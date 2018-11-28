BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 76070 15.54 15.31 15.51+.29 AKSteel 178806 3.32 3.03 3.27+.15 AT&TInc 2 328573 30.87 30.35 30.74+.30 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 76070 15.54 15.31 15.51+.29 AKSteel 178806 3.32 3.03 3.27+.15 AT&TInc 2 328573 30.87 30.35 30.74+.30 AbbottLab 1.12 75551 72.84 70.10 72.83+3.12 Aetna 2 115206 213.36 211.79 212.70+.70 Alibaba 207380 159.80 155.26 159.34+2.88 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 266157 9.55 9.33 9.53+.12 Altria 3.20 106252 55.18 53.31 54.95+1.16 Ambev .05e 272411 4.31 4.14 4.31+.09 Annaly 1.20e 114745 10.02 9.89 9.99+.08 Aramark .42e 80811 38.20 36.94 38.11+.98 AuroraCn 132467 5.97 5.50 5.96+.46 BcoBrads .06a 161854 9.98 9.46 9.91+.27 BkofAm .60 613412 28.47 27.56 28.43+.69 BiPVxSTrs 325922 36.21 34.49 34.79—1.06 BarrickG .12 137508 13.17 12.65 13.05+.30 BostonSci 84454 36.70 35.47 36.65+1.39 BrMySq 1.60 79950 52.33 51.26 52.00+.85 CVSHealth 2 198682 81.65 79.78 80.27+.77 Cemex .29t 123336 4.94 4.64 4.92+.26 CntryLink 2.16 94109 18.84 18.36 18.73+.16 CheetahM 92496 6.98 6.41 6.64+1.16 ChesEng 335578 3.05 2.86 3.01+.02 Chicos .34 296509 5.30 4.42 4.79—2.53 CgpVelLCrd 132484 14.55 12.87 13.15—1.11 CgpVelICrd 90842 14.37 12.78 14.08+1.05 Citigroup 1.80f 176836 65.65 62.91 65.58+2.12 ClevCliffs .20 113022 9.43 8.71 9.37+.49 CocaCola 1.56 113674 49.72 49.21 49.71+.34 Coty .50 85646 8.72 8.49 8.52—.09 DenburyR 164828 2.43 2.26 2.35+.06 DicksSptg .90 87997 37.75 34.90 37.26+.93 DxGBullrs 126596 14.11 12.60 13.84+.98 DrGMBllrs .09e 146501 7.10 6.26 6.88+.48 DxSCBearrs 149850 12.01 10.90 10.92—.87 Disney 1.76f 90339 116.30 114.05 116.10+2.20 DowDuPnt 1.52 148598 57.91 56.17 57.22+.04 EnCanag .06 200097 6.98 6.70 6.89+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 72280 14.68 14.27 14.62+.13 ENSCO .04 126831 6.14 5.84 6.06+.09 EntProdPt 1.73 96376 26.14 25.58 26.08+.08 ExxonMbl 3.28 114284 78.45 76.84 78.45+1.40 FstDatan 152821 19.15 18.13 19.11+1.12 FordM .60a 322025 9.44 9.17 9.41+.13 FrptMcM .20 290818 11.99 10.98 11.97+.73 GenElec .48 1242016 7.77 7.37 7.74+.30 GenMotors 1.52 124244 37.00 35.94 36.95+.26 Genworth 128333 4.93 4.50 4.78+.27 Gerdau .02e 257692 3.96 3.76 3.94+.13 HPInc .64f 88567 23.44 22.61 23.43+.70 Hallibrtn .72 94580 32.24 31.21 32.17+.29 HertzGl 82892 21.35 18.92 20.97+1.38 HPEntn .45e 131648 15.46 14.90 15.46+.40 ICICIBk .16e 98384 10.21 9.95 10.21+.27 iShGold 154145 11.76 11.61 11.70+.06 iShBrazil .67e 276538 39.93 38.44 39.81+.78 iShMexico .78e 77295 40.11 38.49 40.10+1.71 iShSilver 89293 13.53 13.26 13.43+.14 iShChinaLC .87e 579753 42.20 41.29 42.11+.92 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 85138 104.91 104.57 104.86+.20 iShEMkts .59e 1205186 41.51 40.47 41.48+.97 iShiBoxIG 3.87 138613 111.95 111.29 111.85+.30 iSh20yrT 3.05 78140 115.02 114.36 114.45—.56 iSEafe 1.66e 406008 63.41 62.28 63.36+.89 iShiBxHYB 5.09 234537 83.77 83.06 83.75+.69 iShR2K 1.77e 260895 152.37 147.70 152.24+3.67 iShChina .61e 85572 57.75 56.36 57.69+1.52 iShREst 2.76e 98276 80.96 79.87 80.87+.71 iShCorEafe 1.56e 121110 59.53 58.47 59.49+.86 Infosyss 139287 9.89 9.56 9.86+.59 iShJapanrs 103866 55.57 54.75 55.48+.72 iShCorEM .95e 311889 50.04 48.84 50.03+1.17 ItauUnHs x130717 9.36 8.93 9.30+.28 JPMorgCh 2.24f 139617 111.40 108.87 110.94+1.22 JohnJn 3.60 82622 146.56 143.36 146.44+3.22 JnprNtwk .72 82805 29.47 28.00 29.44+1.45 KindMorg .80 168580 16.87 16.32 16.86+.13 Kinrossg 127898 2.78 2.55 2.71+.13 LloydBkg .47a 109288 2.95 2.86 2.92+.02 MarathnO .20 100319 16.50 15.86 16.49+.39 Merck 2.20f 120473 77.36 76.27 77.23+.89 MorgStan 1.20 123770 45.53 43.67 45.31+1.26 Nabors .24 368743 3.70 3.40 3.54—.11 NYCmtyB .68 77553 10.26 9.77 10.22+.36 NewellRub .92f 125715 23.60 22.45 23.58+.17 NokiaCp .19e 203940 5.50 5.39 5.48+.01 OasisPet 106290 7.55 7.20 7.39—.09 Oracle .76 292170 48.25 47.37 48.19+.75 PG&ECp 2.12f 129413 27.52 26.29 27.46+.49 Penney 86093 1.48 1.40 1.48+.04 PetrbrsA 110263 13.40 12.84 13.20+.10 Petrobras 236245 14.57 13.94 14.39+.05 Pfizer 1.36 182605 44.92 44.10 44.90+.83 PrUCruders 80818 17.76 16.39 16.62—.93 ProctGam 2.87 79413 93.22 92.21 93.01+.29 ProShSPrs 82363 29.54 28.88 28.88—.67 PrUShSPrs 91143 38.39 36.67 36.69—1.77 RangeRs .08 81504 15.31 14.60 14.99+.15 RegionsFn .56 147082 16.52 16.06 16.43+.17 RiteAid 104350 1.16 1.09 1.13+.03 SpdrGold 137758 116.07 114.59 115.38+.43 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1270620 274.58 268.33 274.58+6.18 SpdrHome .15e 125742 35.69 34.14 35.69+.86 SpdrLehHY 2.30 187643 34.84 34.54 34.81+.26 SpdrS&PRB .74e 74258 55.33 53.91 55.22+.53 SpdrRetls .49e 100934 46.69 45.34 46.62+.75 SpdrOGEx .73e 238080 33.10 32.02 33.06+.47 Salesforce 247109 140.89 131.97 140.64+13.10 Schlmbrg 2 106266 46.51 45.26 46.41+.21 ScorpioTk .04 88802 2.14 1.97 2.08+.10 SnapIncAn 100467 6.54 6.27 6.51+.11 SwstnEngy 170811 4.99 4.76 4.95+.11 Sprint 159832 6.35 6.16 6.35+.17 Squaren 164486 70.10 65.43 69.89+4.01 SPMatls .98e 85026 54.08 52.68 54.08+.82 SPHlthC 1.01e 118703 93.68 91.70 93.65+2.20 SPCnSt 1.28e 219717 55.82 55.09 55.81+.46 SPEngy 2.04e 211451 65.85 64.22 65.80+1.11 SPDRFncl .46e 613142 27.06 26.40 27.06+.51 SPInds 1.12e 141145 71.80 69.98 71.80+1.68 SPTech .78e 165949 67.96 66.07 67.96+2.30 SPUtil 1.55e 120610 55.06 54.61 54.80—.04 TJX 1.56 120416 47.90 45.91 47.85+2.30 TaiwSemi .73e 83751 38.02 37.07 38.01+1.21 Target 2.56 78405 71.89 69.82 71.88+.50 TevaPhrm .73e 86258 21.88 21.47 21.84+.04 Tiffany 2.20 102617 96.74 92.00 92.54—12.41 Transocn 138042 9.62 9.06 9.59+.48 Twitter 188531 33.00 31.72 32.73+.12 USNGasrs 144240 38.23 35.26 37.74+3.60 USOilFd 486550 11.04 10.60 10.66—.29 USSteel .20 133223 23.41 21.96 23.41+.49 UtdTech 2.94f 81652 123.49 120.07 122.73+.05 VICIPrn .71e 72898 22.24 21.89 22.04—.04 ValeSA .29e 243885 13.57 12.93 13.52+.63 VanEGold .06e 495265 19.48 18.73 19.34+.47 VnEkRus .01e 138761 20.95 20.35 20.78+.49 VEckOilSvc .47e 87528 18.59 17.95 18.57+.27 VanEJrGld 176291 27.50 26.32 27.18+.71 VangREIT 3.08e 86812 81.26 80.15 81.19+.72 VangEmg 1.10e 264028 40.03 39.09 40.01+.87 VangFTSE 1.10e 188978 40.10 39.38 40.08+.58 Vereit .55 115329 7.69 7.50 7.65+.12 VerizonCm 2.41f 186570 60.73 59.64 60.06—.59 Visa s 1f 111037 141.54 136.87 141.38+5.47 WalMart 2.08f 100617 97.62 95.05 97.46+2.42 WellsFargo 1.72f 233731 54.36 52.58 54.35+1.16 WmsCos 1.36 112602 25.42 24.67 25.34+.35 Yamanag .02 100538 2.18 2.06 2.14+.05 ZayoGrp 76880 26.82 25.75 26.54+1.06 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.