.55 16.33+.38 QEPRes .08 88927 8.82 7.96 8.07—.34 RangeRs .08 132617 18.22 16.99 17.44—.38 RegionsFn .56 166660 17.12 16.16 16.37—.51 RiteAid 124207 1.36 1.30 1.32+.01 SpdrGold 139399 115.06 113.46 114.64+.94 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1241790 274.61 268.45 270.20—1.86 SpdrBiots .44e 120810 78.52 73.97 74.93—2.35 SpdrLehHY 2.30 236168 34.95 34.72 34.79—.08 SpdrS&PRB .74e 106681 55.71 53.43 54.06—1.03 SpdrRetls .49e 122071 49.12 47.28 47.43—.74 SpdrOGEx .73e 245179 35.41 33.85 34.28—.17 Schlmbrg 2 170922 48.88 47.35 47.81+.47 SnapIncAn 153723 6.69 6.39 6.48—.23 SwstnEngy 337197 6.08 5.53 5.73—.09 Sprint 238260 6.30 6.11 6.15—.06 Squaren 141937 73.42 68.51 69.81—2.04 SPMatls .98e 97114 54.72 53.67 53.95—.06 SPHlthC 1.01e 116311 91.62 89.89 90.32—.73 SPCnSt 1.28e 175776 56.49 55.74 56.01—.38 SPEngy 2.04e 225356 66.81 64.83 65.43—.11 SPDRFncl .46e 1042210 26.98 26.08 26.37—.36 SPInds 1.12e 183722 72.27 70.60 71.07—.24 SPTech .78e 194889 68.35 66.31 66.65—.81 SPUtil 1.55e 275773 54.96 54.31 54.50—.57 TJX 1.56 x91811 54.57 52.58 52.64—.91 TahoeRes .24 416377 3.30 3.08 3.27+1.07 TaiwSemi .73e 103968 38.34 37.37 37.84+.44 TevaPhrm .73e 118296 23.75 22.46 22.67—.86 Transocn 245001 9.94 9.29 9.57+.14 Twitter 187371 33.85 32.75 32.91+.42 USBancrp 1.20 133695 54.54 53.26 54.00+.31 USNGasrs 430713 39.87 35.49 39.32+6.25 USOilFd 549975 12.17 11.88 11.95+.26 VICIPrn .71e 86091 21.69 21.06 21.44—.03 ValeSA .29e 232438 14.74 14.23 14.53—.07 VanEGold .06e 627150 19.08 18.34 18.83+.41 VnEkRus .01e 104982 20.73 20.46 20.67+.43 VEckOilSvc .47e 178768 19.29 18.60 18.85+.10 VanEJrGld 176873 26.93 26.08 26.64+.47 VangEmg 1.10e 211558 38.91 38.34 38.69+.30 VangFTSE 1.10e 184313 39.94 39.43 39.67+.04 VerizonCm 2.41f 177818 59.32 58.41 58.94+.28 WPXEngy 89348 14.76 13.81 14.08—.12 WalMart 2.08f 100425 103.15 101.01 101.53—1.41 WellsFargo 1.72f 247549 53.29 51.49 52.15—.59 WmsCos 1.36 88989 24.85 24.33 24.75+.43 Yamanag .02 128752 2.17 2.00 2.11+.05 ZayoGrp 125291 24.49 22.86 23.21—.84 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.