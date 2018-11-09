BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 124786 3.81 3.64 3.66—.16 AT&TInc 2 399914 31.08 30.44 30.69—.35 AbbVie 4.28f 91679 89.53 87.56 88.79+1.06 Adientn…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|124786
|3.81
|3.64
|3.66—.16
|AT&TInc 2
|399914
|31.08
|30.44
|30.69—.35
|AbbVie 4.28f
|91679
|89.53
|87.56
|88.79+1.06
|Adientn 1.10
|75384
|25.33
|21.42
|21.52—7.31
|Alibaba
|162026
|145.72
|142.48
|144.85—4.14
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|224074
|9.97
|9.79
|9.93—.09
|Alticen
|103987
|19.15
|17.97
|18.47—.56
|Altria 3.20
|149790
|66.04
|62.67
|63.42—1.95
|Ambev .05e
|371459
|4.28
|4.15
|4.24+.08
|Annaly 1.20e
|88956
|10.06
|9.97
|10.06+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|129255
|16.12
|15.41
|15.70—.74
|Apache 1
|78187
|37.41
|35.02
|37.08+1.06
|AuroraCn
|144470
|7.42
|7.00
|7.29—.27
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|80171
|50.97
|50.16
|50.76+.63
|BakHuGEn .72
|82474
|26.91
|25.35
|25.51—1.24
|BcBilVArg .27e
|101504
|5.78
|5.53
|5.77
|BcoBrads .06a
|171529
|9.54
|9.23
|9.49+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|89294
|4.92
|4.78
|4.88+.06
|BkofAm .60
|432560
|28.89
|28.38
|28.52—.35
|BiPVxSTrs
|390449
|34.22
|32.68
|33.31+.94
|BarrickG .12
|129437
|12.97
|12.68
|12.91—.19
|BostonSci
|91887
|38.67
|37.42
|38.60+.16
|BrMySq 1.60
|81073
|53.62
|52.60
|53.39+.58
|CabotO&G .28f
|75979
|26.13
|24.99
|25.61+.38
|CanopyGrn
|120769
|41.32
|38.77
|39.14—3.31
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|72393
|129.60
|125.73
|126.91—4.48
|Cemex .29t
|184790
|5.35
|4.94
|5.31—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|286658
|19.33
|18.10
|18.91—2.17
|ChesEng
|369820
|3.69
|3.46
|3.63+.09
|Citigroup 1.80f
|271218
|67.49
|65.18
|65.76—2.02
|ClevCliffs .60
|104477
|10.37
|9.72
|9.83—.61
|CocaCola 1.56
|123977
|49.89
|49.36
|49.68+.35
|ColgPalm 1.68
|97307
|63.99
|60.95
|63.80+2.90
|ConAgra .85
|91278
|34.84
|34.06
|34.39—.07
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|91446
|67.21
|64.79
|66.73—.18
|Coty .50
|151292
|8.68
|8.35
|8.49+.19
|DRHorton .50
|87940
|35.04
|33.95
|34.40+.18
|DenburyR
|215483
|2.98
|2.63
|2.95—.04
|DevonE .32
|78972
|33.24
|31.71
|33.01+.29
|DxGBullrs
|110106
|13.55
|12.85
|13.37—.76
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|133407
|7.10
|6.84
|6.97—.36
|DxSCBearrs
|109649
|10.88
|10.30
|10.64+.55
|Disney 1.68
|168744
|120.20
|117.18
|118.00+2.00
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|115983
|59.60
|57.76
|58.68—.76
|EQTCorp .12
|118323
|37.46
|34.48
|35.90+1.10
|EdisonInt 2.42
|80439
|67.89
|60.13
|61.00—8.41
|EnCanag .06
|316278
|8.91
|8.43
|8.85+.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|109592
|15.98
|15.48
|15.66—.40
|ENSCO .04
|157916
|7.05
|6.49
|6.98+.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|x150699
|81.40
|79.70
|80.87—.02
|FTHlthCr
|135496
|79.41
|78.20
|78.67—1.04
|FTIndPrd .16e
|274816
|38.64
|38.11
|38.52—.26
|Fitbitn
|76868
|6.31
|5.90
|5.96—.40
|FordM .60a
|521990
|9.80
|9.27
|9.38—.08
|FrptMcM .20
|214356
|11.61
|11.18
|11.35—.58
|GenElec .48
|2732477
|8.96
|8.15
|8.58—.52
|GenMotors 1.52
|90363
|36.44
|35.35
|35.70—.87
|Gerdau .02e
|106963
|4.35
|4.20
|4.34+.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|78152
|9.29
|9.00
|9.19—.19
|GraphPkg .30
|82189
|11.86
|11.51
|11.65—.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|93568
|35.24
|34.26
|34.98—.39
|HertzGl
|196046
|19.52
|18.01
|19.41+3.12
|HPEntn .45e
|107087
|16.20
|15.57
|15.72—.53
|ICICIBk .16e
|71292
|9.74
|9.62
|9.65+.01
|iShGold
|168834
|11.63
|11.56
|11.60—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|281576
|39.60
|38.46
|39.46+.25
|iShMexico .78e
|181000
|43.62
|40.67
|42.74+.13
|iShSilver
|122271
|13.37
|13.25
|13.32—.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|472902
|40.09
|39.58
|39.89—1.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|829423
|39.98
|39.49
|39.80—.75
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|88367
|112.33
|112.09
|112.18+.08
|iShCorUSTr .33
|99244
|24.14
|24.07
|24.12+.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|275817
|63.52
|63.11
|63.41—.42
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|208479
|84.68
|84.28
|84.36—.48
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|206457
|156.03
|152.95
|154.08—2.91
|iShChina .61e
|92136
|54.27
|53.40
|53.94—1.56
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|83949
|59.74
|59.36
|59.67—.39
|iShCorEM .95e
|145576
|48.22
|47.67
|48.03—.88
|ItauUnibH .58e
|178592
|13.61
|13.18
|13.56+.18
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|104308
|112.36
|110.83
|111.29—1.09
|JnprNtwk .72
|98155
|30.68
|29.10
|29.12—1.55
|Keycorp .48f
|135756
|18.94
|18.69
|18.89+.15
|KindMorg .80
|101201
|17.65
|17.33
|17.53—.03
|Kinrossg
|149537
|2.63
|2.54
|2.59—.07
|LloydBkg .47a
|75438
|3.10
|3.04
|3.07
|MGM Rsts .48
|96969
|26.98
|25.45
|25.54—1.41
|MarathnO .20
|170252
|18.00
|17.21
|17.84—.21
|Mastec
|136298
|50.75
|48.38
|49.74—.93
|Merck 2.20f
|146561
|75.99
|74.80
|74.86—.62
|MorgStan 1.20
|99881
|46.44
|45.65
|45.73—.70
|NRGEgy .12
|80647
|38.91
|36.82
|38.28+1.29
|Nabors .24
|108816
|5.31
|4.93
|5.24+.12
|NewellRub .92f
|77109
|20.33
|19.60
|19.90—.31
|NewfldExp
|85704
|22.15
|20.96
|21.83+.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|118331
|5.91
|5.82
|5.87—.06
|OasisPet
|110178
|9.46
|8.96
|9.36—.21
|Oracle .76
|153160
|50.82
|50.31
|50.61+.18
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|235747
|44.58
|39.79
|39.92—7.88
|Penney
|151782
|1.45
|1.33
|1.34—.11
|PetrbrsA
|113285
|13.60
|13.10
|13.52+.06
|Petrobras
|281624
|15.04
|14.52
|14.94
|Pfizer 1.36
|245717
|44.61
|43.72
|44.28+.43
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|107133
|92.67
|91.17
|92.41+1.05
|PrUShSPrs
|73761
|36.33
|35.57
|35.91+.66
|QEPRes .08
|78616
|9.28
|8.80
|9.08—.09
|RangeRs .08
|106235
|17.83
|16.78
|17.70+.64
|RegionsFn .56
|172139
|17.78
|17.13
|17.24—.43
|RiteAid
|128579
|1.34
|1.28
|1.29—.03
|SpdrGold
|141591
|114.75
|114.14
|114.48—1.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|986594
|279.24
|276.18
|277.76—2.74
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|188857
|35.28
|35.10
|35.14—.22
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|72900
|56.17
|55.07
|55.46—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|270090
|36.67
|35.38
|36.39—.02
|SanchezEn
|87391
|1.34
|1.02
|1.11—.27
|Schlmbrg 2
|133462
|51.29
|50.00
|50.40—1.18
|Schwab .52
|70855
|48.52
|47.52
|47.64—.99
|SnapIncAn
|143583
|6.96
|6.66
|6.79—.23
|SwstnEngy
|188737
|5.94
|5.62
|5.75+.04
|Sprint
|89711
|6.25
|6.13
|6.19—.07
|Squaren
|172518
|74.60
|71.50
|73.27—1.96
|SPMatls .98e
|90124
|55.43
|54.57
|54.98—.78
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|84865
|93.26
|92.50
|92.95—.27
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|185108
|57.00
|56.47
|56.82+.33
|SPEngy 2.04e
|229177
|68.94
|67.34
|68.50—.12
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|469669
|27.38
|26.98
|27.12—.25
|SPInds 1.12e
|234090
|72.90
|71.91
|72.42—.74
|SPTech .78e
|129418
|70.52
|69.25
|69.84—1.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|200150
|55.11
|54.49
|54.87+.08
|Transocn
|163389
|10.61
|10.07
|10.53+.04
|Twilion
|83362
|95.89
|89.87
|92.23+.28
|Twitter
|160260
|34.42
|33.39
|34.08—.10
|USNGasrs
|74206
|31.09
|29.85
|30.24+1.30
|USOilFd
|308443
|12.84
|12.57
|12.70—.14
|ValeSA .29e
|354208
|15.04
|14.38
|14.60—.57
|VanEGold .06e
|481716
|19.12
|18.78
|19.04—.34
|VnEkRus .01e
|146401
|20.79
|20.57
|20.61—.47
|VnEkSemi .58e
|71250
|96.22
|94.66
|95.49—1.76
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|109403
|20.49
|19.93
|20.35—.32
|VanEJrGld
|113568
|27.30
|26.97
|27.13—.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|163293
|38.60
|38.15
|38.45—.67
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|124461
|40.24
|39.98
|40.17—.29
|Vereit .55
|72215
|7.70
|7.62
|7.69+.04
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|173652
|59.20
|57.94
|58.46+.19
|Visa s 1f
|83387
|144.57
|142.36
|143.93—1.30
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|82403
|105.90
|104.81
|105.56+.68
|WeathfIntl
|430534
|1.24
|1.09
|1.13—.08
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|189721
|53.39
|52.73
|53.04—.12
|Yamanag .02
|144600
|2.26
|2.17
|2.19—.08
|Yelp
|253409
|33.16
|29.33
|31.93—11.57
|ZayoGrp
|100411
|23.28
|22.35
|23.26+.70
