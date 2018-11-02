BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 106675 4.03 3.82 3.97+.17 AT&TInc 2 329691 30.91 30.35 30.52+.03 AbbVie 4.28f 127227 84.42 78.76 79.56—.65 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|106675
|4.03
|3.82
|3.97+.17
|AT&TInc 2
|329691
|30.91
|30.35
|30.52+.03
|AbbVie 4.28f
|127227
|84.42
|78.76
|79.56—.65
|Alibaba
|456639
|154.36
|146.28
|147.59—3.66
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|260546
|9.97
|9.76
|9.81—.09
|Altria 3.20
|97810
|64.18
|62.78
|63.67
|Ambev .05e
|209919
|4.48
|4.39
|4.46+.07
|AmAxle
|140748
|14.13
|11.35
|11.49—4.23
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|92696
|44.00
|42.37
|43.28+.16
|Annaly 1.20e
|109011
|9.86
|9.70
|9.73—.12
|Arcosan
|98355
|28.57
|27.22
|28.57+1.07
|AuroraCn
|119464
|7.02
|6.67
|7.02+.29
|BPPLC 2.38
|89752
|42.92
|41.22
|41.60—1.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|130286
|9.96
|9.74
|9.86+.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|79726
|4.95
|4.88
|4.94+.06
|BkofAm .60
|689898
|28.38
|27.52
|27.89+.08
|BiPVxSTrs
|500300
|38.07
|35.22
|36.68+.30
|BarrickG .12
|129699
|13.34
|13.01
|13.17—.17
|BrMySq 1.60
|92359
|52.49
|50.38
|50.69—1.44
|CBLAsc .30m
|83603
|3.20
|2.84
|3.07—.11
|CabotO&G .28f
|81977
|24.56
|23.81
|24.55+.20
|CntryLink 2.16
|88703
|21.27
|20.65
|20.97+.39
|ChesEng
|387252
|3.68
|3.43
|3.49—.08
|Chevron 4.48
|
|96874
|117.11
|113.12
|114.73+3.56
|Citigroup 1.80f
|
|x212142
|66.92
|65.58
|65.92+.54
|ClevCliffs .60
|83270
|10.88
|10.42
|10.73+.05
|CocaCola 1.56
|169930
|48.00
|47.44
|48.00+.26
|DenburyR
|113229
|3.45
|3.24
|3.27—.10
|DxGBullrs
|78913
|14.82
|14.16
|14.75+.14
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|86672
|7.95
|7.59
|7.73—.03
|DirSPBears
|81517
|26.22
|24.68
|25.58+.46
|DxSCBearrs
|151188
|11.04
|10.51
|10.71—.10
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|148961
|59.21
|56.78
|57.73—.54
|EnCanag .06
|634410
|9.07
|8.44
|8.55—.41
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|83812
|15.95
|15.35
|15.66—.17
|ENSCO .04
|122049
|7.33
|7.03
|7.16+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|188392
|82.45
|80.23
|81.95+1.28
|FstDatan
|109972
|19.32
|18.44
|18.75—.20
|Fitbitn
|166778
|6.20
|5.79
|6.10+.15
|FordM .60a
|483977
|9.45
|9.26
|9.38+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|195013
|12.69
|12.01
|12.24—.04
|GenElec .48
|2586477
|9.66
|9.07
|9.29—.29
|GenMills 1.96
|95810
|44.07
|41.74
|42.17—2.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|128875
|37.28
|35.56
|36.03—.44
|Gerdau .02e
|179321
|4.71
|4.44
|4.67+.22
|Goldcrpg .24
|87626
|9.71
|9.47
|9.63+.02
|HPInc .56f
|117922
|24.83
|24.30
|24.63+.14
|Hanesbdss .60
|124697
|17.14
|15.82
|15.96—.26
|HPEntn .45e
|151406
|16.10
|15.74
|15.89+.09
|ICICIBk .16e
|89079
|9.74
|9.55
|9.59—.15
|iShGold
|163432
|11.85
|11.79
|11.82
|iShBrazil .67e
|276967
|42.05
|40.92
|41.61+.56
|iShSilver
|97811
|14.01
|13.82
|13.86+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|491111
|41.95
|40.54
|41.08+.14
|iShEMkts .59e
|1113229
|41.40
|40.41
|40.82+.26
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|113148
|113.26
|111.90
|112.00—1.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|390827
|63.92
|62.98
|63.35+.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|196758
|84.53
|84.14
|84.27—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|266626
|154.89
|152.44
|154.00+.51
|iShChina .61e
|92633
|57.42
|55.41
|56.09+.11
|iShREst 2.76e
|99005
|78.51
|76.88
|77.73—.67
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|96511
|60.17
|59.30
|59.64+.15
|Infosyss
|83025
|9.41
|9.23
|9.25—.05
|IBM 6.28
|105075
|117.75
|114.54
|115.67—1.16
|iShJapanrs
|142786
|55.48
|54.66
|55.02+.31
|iSTaiwnrs
|103559
|34.27
|33.63
|33.90+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|286390
|49.85
|48.73
|49.21+.32
|ItauUnibH .58e
|139382
|13.84
|13.53
|13.66+.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|190086
|110.81
|107.49
|108.38—.60
|KapStoneP .40
|244257
|35.00
|34.95
|34.95—.05
|Keycorp .48f
|106255
|18.78
|18.28
|18.43+.04
|KindMorg .80
|148114
|17.32
|16.75
|16.86—.30
|Kinrossg
|114388
|2.80
|2.72
|2.75—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|115064
|30.52
|29.25
|30.17+.84
|Macys 1.51
|80113
|36.23
|34.96
|35.54+.95
|MarathnO .20
|177338
|18.96
|17.95
|18.21—.40
|Merck 2.20f
|128985
|73.70
|71.62
|72.27—.85
|MetLife 1.68
|94341
|44.44
|43.29
|43.60+1.66
|MorgStan 1.20
|104787
|46.95
|45.54
|45.95+.06
|Nabors .24
|147059
|5.49
|5.21
|5.44+.22
|NewResid 2
|100399
|17.30
|17.13
|17.22+.09
|NewellRub .92f
|
|283620
|19.32
|17.99
|18.99+2.44
|NewfldExp
|172477
|23.61
|21.74
|21.87—1.59
|NobleEngy .44
|x94183
|27.47
|26.13
|26.34+.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|209440
|5.87
|5.77
|5.80+.02
|OasisPet
|86980
|10.44
|9.83
|9.87—.47
|Oracle .76
|171433
|49.02
|48.24
|48.83+.24
|ParsleyEn
|90425
|25.96
|24.41
|24.73+.48
|Penney
|130506
|1.59
|1.49
|1.56+.07
|PetrbrsA
|97575
|15.22
|14.56
|14.79+.04
|Petrobras
|201626
|16.48
|15.87
|16.13—.02
|Pfizer 1.36
|229427
|43.84
|42.48
|42.93—.74
|PUltSP500s
|94550
|47.64
|44.75
|45.87—.92
|ProctGam 2.87
|109178
|89.95
|88.98
|89.81+.22
|ProShSPrs
|113165
|29.40
|28.80
|29.16+.18
|PrUShSPrs
|100758
|38.14
|36.62
|37.55+.48
|PrUShD3rs
|110666
|16.50
|15.56
|16.17+.25
|Realogy .27p
|95156
|18.89
|17.50
|17.76—2.31
|RegionsFn .56
|102556
|17.57
|17.06
|17.26+.05
|ResidioTcn
|80801
|23.97
|20.55
|23.78+1.78
|RiteAid
|78193
|1.21
|1.16
|1.19+.03
|SpdrGold
|87854
|116.98
|116.39
|116.65+.02
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|82396
|36.02
|35.44
|35.69+.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1224176
|275.23
|269.59
|271.89—1.62
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|106672
|35.21
|35.07
|35.14+.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|181691
|37.19
|35.82
|36.18—.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|84057
|52.28
|50.72
|51.40—.26
|Schwab .52
|96793
|47.30
|46.32
|46.58+.19
|ScorpioTk .04
|85552
|2.03
|1.90
|2.00+.11
|SnapIncAn
|267890
|7.18
|6.66
|6.82—.38
|SwstAirl .64
|83865
|52.55
|51.00
|51.82+.87
|SwstnEngy
|175586
|5.52
|5.31
|5.40—.08
|Sprint
|166800
|6.39
|6.22
|6.27—.01
|Squaren
|135489
|79.94
|76.32
|77.76+1.02
|SPMatls .98e
|134339
|54.61
|53.25
|53.96—.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|129516
|90.84
|88.67
|89.26—.56
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|287028
|55.47
|54.63
|55.11—.29
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|79102
|109.29
|106.83
|107.97+.44
|SPEngy 2.04e
|212035
|68.98
|66.88
|67.56—.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|729912
|26.81
|26.18
|26.38—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|232137
|71.93
|70.55
|70.99—.12
|SPTech .78e
|201952
|69.98
|68.16
|68.74—1.37
|SPUtil 1.55e
|238858
|53.74
|52.80
|53.15—.30
|Synchrony .84
|
|x188480
|27.32
|26.13
|26.43—2.80
|TaiwSemi .73e
|97361
|39.49
|38.43
|38.78—.27
|TevaPhrm .73e
|113784
|23.33
|22.48
|22.59—.41
|Transocn
|95818
|11.28
|10.78
|10.89—.12
|TriPointe
|94084
|12.71
|11.87
|12.58+.24
|Twitter
|239796
|35.35
|33.85
|34.30—.32
|USOilFd
|280558
|13.52
|13.28
|13.31—.15
|USSteel .20
|118209
|29.10
|27.09
|27.97+.80
|ValeSA .29e
|196122
|15.92
|15.21
|15.45—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|387659
|19.66
|19.36
|19.63+.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|94577
|21.17
|20.92
|21.12—.01
|VnEkSemi .58e
|93966
|98.08
|95.28
|96.41—1.56
|VanEJrGld
|161915
|28.34
|27.90
|28.06—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|260371
|39.88
|38.94
|39.36+.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|163728
|40.52
|39.93
|40.18+.11
|Vereit .55
|104965
|7.41
|7.27
|7.41+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|142973
|57.08
|55.92
|56.63+.58
|Vipshop
|171235
|5.94
|5.49
|5.83+.13
|Visa s 1f
|170609
|141.46
|137.85
|139.78—1.05
|VistraEnn
|140680
|24.84
|23.75
|24.39+1.29
|WPCarey 4.10f
|
|143296
|66.59
|65.02
|65.60+.70
|WPXEngy
|89875
|16.79
|15.98
|16.05—.17
|WeathfIntl
|226207
|1.35
|1.20
|1.24—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|182856
|54.63
|53.11
|53.61+.05
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|95902
|27.93
|27.04
|27.53+.31
|WmsCos 1.36
|104350
|26.02
|25.30
|25.58—.17
|Yamanag .02
|131773
|2.42
|2.32
|2.36—.02
