BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 76070 15.54 15.31 15.51+.29 AKSteel 178806 3.32 3.03 3.27+.15 AT&TInc 2 328573 30.87 30.35 30.74+.30 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|76070
|15.54
|15.31
|15.51+.29
|AKSteel
|178806
|3.32
|3.03
|3.27+.15
|AT&TInc 2
|328573
|30.87
|30.35
|30.74+.30
|AbbottLab 1.12
|75551
|72.84
|70.10
|72.83+3.12
|Aetna 2
|115206
|213.36
|211.79
|212.70+.70
|Alibaba
|207380
|159.80
|155.26
|159.34+2.88
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|266157
|9.55
|9.33
|9.53+.12
|Altria 3.20
|106252
|55.18
|53.31
|54.95+1.16
|Ambev .05e
|272411
|4.31
|4.14
|4.31+.09
|Annaly 1.20e
|114745
|10.02
|9.89
|9.99+.08
|Aramark .42e
|80811
|38.20
|36.94
|38.11+.98
|AuroraCn
|132467
|5.97
|5.50
|5.96+.46
|BcoBrads .06a
|161854
|9.98
|9.46
|9.91+.27
|BkofAm .60
|613412
|28.47
|27.56
|28.43+.69
|BiPVxSTrs
|325922
|36.21
|34.49
|34.79—1.06
|BarrickG .12
|137508
|13.17
|12.65
|13.05+.30
|BostonSci
|84454
|36.70
|35.47
|36.65+1.39
|BrMySq 1.60
|79950
|52.33
|51.26
|52.00+.85
|CVSHealth 2
|198682
|81.65
|79.78
|80.27+.77
|Cemex .29t
|123336
|4.94
|4.64
|4.92+.26
|CntryLink 2.16
|94109
|18.84
|18.36
|18.73+.16
|CheetahM
|92496
|6.98
|6.41
|6.64+1.16
|ChesEng
|335578
|3.05
|2.86
|3.01+.02
|Chicos .34
|296509
|5.30
|4.42
|4.79—2.53
|CgpVelLCrd
|132484
|14.55
|12.87
|13.15—1.11
|CgpVelICrd
|90842
|14.37
|12.78
|14.08+1.05
|Citigroup 1.80f
|176836
|65.65
|62.91
|65.58+2.12
|ClevCliffs .20
|113022
|9.43
|8.71
|9.37+.49
|CocaCola 1.56
|113674
|49.72
|49.21
|49.71+.34
|Coty .50
|85646
|8.72
|8.49
|8.52—.09
|DenburyR
|164828
|2.43
|2.26
|2.35+.06
|DicksSptg .90
|87997
|37.75
|34.90
|37.26+.93
|DxGBullrs
|126596
|14.11
|12.60
|13.84+.98
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|146501
|7.10
|6.26
|6.88+.48
|DxSCBearrs
|149850
|12.01
|10.90
|10.92—.87
|Disney 1.76f
|90339
|116.30
|114.05
|116.10+2.20
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|148598
|57.91
|56.17
|57.22+.04
|EnCanag .06
|200097
|6.98
|6.70
|6.89+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|72280
|14.68
|14.27
|14.62+.13
|ENSCO .04
|126831
|6.14
|5.84
|6.06+.09
|EntProdPt 1.73
|96376
|26.14
|25.58
|26.08+.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|114284
|78.45
|76.84
|78.45+1.40
|FstDatan
|152821
|19.15
|18.13
|19.11+1.12
|FordM .60a
|322025
|9.44
|9.17
|9.41+.13
|FrptMcM .20
|290818
|11.99
|10.98
|11.97+.73
|GenElec .48
|1242016
|7.77
|7.37
|7.74+.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|124244
|37.00
|35.94
|36.95+.26
|Genworth
|128333
|4.93
|4.50
|4.78+.27
|Gerdau .02e
|257692
|3.96
|3.76
|3.94+.13
|HPInc .64f
|88567
|23.44
|22.61
|23.43+.70
|Hallibrtn .72
|94580
|32.24
|31.21
|32.17+.29
|HertzGl
|82892
|21.35
|18.92
|20.97+1.38
|HPEntn .45e
|131648
|15.46
|14.90
|15.46+.40
|ICICIBk .16e
|98384
|10.21
|9.95
|10.21+.27
|iShGold
|154145
|11.76
|11.61
|11.70+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|276538
|39.93
|38.44
|39.81+.78
|iShMexico .78e
|77295
|40.11
|38.49
|40.10+1.71
|iShSilver
|89293
|13.53
|13.26
|13.43+.14
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|579753
|42.20
|41.29
|42.11+.92
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|85138
|104.91
|104.57
|104.86+.20
|iShEMkts .59e
|1205186
|41.51
|40.47
|41.48+.97
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|138613
|111.95
|111.29
|111.85+.30
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|78140
|115.02
|114.36
|114.45—.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|406008
|63.41
|62.28
|63.36+.89
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|234537
|83.77
|83.06
|83.75+.69
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|260895
|152.37
|147.70
|152.24+3.67
|iShChina .61e
|85572
|57.75
|56.36
|57.69+1.52
|iShREst 2.76e
|98276
|80.96
|79.87
|80.87+.71
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|121110
|59.53
|58.47
|59.49+.86
|Infosyss
|139287
|9.89
|9.56
|9.86+.59
|iShJapanrs
|103866
|55.57
|54.75
|55.48+.72
|iShCorEM .95e
|
|311889
|50.04
|48.84
|50.03+1.17
|ItauUnHs
|x130717
|9.36
|8.93
|9.30+.28
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|139617
|111.40
|108.87
|110.94+1.22
|JohnJn 3.60
|82622
|146.56
|143.36
|146.44+3.22
|JnprNtwk .72
|82805
|29.47
|28.00
|29.44+1.45
|KindMorg .80
|168580
|16.87
|16.32
|16.86+.13
|Kinrossg
|127898
|2.78
|2.55
|2.71+.13
|LloydBkg .47a
|109288
|2.95
|2.86
|2.92+.02
|MarathnO .20
|100319
|16.50
|15.86
|16.49+.39
|Merck 2.20f
|120473
|77.36
|76.27
|77.23+.89
|MorgStan 1.20
|123770
|45.53
|43.67
|45.31+1.26
|Nabors .24
|368743
|3.70
|3.40
|3.54—.11
|NYCmtyB .68
|77553
|10.26
|9.77
|10.22+.36
|NewellRub .92f
|125715
|23.60
|22.45
|23.58+.17
|NokiaCp .19e
|203940
|5.50
|5.39
|5.48+.01
|OasisPet
|106290
|7.55
|7.20
|7.39—.09
|Oracle .76
|292170
|48.25
|47.37
|48.19+.75
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|129413
|27.52
|26.29
|27.46+.49
|Penney
|86093
|1.48
|1.40
|1.48+.04
|PetrbrsA
|110263
|13.40
|12.84
|13.20+.10
|Petrobras
|236245
|14.57
|13.94
|14.39+.05
|Pfizer 1.36
|182605
|44.92
|44.10
|44.90+.83
|PrUCruders
|80818
|17.76
|16.39
|16.62—.93
|ProctGam 2.87
|79413
|93.22
|92.21
|93.01+.29
|ProShSPrs
|82363
|29.54
|28.88
|28.88—.67
|PrUShSPrs
|91143
|38.39
|36.67
|36.69—1.77
|RangeRs .08
|81504
|15.31
|14.60
|14.99+.15
|RegionsFn .56
|147082
|16.52
|16.06
|16.43+.17
|RiteAid
|104350
|1.16
|1.09
|1.13+.03
|SpdrGold
|137758
|116.07
|114.59
|115.38+.43
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1270620
|274.58
|268.33
|274.58+6.18
|SpdrHome .15e
|125742
|35.69
|34.14
|35.69+.86
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|187643
|34.84
|34.54
|34.81+.26
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|74258
|55.33
|53.91
|55.22+.53
|SpdrRetls .49e
|100934
|46.69
|45.34
|46.62+.75
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|238080
|33.10
|32.02
|33.06+.47
|Salesforce
|
|247109
|140.89
|131.97
|140.64+13.10
|Schlmbrg 2
|106266
|46.51
|45.26
|46.41+.21
|ScorpioTk .04
|88802
|2.14
|1.97
|2.08+.10
|SnapIncAn
|100467
|6.54
|6.27
|6.51+.11
|SwstnEngy
|170811
|4.99
|4.76
|4.95+.11
|Sprint
|159832
|6.35
|6.16
|6.35+.17
|Squaren
|164486
|70.10
|65.43
|69.89+4.01
|SPMatls .98e
|85026
|54.08
|52.68
|54.08+.82
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|
|118703
|93.68
|91.70
|93.65+2.20
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|219717
|55.82
|55.09
|55.81+.46
|SPEngy 2.04e
|211451
|65.85
|64.22
|65.80+1.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|613142
|27.06
|26.40
|27.06+.51
|SPInds 1.12e
|141145
|71.80
|69.98
|71.80+1.68
|SPTech .78e
|165949
|67.96
|66.07
|67.96+2.30
|SPUtil 1.55e
|120610
|55.06
|54.61
|54.80—.04
|TJX 1.56
|120416
|47.90
|45.91
|47.85+2.30
|TaiwSemi .73e
|83751
|38.02
|37.07
|38.01+1.21
|Target 2.56
|78405
|71.89
|69.82
|71.88+.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|86258
|21.88
|21.47
|21.84+.04
|Tiffany 2.20
|102617
|96.74
|92.00
|92.54—12.41
|Transocn
|138042
|9.62
|9.06
|9.59+.48
|Twitter
|188531
|33.00
|31.72
|32.73+.12
|USNGasrs
|144240
|38.23
|35.26
|37.74+3.60
|USOilFd
|486550
|11.04
|10.60
|10.66—.29
|USSteel .20
|133223
|23.41
|21.96
|23.41+.49
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|81652
|123.49
|120.07
|122.73+.05
|VICIPrn .71e
|72898
|22.24
|21.89
|22.04—.04
|ValeSA .29e
|243885
|13.57
|12.93
|13.52+.63
|VanEGold .06e
|495265
|19.48
|18.73
|19.34+.47
|VnEkRus .01e
|138761
|20.95
|20.35
|20.78+.49
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|87528
|18.59
|17.95
|18.57+.27
|VanEJrGld
|176291
|27.50
|26.32
|27.18+.71
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|86812
|81.26
|80.15
|81.19+.72
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|264028
|40.03
|39.09
|40.01+.87
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|188978
|40.10
|39.38
|40.08+.58
|Vereit .55
|115329
|7.69
|7.50
|7.65+.12
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|186570
|60.73
|59.64
|60.06—.59
|Visa s 1f
|111037
|141.54
|136.87
|141.38+5.47
|WalMart 2.08f
|100617
|97.62
|95.05
|97.46+2.42
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|233731
|54.36
|52.58
|54.35+1.16
|WmsCos 1.36
|112602
|25.42
|24.67
|25.34+.35
|Yamanag .02
|100538
|2.18
|2.06
|2.14+.05
|ZayoGrp
|76880
|26.82
|25.75
|26.54+1.06
