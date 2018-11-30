BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 81671 3.18 3.06 3.08—.05 AT&TInc 2 804517 31.43 30.68 31.24+.67 AXAEqHn .13p 133968 20.02 19.68 19.68—.19 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|81671
|3.18
|3.06
|3.08—.05
|AT&TInc 2
|804517
|31.43
|30.68
|31.24+.67
|AXAEqHn .13p
|
|133968
|20.02
|19.68
|19.68—.19
|AbbottLab 1.12
|80281
|74.23
|73.07
|74.05+.79
|AbbVie 4.28f
|119926
|94.27
|89.87
|94.27+4.36
|Alibaba
|350222
|160.86
|156.72
|160.86+4.58
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|250363
|9.67
|9.48
|9.55—.09
|Alticen
|117661
|17.69
|17.00
|17.69+.49
|Altria 3.20
|137517
|56.12
|54.54
|54.83—1.11
|Ambev .05e
|217313
|4.32
|4.22
|4.27—.03
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|100278
|43.56
|42.40
|43.25—.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|252605
|10.12
|9.97
|10.04—.02
|BakHuGEn .72
|
|144806
|23.08
|22.41
|22.82—.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|98241
|10.08
|9.89
|9.96—.04
|BkofAm .60
|642364
|28.63
|27.87
|28.40+.36
|BiPVxSTrs
|298756
|35.88
|34.24
|34.49—.99
|BarrickG .12
|146942
|12.94
|12.64
|12.75—.30
|BostonSci
|97935
|37.72
|37.03
|37.67+.63
|BrMySq 1.60
|138939
|53.48
|51.75
|53.46+1.64
|CVSHealth 2
|159192
|80.24
|78.68
|80.20+.20
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|84455
|135.97
|129.84
|135.67+5.44
|Cemex .29t
|115907
|5.18
|5.01
|5.14+.03
|CntryLink 2.16
|142002
|18.83
|18.51
|18.80+.18
|ChesEng
|310235
|3.01
|2.90
|2.92—.11
|Chicos .34
|82192
|5.45
|5.00
|5.40+.10
|CgpVelLCrd
|168423
|14.08
|12.50
|13.37—.51
|CgpVelICrd
|83636
|14.59
|13.09
|13.76+.47
|Citigroup 1.80f
|141783
|65.00
|64.11
|64.79—.11
|CocaCola 1.56
|255107
|50.49
|48.99
|50.40+1.42
|Coty .50
|92680
|8.52
|8.26
|8.34—.18
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|108456
|61.32
|59.17
|60.71+1.85
|DenburyR
|162357
|2.30
|2.13
|2.26—.05
|DevonE .32
|101515
|27.15
|25.98
|27.03+.12
|DxGBullrs
|81994
|13.47
|12.68
|13.32—.18
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|87794
|6.62
|6.26
|6.45—.15
|DxSCBearrs
|99331
|11.20
|10.80
|10.84—.19
|Disney 1.76f
|
|168535
|117.07
|115.06
|115.49—1.12
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|136553
|58.02
|56.92
|57.85+.61
|EliLilly 2.25
|89645
|118.71
|116.22
|118.64+1.64
|EnbrdgEPt 1.40
|
|115795
|11.00
|10.77
|10.87—.17
|EnCanag .06
|309465
|6.92
|6.64
|6.72—.25
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|107175
|14.73
|14.45
|14.57—.16
|ENSCO .04
|x190843
|6.05
|5.58
|5.67—.47
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|140343
|79.60
|78.32
|79.50+.44
|FangHldg .20e
|248952
|1.90
|1.62
|1.84+.12
|FstDatan
|100047
|19.21
|18.62
|19.08+.11
|FordM .60a
|362554
|9.48
|9.36
|9.41+.04
|FrptMcM .20
|171390
|11.99
|11.58
|11.94+.12
|GameStop 1.52
|119005
|13.96
|12.80
|13.66—.97
|GenElec .48
|1869295
|7.68
|7.40
|7.50—.44
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|180817
|38.00
|36.66
|37.95+1.19
|Gerdau .02e
|133185
|4.04
|3.85
|4.02+.14
|HPInc .64f
|191497
|23.24
|22.42
|23.00+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|109385
|31.62
|30.95
|31.43—.46
|HPEntn .45e
|209430
|15.14
|14.77
|15.00—.12
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|89388
|180.37
|175.11
|180.32+4.66
|Hormels .84f
|83250
|45.58
|44.88
|45.09—.14
|HostHotls 1a
|82264
|19.34
|18.77
|19.00—.30
|iShGold
|108765
|11.72
|11.66
|11.71—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|201535
|40.10
|39.51
|39.80—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|447748
|42.11
|41.42
|42.02+.58
|iShEMkts .59e
|929566
|41.17
|40.80
|41.08—.04
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|148167
|111.58
|111.25
|111.46—.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|91265
|115.42
|114.98
|115.33+.43
|iSEafe 1.66e
|320685
|62.84
|62.49
|62.77—.27
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|142380
|83.74
|83.55
|83.60—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|203019
|152.86
|151.08
|152.62+.79
|iShREst 2.76e
|83913
|81.78
|80.83
|81.78+.80
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|100992
|59.02
|58.68
|58.98—.19
|Infosyss
|104632
|9.86
|9.75
|9.86+.18
|Intelsat
|95156
|26.17
|23.54
|24.87—1.35
|iShCorEM .95e
|179313
|49.56
|49.26
|49.47—.17
|ItauUnHs
|116583
|9.44
|9.27
|9.33—.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|186392
|111.32
|109.58
|111.19+1.13
|JohnJn 3.60
|125101
|147.00
|145.10
|146.90+1.05
|Keycorp .56
|112151
|18.38
|18.07
|18.34+.20
|KindMorg .80
|203928
|17.08
|16.73
|17.07+.20
|Kinrossg
|142574
|2.79
|2.66
|2.71—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|100296
|30.58
|29.53
|29.66—.70
|LambWstn .77
|393843
|77.65
|75.83
|76.70—.04
|LaSalleH 1.37
|135756
|32.49
|31.36
|32.06—.39
|LloydBkg .47a
|114571
|2.84
|2.81
|2.83—.05
|MarathnO .20
|132584
|16.77
|16.08
|16.69+.14
|MasterCrd 1
|79427
|201.67
|195.80
|201.07+4.41
|Merck 2.20f
|213476
|79.49
|77.72
|79.34+1.43
|MorgStan 1.20
|112798
|44.61
|43.91
|44.39—.12
|NRGEgy .12
|191302
|39.32
|38.33
|38.43—.36
|Nabors .24
|219998
|3.47
|3.16
|3.23—.28
|NYCmtyB .68
|390151
|10.84
|10.52
|10.63+.07
|NewellRub .92f
|142128
|24.21
|23.40
|23.40—.40
|NewfldExp
|183628
|17.35
|16.74
|16.95—.60
|NikeB s .88f
|x79458
|75.48
|73.90
|75.12+1.00
|NokiaCp .19e
|121230
|5.52
|5.46
|5.47—.05
|OasisPet
|129072
|7.38
|7.01
|7.14—.37
|Oracle .76
|228663
|48.84
|47.71
|48.76+.86
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|96893
|26.99
|26.02
|26.38—.38
|PPLCorp 1.64
|90522
|30.74
|30.23
|30.59—.08
|Pagsegurn
|167196
|24.57
|21.40
|24.00—2.23
|Pandora
|100549
|8.91
|8.67
|8.69—.18
|Pebblebrk 1.52
|186136
|35.23
|34.08
|34.92—.26
|PetrbrsA
|110396
|13.21
|12.87
|13.14+.17
|Petrobras
|164351
|14.66
|14.18
|14.56+.23
|Pfizer 1.36
|427298
|46.26
|45.28
|46.23+.72
|PrUCruders
|80148
|17.41
|16.10
|16.80—.44
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|161467
|94.65
|92.75
|94.51+1.69
|QEPRes .08
|85030
|8.37
|7.88
|8.03—.47
|RegionsFn .56
|201998
|16.54
|16.16
|16.45+.24
|SpdrGold
|81457
|115.66
|115.04
|115.54—.20
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|950140
|276.28
|273.45
|275.65+1.67
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|106800
|34.81
|34.72
|34.73—.10
|SpdrRetls .49e
|89181
|46.45
|46.08
|46.35
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|259090
|33.06
|32.36
|32.81—.46
|Salesforce
|93935
|143.22
|138.28
|142.76+3.04
|Schlmbrg 2
|161808
|45.55
|44.68
|45.10—.80
|Schwab .52
|136893
|44.81
|43.92
|44.80+.64
|ScorpioTk .04
|81342
|2.09
|1.96
|2.07—.05
|SnapIncAn
|103571
|6.54
|6.31
|6.51+.11
|SwstnEngy
|189370
|4.95
|4.81
|4.82—.10
|SpiritRltC .50f
|86662
|7.46
|7.32
|7.42+.06
|Sprint
|149636
|6.40
|6.27
|6.28—.04
|Squaren
|121990
|70.68
|68.40
|69.84—.06
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|158733
|95.87
|93.80
|95.87+1.91
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|165503
|56.40
|55.75
|56.26+.36
|SPEngy 2.04e
|181260
|66.30
|65.32
|66.11—.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|454233
|27.08
|26.71
|26.97+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|164279
|72.65
|71.60
|72.54+.70
|SPTech .78e
|165076
|67.99
|67.01
|67.94+.64
|SPUtil 1.55e
|181667
|55.64
|54.77
|55.59+.81
|TJX 1.56
|175254
|49.05
|47.47
|48.85+1.36
|TaiwSemi .73e
|87344
|37.60
|37.08
|37.59—.34
|TollBros .44
|110464
|33.49
|32.59
|32.97—.64
|Transocn
|160368
|9.69
|9.18
|9.28—.54
|Twitter
|258220
|31.55
|30.11
|31.45+.15
|USBancrp 1.20
|102975
|54.88
|54.04
|54.46+.42
|USOilFd
|467665
|10.93
|10.51
|10.73—.14
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|96355
|122.32
|120.04
|121.84+.64
|VICIPrn .71e
|115979
|22.25
|21.77
|21.77—.30
|ValeSA .29e
|234539
|13.87
|13.39
|13.70+.23
|VanEGold .06e
|318787
|19.18
|18.80
|19.09—.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|132297
|20.61
|20.41
|20.45—.41
|VnEkSemi .58e
|82469
|96.75
|93.42
|96.75+2.31
|VanEJrGld
|80976
|26.87
|26.37
|26.59—.26
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|182146
|39.74
|39.48
|39.69—.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|143004
|39.78
|39.56
|39.75—.14
|Vereit .55
|114184
|7.70
|7.59
|7.65+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|311376
|60.37
|59.48
|60.30+.85
|Visa s 1f
|113568
|142.26
|138.63
|141.71+2.61
|WalMart 2.08f
|106612
|98.43
|97.07
|97.65+.36
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|189009
|54.55
|53.87
|54.28+.24
|WmsCos 1.36
|103646
|25.64
|25.25
|25.32—.24
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.