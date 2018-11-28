BC-150-actives-f

202.5
By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 5:32 pm 11/28/2018 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .52 76070 15.54 15.31 15.51+.29
AKSteel 178806 3.32 3.03 3.27+.15
AT&TInc 2 328573 30.87 30.35 30.74+.30
AbbottLab 1.12 75551 72.84 70.10 72.83+3.12
Aetna 2 115206 213.36 211.79 212.70+.70
Alibaba 207380 159.80 155.26 159.34+2.88
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 266157 9.55 9.33 9.53+.12
Altria 3.20 106252 55.18 53.31 54.95+1.16
Ambev .05e 272411 4.31 4.14 4.31+.09
Annaly 1.20e 114745 10.02 9.89 9.99+.08
Aramark .42e 80811 38.20 36.94 38.11+.98
AuroraCn 132467 5.97 5.50 5.96+.46
BcoBrads .06a 161854 9.98 9.46 9.91+.27
BkofAm .60 613412 28.47 27.56 28.43+.69
BiPVxSTrs 325922 36.21 34.49 34.79—1.06
BarrickG .12 137508 13.17 12.65 13.05+.30
BostonSci 84454 36.70 35.47 36.65+1.39
BrMySq 1.60 79950 52.33 51.26 52.00+.85
CVSHealth 2 198682 81.65 79.78 80.27+.77
Cemex .29t 123336 4.94 4.64 4.92+.26
CntryLink 2.16 94109 18.84 18.36 18.73+.16
CheetahM 92496 6.98 6.41 6.64+1.16
ChesEng 335578 3.05 2.86 3.01+.02
Chicos .34 296509 5.30 4.42 4.79—2.53
CgpVelLCrd 132484 14.55 12.87 13.15—1.11
CgpVelICrd 90842 14.37 12.78 14.08+1.05
Citigroup 1.80f 176836 65.65 62.91 65.58+2.12
ClevCliffs .20 113022 9.43 8.71 9.37+.49
CocaCola 1.56 113674 49.72 49.21 49.71+.34
Coty .50 85646 8.72 8.49 8.52—.09
DenburyR 164828 2.43 2.26 2.35+.06
DicksSptg .90 87997 37.75 34.90 37.26+.93
DxGBullrs 126596 14.11 12.60 13.84+.98
DrGMBllrs .09e 146501 7.10 6.26 6.88+.48
DxSCBearrs 149850 12.01 10.90 10.92—.87
Disney 1.76f 90339 116.30 114.05 116.10+2.20
DowDuPnt 1.52 148598 57.91 56.17 57.22+.04
EnCanag .06 200097 6.98 6.70 6.89+.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 72280 14.68 14.27 14.62+.13
ENSCO .04 126831 6.14 5.84 6.06+.09
EntProdPt 1.73 96376 26.14 25.58 26.08+.08
ExxonMbl 3.28
114284 78.45 76.84 78.45+1.40
FstDatan 152821 19.15 18.13 19.11+1.12
FordM .60a 322025 9.44 9.17 9.41+.13
FrptMcM .20 290818 11.99 10.98 11.97+.73
GenElec .48 1242016 7.77 7.37 7.74+.30
GenMotors 1.52
124244 37.00 35.94 36.95+.26
Genworth 128333 4.93 4.50 4.78+.27
Gerdau .02e 257692 3.96 3.76 3.94+.13
HPInc .64f 88567 23.44 22.61 23.43+.70
Hallibrtn .72 94580 32.24 31.21 32.17+.29
HertzGl 82892 21.35 18.92 20.97+1.38
HPEntn .45e 131648 15.46 14.90 15.46+.40
ICICIBk .16e 98384 10.21 9.95 10.21+.27
iShGold 154145 11.76 11.61 11.70+.06
iShBrazil .67e 276538 39.93 38.44 39.81+.78
iShMexico .78e 77295 40.11 38.49 40.10+1.71
iShSilver 89293 13.53 13.26 13.43+.14
iShChinaLC .87e
579753 42.20 41.29 42.11+.92
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
85138 104.91 104.57 104.86+.20
iShEMkts .59e 1205186 41.51 40.47 41.48+.97
iShiBoxIG 3.87
138613 111.95 111.29 111.85+.30
iSh20yrT 3.05
78140 115.02 114.36 114.45—.56
iSEafe 1.66e 406008 63.41 62.28 63.36+.89
iShiBxHYB 5.09
234537 83.77 83.06 83.75+.69
iShR2K 1.77e
260895 152.37 147.70 152.24+3.67
iShChina .61e 85572 57.75 56.36 57.69+1.52
iShREst 2.76e 98276 80.96 79.87 80.87+.71
iShCorEafe 1.56e
121110 59.53 58.47 59.49+.86
Infosyss 139287 9.89 9.56 9.86+.59
iShJapanrs 103866 55.57 54.75 55.48+.72
iShCorEM .95e
311889 50.04 48.84 50.03+1.17
ItauUnHs x130717 9.36 8.93 9.30+.28
JPMorgCh 2.24f
139617 111.40 108.87 110.94+1.22
JohnJn 3.60 82622 146.56 143.36 146.44+3.22
JnprNtwk .72 82805 29.47 28.00 29.44+1.45
KindMorg .80 168580 16.87 16.32 16.86+.13
Kinrossg 127898 2.78 2.55 2.71+.13
LloydBkg .47a 109288 2.95 2.86 2.92+.02
MarathnO .20 100319 16.50 15.86 16.49+.39
Merck 2.20f 120473 77.36 76.27 77.23+.89
MorgStan 1.20 123770 45.53 43.67 45.31+1.26
Nabors .24 368743 3.70 3.40 3.54—.11
NYCmtyB .68 77553 10.26 9.77 10.22+.36
NewellRub .92f 125715 23.60 22.45 23.58+.17
NokiaCp .19e 203940 5.50 5.39 5.48+.01
OasisPet 106290 7.55 7.20 7.39—.09
Oracle .76 292170 48.25 47.37 48.19+.75
PG&ECp 2.12f 129413 27.52 26.29 27.46+.49
Penney 86093 1.48 1.40 1.48+.04
PetrbrsA 110263 13.40 12.84 13.20+.10
Petrobras 236245 14.57 13.94 14.39+.05
Pfizer 1.36 182605 44.92 44.10 44.90+.83
PrUCruders 80818 17.76 16.39 16.62—.93
ProctGam 2.87 79413 93.22 92.21 93.01+.29
ProShSPrs 82363 29.54 28.88 28.88—.67
PrUShSPrs 91143 38.39 36.67 36.69—1.77
RangeRs .08 81504 15.31 14.60 14.99+.15
RegionsFn .56 147082 16.52 16.06 16.43+.17
RiteAid 104350 1.16 1.09 1.13+.03
SpdrGold 137758 116.07 114.59 115.38+.43
S&P500ETF 4.13e
1270620 274.58 268.33 274.58+6.18
SpdrHome .15e 125742 35.69 34.14 35.69+.86
SpdrLehHY 2.30
187643 34.84 34.54 34.81+.26
SpdrS&PRB .74e
74258 55.33 53.91 55.22+.53
SpdrRetls .49e 100934 46.69 45.34 46.62+.75
SpdrOGEx .73e 238080 33.10 32.02 33.06+.47
Salesforce
247109 140.89 131.97 140.64+13.10
Schlmbrg 2 106266 46.51 45.26 46.41+.21
ScorpioTk .04 88802 2.14 1.97 2.08+.10
SnapIncAn 100467 6.54 6.27 6.51+.11
SwstnEngy 170811 4.99 4.76 4.95+.11
Sprint 159832 6.35 6.16 6.35+.17
Squaren 164486 70.10 65.43 69.89+4.01
SPMatls .98e 85026 54.08 52.68 54.08+.82
SPHlthC 1.01e
118703 93.68 91.70 93.65+2.20
SPCnSt 1.28e 219717 55.82 55.09 55.81+.46
SPEngy 2.04e 211451 65.85 64.22 65.80+1.11
SPDRFncl .46e
613142 27.06 26.40 27.06+.51
SPInds 1.12e 141145 71.80 69.98 71.80+1.68
SPTech .78e 165949 67.96 66.07 67.96+2.30
SPUtil 1.55e 120610 55.06 54.61 54.80—.04
TJX 1.56 120416 47.90 45.91 47.85+2.30
TaiwSemi .73e 83751 38.02 37.07 38.01+1.21
Target 2.56 78405 71.89 69.82 71.88+.50
TevaPhrm .73e 86258 21.88 21.47 21.84+.04
Tiffany 2.20 102617 96.74 92.00 92.54—12.41
Transocn 138042 9.62 9.06 9.59+.48
Twitter 188531 33.00 31.72 32.73+.12
USNGasrs 144240 38.23 35.26 37.74+3.60
USOilFd 486550 11.04 10.60 10.66—.29
USSteel .20 133223 23.41 21.96 23.41+.49
UtdTech 2.94f
81652 123.49 120.07 122.73+.05
VICIPrn .71e 72898 22.24 21.89 22.04—.04
ValeSA .29e 243885 13.57 12.93 13.52+.63
VanEGold .06e 495265 19.48 18.73 19.34+.47
VnEkRus .01e 138761 20.95 20.35 20.78+.49
VEckOilSvc .47e
87528 18.59 17.95 18.57+.27
VanEJrGld 176291 27.50 26.32 27.18+.71
VangREIT 3.08e
86812 81.26 80.15 81.19+.72
VangEmg 1.10e
264028 40.03 39.09 40.01+.87
VangFTSE 1.10e
188978 40.10 39.38 40.08+.58
Vereit .55 115329 7.69 7.50 7.65+.12
VerizonCm 2.41f
186570 60.73 59.64 60.06—.59
Visa s 1f 111037 141.54 136.87 141.38+5.47
WalMart 2.08f 100617 97.62 95.05 97.46+2.42
WellsFargo 1.72f
233731 54.36 52.58 54.35+1.16
WmsCos 1.36 112602 25.42 24.67 25.34+.35
Yamanag .02 100538 2.18 2.06 2.14+.05
ZayoGrp 76880 26.82 25.75 26.54+1.06

