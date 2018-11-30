BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 81671 3.18 3.06 3.08—.05 AT&TInc 2 804517 31.43 30.68 31.24+.67 AXAEqHn .13p 133968 20.02 19.68 19.68—.19 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 81671 3.18 3.06 3.08—.05 AT&TInc 2 804517 31.43 30.68 31.24+.67 AXAEqHn .13p 133968 20.02 19.68 19.68—.19 AbbottLab 1.12 80281 74.23 73.07 74.05+.79 AbbVie 4.28f 119926 94.27 89.87 94.27+4.36 Alibaba 350222 160.86 156.72 160.86+4.58 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 250363 9.67 9.48 9.55—.09 Alticen 117661 17.69 17.00 17.69+.49 Altria 3.20 137517 56.12 54.54 54.83—1.11 Ambev .05e 217313 4.32 4.22 4.27—.03 AmIntlGrp 1.28 100278 43.56 42.40 43.25—.19 Annaly 1.20e 252605 10.12 9.97 10.04—.02 BakHuGEn .72 144806 23.08 22.41 22.82—.29 BcoBrads .06a 98241 10.08 9.89 9.96—.04 BkofAm .60 642364 28.63 27.87 28.40+.36 BiPVxSTrs 298756 35.88 34.24 34.49—.99 BarrickG .12 146942 12.94 12.64 12.75—.30 BostonSci 97935 37.72 37.03 37.67+.63 BrMySq 1.60 138939 53.48 51.75 53.46+1.64 CVSHealth 2 159192 80.24 78.68 80.20+.20 Caterpillar 3.44 84455 135.97 129.84 135.67+5.44 Cemex .29t 115907 5.18 5.01 5.14+.03 CntryLink 2.16 142002 18.83 18.51 18.80+.18 ChesEng 310235 3.01 2.90 2.92—.11 Chicos .34 82192 5.45 5.00 5.40+.10 CgpVelLCrd 168423 14.08 12.50 13.37—.51 CgpVelICrd 83636 14.59 13.09 13.76+.47 Citigroup 1.80f 141783 65.00 64.11 64.79—.11 CocaCola 1.56 255107 50.49 48.99 50.40+1.42 Coty .50 92680 8.52 8.26 8.34—.18 DeltaAir 1.40f 108456 61.32 59.17 60.71+1.85 DenburyR 162357 2.30 2.13 2.26—.05 DevonE .32 101515 27.15 25.98 27.03+.12 DxGBullrs 81994 13.47 12.68 13.32—.18 DrGMBllrs .09e 87794 6.62 6.26 6.45—.15 DxSCBearrs 99331 11.20 10.80 10.84—.19 Disney 1.76f 168535 117.07 115.06 115.49—1.12 DowDuPnt 1.52 136553 58.02 56.92 57.85+.61 EliLilly 2.25 89645 118.71 116.22 118.64+1.64 EnbrdgEPt 1.40 115795 11.00 10.77 10.87—.17 EnCanag .06 309465 6.92 6.64 6.72—.25 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 107175 14.73 14.45 14.57—.16 ENSCO .04 x190843 6.05 5.58 5.67—.47 ExxonMbl 3.28 140343 79.60 78.32 79.50+.44 FangHldg .20e 248952 1.90 1.62 1.84+.12 FstDatan 100047 19.21 18.62 19.08+.11 FordM .60a 362554 9.48 9.36 9.41+.04 FrptMcM .20 171390 11.99 11.58 11.94+.12 GameStop 1.52 119005 13.96 12.80 13.66—.97 GenElec .48 1869295 7.68 7.40 7.50—.44 GenMotors 1.52 180817 38.00 36.66 37.95+1.19 Gerdau .02e 133185 4.04 3.85 4.02+.14 HPInc .64f 191497 23.24 22.42 23.00+.14 Hallibrtn .72 109385 31.62 30.95 31.43—.46 HPEntn .45e 209430 15.14 14.77 15.00—.12 HomeDp 4.12 89388 180.37 175.11 180.32+4.66 Hormels .84f 83250 45.58 44.88 45.09—.14 HostHotls 1a 82264 19.34 18.77 19.00—.30 iShGold 108765 11.72 11.66 11.71—.02 iShBrazil .67e 201535 40.10 39.51 39.80—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 447748 42.11 41.42 42.02+.58 iShEMkts .59e 929566 41.17 40.80 41.08—.04 iShiBoxIG 3.87 148167 111.58 111.25 111.46—.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 91265 115.42 114.98 115.33+.43 iSEafe 1.66e 320685 62.84 62.49 62.77—.27 iShiBxHYB 5.09 142380 83.74 83.55 83.60—.17 iShR2K 1.77e 203019 152.86 151.08 152.62+.79 iShREst 2.76e 83913 81.78 80.83 81.78+.80 iShCorEafe 1.56e 100992 59.02 58.68 58.98—.19 Infosyss 104632 9.86 9.75 9.86+.18 Intelsat 95156 26.17 23.54 24.87—1.35 iShCorEM .95e 179313 49.56 49.26 49.47—.17 ItauUnHs 116583 9.44 9.27 9.33—.01 JPMorgCh 2.24f 186392 111.32 109.58 111.19+1.13 JohnJn 3.60 125101 147.00 145.10 146.90+1.05 Keycorp .56 112151 18.38 18.07 18.34+.20 KindMorg .80 203928 17.08 16.73 17.07+.20 Kinrossg 142574 2.79 2.66 2.71—.02 Kroger s .56f 100296 30.58 29.53 29.66—.70 LambWstn .77 393843 77.65 75.83 76.70—.04 LaSalleH 1.37 135756 32.49 31.36 32.06—.39 LloydBkg .47a 114571 2.84 2.81 2.83—.05 MarathnO .20 132584 16.77 16.08 16.69+.14 MasterCrd 1 79427 201.67 195.80 201.07+4.41 Merck 2.20f 213476 79.49 77.72 79.34+1.43 MorgStan 1.20 112798 44.61 43.91 44.39—.12 NRGEgy .12 191302 39.32 38.33 38.43—.36 Nabors .24 219998 3.47 3.16 3.23—.28 NYCmtyB .68 390151 10.84 10.52 10.63+.07 NewellRub .92f 142128 24.21 23.40 23.40—.40 NewfldExp 183628 17.35 16.74 16.95—.60 NikeB s .88f x79458 75.48 73.90 75.12+1.00 NokiaCp .19e 121230 5.52 5.46 5.47—.05 OasisPet 129072 7.38 7.01 7.14—.37 Oracle .76 228663 48.84 47.71 48.76+.86 PG&ECp 2.12f 96893 26.99 26.02 26.38—.38 PPLCorp 1.64 90522 30.74 30.23 30.59—.08 Pagsegurn 167196 24.57 21.40 24.00—2.23 Pandora 100549 8.91 8.67 8.69—.18 Pebblebrk 1.52 186136 35.23 34.08 34.92—.26 PetrbrsA 110396 13.21 12.87 13.14+.17 Petrobras 164351 14.66 14.18 14.56+.23 Pfizer 1.36 427298 46.26 45.28 46.23+.72 PrUCruders 80148 17.41 16.10 16.80—.44 ProctGam 2.87 161467 94.65 92.75 94.51+1.69 QEPRes .08 85030 8.37 7.88 8.03—.47 RegionsFn .56 201998 16.54 16.16 16.45+.24 SpdrGold 81457 115.66 115.04 115.54—.20 S&P500ETF 4.13e 950140 276.28 273.45 275.65+1.67 SpdrLehHY 2.30 106800 34.81 34.72 34.73—.10 SpdrRetls .49e 89181 46.45 46.08 46.35 SpdrOGEx .73e 259090 33.06 32.36 32.81—.46 Salesforce 93935 143.22 138.28 142.76+3.04 Schlmbrg 2 161808 45.55 44.68 45.10—.80 Schwab .52 136893 44.81 43.92 44.80+.64 ScorpioTk .04 81342 2.09 1.96 2.07—.05 SnapIncAn 103571 6.54 6.31 6.51+.11 SwstnEngy 189370 4.95 4.81 4.82—.10 SpiritRltC .50f 86662 7.46 7.32 7.42+.06 Sprint 149636 6.40 6.27 6.28—.04 Squaren 121990 70.68 68.40 69.84—.06 SPHlthC 1.01e 158733 95.87 93.80 95.87+1.91 SPCnSt 1.28e 165503 56.40 55.75 56.26+.36 SPEngy 2.04e 181260 66.30 65.32 66.11—.12 SPDRFncl .46e 454233 27.08 26.71 26.97+.14 SPInds 1.12e 164279 72.65 71.60 72.54+.70 SPTech .78e 165076 67.99 67.01 67.94+.64 SPUtil 1.55e 181667 55.64 54.77 55.59+.81 TJX 1.56 175254 49.05 47.47 48.85+1.36 TaiwSemi .73e 87344 37.60 37.08 37.59—.34 TollBros .44 110464 33.49 32.59 32.97—.64 Transocn 160368 9.69 9.18 9.28—.54 Twitter 258220 31.55 30.11 31.45+.15 USBancrp 1.20 102975 54.88 54.04 54.46+.42 USOilFd 467665 10.93 10.51 10.73—.14 UtdTech 2.94f 96355 122.32 120.04 121.84+.64 VICIPrn .71e 115979 22.25 21.77 21.77—.30 ValeSA .29e 234539 13.87 13.39 13.70+.23 VanEGold .06e 318787 19.18 18.80 19.09—.08 VnEkRus .01e 132297 20.61 20.41 20.45—.41 VnEkSemi .58e 82469 96.75 93.42 96.75+2.31 VanEJrGld 80976 26.87 26.37 26.59—.26 VangEmg 1.10e 182146 39.74 39.48 39.69—.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 143004 39.78 39.56 39.75—.14 Vereit .55 114184 7.70 7.59 7.65+.02 VerizonCm 2.41f 311376 60.37 59.48 60.30+.85 Visa s 1f 113568 142.26 138.63 141.71+2.61 WalMart 2.08f 106612 98.43 97.07 97.65+.36 WellsFargo 1.72f 189009 54.55 53.87 54.28+.24 WmsCos 1.36 103646 25.64 25.25 25.32—.24 