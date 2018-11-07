BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 82631 16.28 15.55 15.60—.41 AKSteel 70388 3.98 3.86 3.91+.08 AT&TInc 2 308151 31.13 30.69 31.10+.14 AbbVie…

AESCorp .52 82631 16.28 15.55 15.60—.41 AKSteel 70388 3.98 3.86 3.91+.08 AT&TInc 2 308151 31.13 30.69 31.10+.14 AbbVie 4.28f 103775 87.22 84.14 86.96+3.30 Alibaba 177147 152.80 148.94 152.50+5.06 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 208656 10.32 10.13 10.20+.14 Alticen 75823 18.86 18.03 18.85+.95 Ambev .05e 271200 4.43 4.32 4.37—.06 AmIntlGrp 1.28 74717 44.68 43.87 44.43—.47 Anadarko 1 110373 59.50 57.37 57.89+3.12 Annaly 1.20e 97409 10.00 9.86 9.93—.02 AuroraCn 294385 8.12 7.30 8.08+.68 BPPLC 2.38 74402 43.38 42.89 43.11+.45 BcoBrads .06a 151256 9.65 9.38 9.61—.14 BcoSantSA .21e 101678 4.99 4.92 4.96 BkofAm .60 566506 28.67 28.14 28.54+.33 BiPVxSTrs 409892 32.57 32.50 32.57—2.52 BarrickG .12 105685 13.29 12.96 12.98—.16 BrMySq 1.60 94835 53.11 51.88 52.99+1.64 Brookdale 72588 9.41 8.49 8.85—.41 CVSHealth 2 123549 81.28 78.53 78.77+.87 CallonPet 96076 11.47 10.71 11.08+.69 CanopyGrn 266984 46.74 41.24 46.07+3.48 Caterpillar 3.44 75490 135.22 130.88 135.10+5.77 Cemex .29t 84049 5.81 5.58 5.64+.03 CntryLink 2.16 94172 21.48 21.00 21.47+.32 ChesEng 265361 3.79 3.59 3.72+.07 CgpVelICrd 72844 8.60 7.97 8.46+.24 Citigroup 1.80f 154456 68.31 66.70 68.26+1.58 CocaCola 1.56 122243 49.55 49.03 49.37+.26 Conduentn 137689 17.90 12.18 13.62—5.60 Coty .50 294973 9.62 8.36 8.66—2.52 DXCTchn .76 121722 66.00 60.05 63.21—9.00 DeanFoods .36 129291 6.72 5.62 6.00—1.70 DeltaAir 1.40f x72046 57.25 55.64 56.79+1.67 DenburyR 131508 3.37 3.10 3.22+.03 DevonE .32 113923 34.65 32.89 33.86+.93 DiploPhm 72073 15.43 13.31 14.80—5.54 DxGBullrs 78105 14.57 13.96 14.02—.22 DrGMBllrs .09e 98301 7.85 7.40 7.43—.17 DxSCBearrs 111926 10.55 10.01 10.04—.53 Disney 1.68 82393 117.29 115.16 117.05+.34 DowDuPnt 1.52 115968 59.88 58.24 59.83+1.81 EnbrdgEPt 1.40 x82215 11.03 10.73 10.82+.32 EnCanag .06 459212 8.93 8.60 8.78+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 94706 16.00 15.47 15.97+.07 ENSCO .04 131845 7.73 7.43 7.51+.11 Exelon 1.38 84576 44.81 44.14 44.67+.36 ExxonMbl 3.28 126640 83.14 81.66 83.03+1.04 FstDatan 128450 19.66 18.95 19.60+.87 FordM .60a 373426 9.60 9.45 9.60+.06 FrptMcM .20 142499 12.35 12.04 12.33+.13 GenElec .48 1231979 9.46 9.14 9.20—.22 GenMotors 1.52 94564 37.00 36.37 36.88+.42 Gerdau .02e 138199 4.48 4.35 4.41—.10 HPInc .56f 80641 25.51 24.66 25.47+.59 Hallibrtn .72 87376 36.51 35.63 36.41+.64 HPEntn .45e 180482 16.25 15.84 16.24+.36 HostHotls 1a 74327 19.00 18.45 18.99+.49 IAMGldg 1.52f 92819 3.56 3.32 3.33—.30 ICICIBk .16e 75289 9.75 9.67 9.74+.13 iShGold 95407 11.79 11.74 11.75 iShBrazil .67e 240314 40.53 39.73 40.37—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 381920 42.03 41.36 41.97+.84 iSCorSP500 4.38e 76690 283.23 279.18 283.13+5.97 iShEMkts .59e 810068 41.70 41.15 41.63+.77 iShiBoxIG 3.87 132575 112.71 112.38 112.43+.29 iSh20yrT 3.05 93131 113.40 112.41 112.52+.15 iSEafe 1.66e 341378 64.50 63.98 64.46+.85 iShiBxHYB 5.09 261554 85.07 84.64 85.05+.49 iShR2K 1.77e 221043 157.41 154.80 157.41+2.77 iShREst 2.76e 77047 80.21 79.14 80.21+1.00 iShCorEafe 1.56e 73845 60.67 60.19 60.62+.79 IBM 6.28 123706 125.06 122.33 124.84+1.72 InvTech .28 85849 30.10 29.95 30.05+2.30 iShCorEM .95e 208144 50.20 49.58 50.13+.88 ItauUnibH .58e 147873 13.62 13.19 13.61+.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 126670 111.73 109.35 111.48+1.88 JohnJn 3.60 69393 144.87 142.97 144.75+2.18 Keycorp .48f 106938 18.80 18.35 18.70+.11 KindMorg .80 96201 17.76 17.33 17.50+.05 Kinrossg 175358 2.74 2.64 2.67—.03 Kroger s .56f 77914 31.75 30.94 31.32+.49 Linde 3.30 76262 166.85 164.23 166.85+1.32 Macys 1.51 94034 37.34 35.92 37.19+.16 MarathnO .20 198333 18.94 18.18 18.51+.18 MarathPts 1.84 72257 69.97 68.10 69.82+1.45 Merck 2.20f 185342 75.33 73.84 75.08+1.77 MKors 146910 50.24 47.47 49.05—8.40 MorgStan 1.20 98405 46.81 45.63 46.61+.89 Mosaic .10 72559 36.72 35.26 36.60+.96 Nabors .24 120487 5.82 5.33 5.45—.11 NewellRub .92f 88998 20.63 19.88 20.17+.22 NewfldExp 121424 22.83 21.38 21.89—.25 NobleEngy .44 166516 28.96 27.78 28.16+1.13 NokiaCp .19e 174998 5.99 5.93 5.98+.12 OasisPet 86466 10.42 9.97 10.26+.38 Oracle .76 143296 50.50 49.47 50.26+1.01 Pandora 85081 9.10 8.81 8.96—.06 Penney 124337 1.55 1.44 1.51—.04 Petrobras 256975 15.91 15.26 15.55—.32 Pfizer 1.36 346397 44.56 43.29 44.40+1.39 ProctGam 2.87 87045 91.62 90.62 91.29—.22 ProShSPrs 103918 28.62 28.19 28.22—.60 PrUShSPrs 78143 36.13 35.06 35.12—1.52 QEPRes .08 97562 10.51 9.30 9.80+.37 RegionsFn .56 133154 17.70 17.16 17.52—.12 RiteAid 89023 1.27 1.20 1.26+.02 SpdrGold 83907 116.35 115.90 116.03—.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1024167 281.10 277.08 281.01+5.89 SpdrBiots .44e 69047 85.69 83.74 85.34+2.10 SpdrLehHY 2.30 251035 35.43 35.28 35.41+.17 SpdrS&PRB .74e 118599 55.69 54.45 55.50+.21 SpdrRetls .49e 73396 49.13 48.05 49.05+.46 SpdrOGEx .73e 274493 38.30 37.18 37.82+.95 Schlmbrg 2 89295 52.94 51.70 52.32+.24 Schwab .52 76437 48.72 47.54 48.58+.82 SnapIncAn 143476 7.29 7.08 7.20+.11 SouthnCo 2.40 86080 47.10 45.62 47.01+1.34 SwstnEngy 143929 5.91 5.62 5.81—.02 Sprint 143983 6.40 6.25 6.38+.18 Squaren 236021 83.00 78.44 82.69+5.38 SPHlthC 1.01e 133105 93.25 91.29 93.17+2.66 SPCnSt 1.28e 150571 56.48 55.87 56.46+.32 SPEngy 2.04e 166628 70.36 69.10 70.14+1.13 SPDRFncl .46e 599560 27.32 26.82 27.29+.35 SPInds 1.12e 142176 73.34 72.00 73.28+1.17 SPTech .78e 163130 71.13 69.81 71.13+2.03 SPUtil 1.55e 207253 54.96 54.23 54.88+.62 Synchrony .84 79515 27.38 26.64 27.35+.48 TevaPhrm .73e 97421 23.73 23.03 23.73+.64 Transocn 129668 11.59 11.13 11.45+.34 Twilion 252374 96.97 80.70 96.19+25.17 Twitter 161466 35.12 34.38 34.99+.57 USOilFd 259079 13.31 12.98 13.06—.12 ValeSA .29e 110613 15.42 15.15 15.32+.03 VanEGold .06e 225713 19.56 19.27 19.31—.09 VnEkRus .01e 72192 21.61 21.47 21.56+.25 VanEJrGld 128663 28.23 27.67 27.67—.25 VangREIT 3.08e 75592 80.58 79.52 80.55+.95 VangEmg 1.10e 133781 40.14 39.68 40.09+.70 VangFTSE 1.10e 101099 40.89 40.57 40.87+.50 VerizonCm 2.41f 138189 57.78 57.04 57.65+.44 Vipshop 73172 6.09 5.66 5.97+.39 Visa s 1f 204977 144.90 