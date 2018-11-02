BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 106675 4.03 3.82 3.97+.17 AT&TInc 2 329691 30.91 30.35 30.52+.03 AbbVie 4.28f 127227 84.42 78.76 79.56—.65 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 106675 4.03 3.82 3.97+.17 AT&TInc 2 329691 30.91 30.35 30.52+.03 AbbVie 4.28f 127227 84.42 78.76 79.56—.65 Alibaba 456639 154.36 146.28 147.59—3.66 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 260546 9.97 9.76 9.81—.09 Altria 3.20 97810 64.18 62.78 63.67 Ambev .05e 209919 4.48 4.39 4.46+.07 AmAxle 140748 14.13 11.35 11.49—4.23 AmIntlGrp 1.28 92696 44.00 42.37 43.28+.16 Annaly 1.20e 109011 9.86 9.70 9.73—.12 Arcosan 98355 28.57 27.22 28.57+1.07 AuroraCn 119464 7.02 6.67 7.02+.29 BPPLC 2.38 89752 42.92 41.22 41.60—1.05 BcoBrads .06a 130286 9.96 9.74 9.86+.10 BcoSantSA .21e 79726 4.95 4.88 4.94+.06 BkofAm .60 689898 28.38 27.52 27.89+.08 BiPVxSTrs 500300 38.07 35.22 36.68+.30 BarrickG .12 129699 13.34 13.01 13.17—.17 BrMySq 1.60 92359 52.49 50.38 50.69—1.44 CBLAsc .30m 83603 3.20 2.84 3.07—.11 CabotO&G .28f 81977 24.56 23.81 24.55+.20 CntryLink 2.16 88703 21.27 20.65 20.97+.39 ChesEng 387252 3.68 3.43 3.49—.08 Chevron 4.48 96874 117.11 113.12 114.73+3.56 Citigroup 1.80f x212142 66.92 65.58 65.92+.54 ClevCliffs .60 83270 10.88 10.42 10.73+.05 CocaCola 1.56 169930 48.00 47.44 48.00+.26 DenburyR 113229 3.45 3.24 3.27—.10 DxGBullrs 78913 14.82 14.16 14.75+.14 DrGMBllrs .09e 86672 7.95 7.59 7.73—.03 DirSPBears 81517 26.22 24.68 25.58+.46 DxSCBearrs 151188 11.04 10.51 10.71—.10 DowDuPnt 1.52 148961 59.21 56.78 57.73—.54 EnCanag .06 634410 9.07 8.44 8.55—.41 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 83812 15.95 15.35 15.66—.17 ENSCO .04 122049 7.33 7.03 7.16+.09 ExxonMbl 3.28 188392 82.45 80.23 81.95+1.28 FstDatan 109972 19.32 18.44 18.75—.20 Fitbitn 166778 6.20 5.79 6.10+.15 FordM .60a 483977 9.45 9.26 9.38+.09 FrptMcM .20 195013 12.69 12.01 12.24—.04 GenElec .48 2586477 9.66 9.07 9.29—.29 GenMills 1.96 95810 44.07 41.74 42.17—2.15 GenMotors 1.52 128875 37.28 35.56 36.03—.44 Gerdau .02e 179321 4.71 4.44 4.67+.22 Goldcrpg .24 87626 9.71 9.47 9.63+.02 HPInc .56f 117922 24.83 24.30 24.63+.14 Hanesbdss .60 124697 17.14 15.82 15.96—.26 HPEntn .45e 151406 16.10 15.74 15.89+.09 ICICIBk .16e 89079 9.74 9.55 9.59—.15 iShGold 163432 11.85 11.79 11.82 iShBrazil .67e 276967 42.05 40.92 41.61+.56 iShSilver 97811 14.01 13.82 13.86+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 491111 41.95 40.54 41.08+.14 iShEMkts .59e 1113229 41.40 40.41 40.82+.26 iSh20yrT 3.05 113148 113.26 111.90 112.00—1.41 iSEafe 1.66e 390827 63.92 62.98 63.35+.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 196758 84.53 84.14 84.27—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 266626 154.89 152.44 154.00+.51 iShChina .61e 92633 57.42 55.41 56.09+.11 iShREst 2.76e 99005 78.51 76.88 77.73—.67 iShCorEafe 1.56e 96511 60.17 59.30 59.64+.15 Infosyss 83025 9.41 9.23 9.25—.05 IBM 6.28 105075 117.75 114.54 115.67—1.16 iShJapanrs 142786 55.48 54.66 55.02+.31 iSTaiwnrs 103559 34.27 33.63 33.90+.01 iShCorEM .95e 286390 49.85 48.73 49.21+.32 ItauUnibH .58e 139382 13.84 13.53 13.66+.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 190086 110.81 107.49 108.38—.60 KapStoneP .40 244257 35.00 34.95 34.95—.05 Keycorp .48f 106255 18.78 18.28 18.43+.04 KindMorg .80 148114 17.32 16.75 16.86—.30 Kinrossg 114388 2.80 2.72 2.75—.01 Kroger s .56f 115064 30.52 29.25 30.17+.84 Macys 1.51 80113 36.23 34.96 35.54+.95 MarathnO .20 177338 18.96 17.95 18.21—.40 Merck 2.20f 128985 73.70 71.62 72.27—.85 MetLife 1.68 94341 44.44 43.29 43.60+1.66 MorgStan 1.20 104787 46.95 45.54 45.95+.06 Nabors .24 147059 5.49 5.21 5.44+.22 NewResid 2 100399 17.30 17.13 17.22+.09 NewellRub .92f 283620 19.32 17.99 18.99+2.44 NewfldExp 172477 23.61 21.74 21.87—1.59 NobleEngy .44 x94183 27.47 26.13 26.34+.22 NokiaCp .19e 209440 5.87 5.77 5.80+.02 OasisPet 86980 10.44 9.83 9.87—.47 Oracle .76 171433 49.02 48.24 48.83+.24 ParsleyEn 90425 25.96 24.41 24.73+.48 Penney 130506 1.59 1.49 1.56+.07 PetrbrsA 97575 15.22 14.56 14.79+.04 Petrobras 201626 16.48 15.87 16.13—.02 Pfizer 1.36 229427 43.84 42.48 42.93—.74 PUltSP500s 94550 47.64 44.75 45.87—.92 ProctGam 2.87 109178 89.95 88.98 89.81+.22 ProShSPrs 113165 29.40 28.80 29.16+.18 PrUShSPrs 100758 38.14 36.62 37.55+.48 PrUShD3rs 110666 16.50 15.56 16.17+.25 Realogy .27p 95156 18.89 17.50 17.76—2.31 RegionsFn .56 102556 17.57 17.06 17.26+.05 ResidioTcn 80801 23.97 20.55 23.78+1.78 RiteAid 78193 1.21 1.16 1.19+.03 SpdrGold 87854 116.98 116.39 116.65+.02 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 82396 36.02 35.44 35.69+.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1224176 275.23 269.59 271.89—1.62 SpdrLehHY 2.30 106672 35.21 35.07 35.14+.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 181691 37.19 35.82 36.18—.60 Schlmbrg 2 84057 52.28 50.72 51.40—.26 Schwab .52 96793 47.30 46.32 46.58+.19 ScorpioTk .04 85552 2.03 1.90 2.00+.11 SnapIncAn 267890 7.18 6.66 6.82—.38 SwstAirl .64 83865 52.55 51.00 51.82+.87 SwstnEngy 175586 5.52 5.31 5.40—.08 Sprint 166800 6.39 6.22 6.27—.01 Squaren 135489 79.94 76.32 77.76+1.02 SPMatls .98e 134339 54.61 53.25 53.96—.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 129516 90.84 88.67 89.26—.56 SPCnSt 1.28e 287028 55.47 54.63 55.11—.29 SPConsum 1.12e 79102 109.29 106.83 107.97+.44 SPEngy 2.04e 212035 68.98 66.88 67.56—.17 SPDRFncl .46e 729912 26.81 26.18 26.38—.02 SPInds 1.12e 232137 71.93 70.55 70.99—.12 SPTech .78e 201952 69.98 68.16 68.74—1.37 SPUtil 1.55e 238858 53.74 52.80 53.15—.30 Synchrony .84 x188480 27.32 26.13 26.43—2.80 TaiwSemi .73e 97361 39.49 38.43 38.78—.27 TevaPhrm .73e 113784 23.33 22.48 22.59—.41 Transocn 95818 11.28 10.78 10.89—.12 TriPointe 94084 12.71 11.87 12.58+.24 Twitter 239796 35.35 33.85 34.30—.32 USOilFd 280558 13.52 13.28 13.31—.15 USSteel .20 118209 29.10 27.09 27.97+.80 ValeSA .29e 196122 15.92 15.21 15.45—.07 VanEGold .06e 387659 19.66 19.36 19.63+.06 VnEkRus .01e 94577 21.17 20.92 21.12—.01 VnEkSemi .58e 93966 98.08 95.28 96.41—1.56 VanEJrGld 161915 28.34 27.90 28.06—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 260371 39.88 38.94 39.36+.14 VangFTSE 1.10e 163728 40.52 39.93 40.18+.11 Vereit .55 104965 7.41 7.27 7.41+.02 VerizonCm 2.41f 142973 57.08 55.92 56.63+.58 Vipshop 171235 5.94 5.49 5.83+.13 Visa s 1f 170609 141.46 137.85 139.78—1.05 VistraEnn 140680 24.84 23.75 24.39+1.29 WPCarey 4.10f 143296 66.59 65.02 65.60+.70 WPXEngy 89875 16.79 15.98 16.05—.17 WeathfIntl 226207 1.35 1.20 1.24—.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 182856 54.63 53.11 53.61+.05 Weyerhsr 1.36 95902 27.93 27.04 27.53+.31 WmsCos 1.36 104350 26.02 25.30 25.58—.17 Yamanag .02 131773 2.42 2.32 2.36—.02 