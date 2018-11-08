BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 95502 3.96 3.79 3.82—.09 AT&TInc 2 295057 31.16 30.88 31.04—.06 AbbVie 4.28f 93331 89.71 87.00 87.73+.77 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|95502
|3.96
|3.79
|3.82—.09
|AT&TInc 2
|295057
|31.16
|30.88
|31.04—.06
|AbbVie 4.28f
|93331
|89.71
|87.00
|87.73+.77
|Alibaba
|170570
|151.88
|146.69
|148.99—3.51
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|176571
|10.21
|9.94
|10.02—.18
|Ambev .05e
|292187
|4.32
|4.13
|4.16—.21
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|69619
|44.86
|44.08
|44.25—.18
|Anadarko 1
|95610
|60.14
|57.60
|57.79—.10
|Annaly 1.20e
|96944
|10.00
|9.91
|10.00+.07
|Arconic .24
|91158
|21.23
|20.77
|21.05—.09
|AuroraCn
|173000
|7.92
|7.50
|7.56—.52
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|x65890
|50.33
|49.54
|50.13+.39
|BPPLC 2.38
|x77427
|42.38
|41.10
|41.27—1.22
|BcoBrads .06a
|148380
|9.65
|9.29
|9.40—.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|83384
|4.97
|4.81
|4.82—.14
|BkofAm .60
|493884
|29.12
|28.43
|28.87+.33
|BiPVxSTrs
|311726
|32.86
|31.56
|32.37—.20
|BarrickG .12
|124079
|13.28
|12.96
|13.10+.12
|BrMySq 1.60
|69828
|53.67
|52.62
|52.81—.18
|CVSHealth 2
|79236
|80.09
|78.25
|80.05+1.28
|CallonPet
|87961
|11.23
|10.50
|10.56—.52
|CanopyGrn
|131391
|45.17
|42.08
|42.45—3.62
|CardnlHlth 1.91
|74423
|56.20
|51.21
|56.13+2.48
|Cemex .29t
|119898
|5.64
|5.24
|5.32—.32
|CenterPnt 1.11
|68061
|28.67
|27.72
|28.06—.26
|CntryLink 2.16
|120160
|21.50
|20.89
|21.08—.39
|ChesEng
|278367
|3.71
|3.53
|3.54—.18
|Chevron 4.48
|
|92599
|121.87
|118.96
|119.36—1.51
|CgpVelICrd
|79257
|8.94
|8.45
|8.87+.41
|Citigroup 1.80f
|188777
|69.00
|66.85
|67.78—.48
|CocaCola 1.56
|96016
|49.37
|49.10
|49.33—.04
|ConAgra .85
|83416
|34.88
|34.09
|34.46—.32
|Conduentn
|67424
|14.56
|13.00
|13.22—.40
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|98256
|70.31
|66.67
|66.91—3.12
|Coty .50
|170378
|8.76
|8.29
|8.30—.36
|DRHorton .50
|121236
|36.23
|33.70
|34.22—3.37
|DenburyR
|214933
|3.32
|2.91
|2.99—.23
|DevonE .32
|67063
|34.24
|32.55
|32.72—1.14
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|92482
|7.58
|7.22
|7.33—.10
|DxSCBearrs
|77757
|10.22
|9.92
|10.09+.05
|Disney 1.68
|109692
|117.83
|115.21
|116.00—1.05
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|122177
|60.45
|59.20
|59.44—.39
|EQTCorp .12
|84483
|35.35
|33.34
|34.80+.63
|EnCanag .06
|407260
|9.05
|8.66
|8.71—.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|146681
|17.04
|15.89
|16.06+.09
|ENSCO .04
|128904
|7.47
|6.91
|6.93—.58
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|168616
|83.75
|81.54
|81.71—1.32
|FordM .60a
|557903
|9.65
|9.44
|9.46—.14
|FrptMcM .20
|142872
|12.27
|11.87
|11.93—.40
|GenElec .48
|1354495
|9.34
|9.05
|9.10—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|107161
|36.89
|36.29
|36.57—.31
|Gerdau .02e
|103480
|4.47
|4.27
|4.31—.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|72193
|9.48
|9.25
|9.38+.05
|GraphPkg .30
|75448
|11.85
|11.69
|11.80+.06
|HPInc .56f
|75457
|25.72
|25.37
|25.50+.03
|HalconRsn
|75042
|3.97
|3.43
|3.48—.34
|Hallibrtn .72
|80534
|36.32
|35.15
|35.37—1.04
|HPEntn .45e
|69036
|16.52
|16.15
|16.25+.01
|HostHotls 1a
|65916
|19.14
|18.74
|19.02+.03
|iShGold
|105286
|11.76
|11.70
|11.72—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|276776
|40.41
|39.01
|39.21—1.16
|iShHK .61e
|66345
|22.34
|22.04
|22.16—.51
|iShMexico .78e
|
|137408
|45.55
|42.31
|42.61—3.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|362777
|41.58
|40.75
|41.00—.97
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|76400
|283.33
|281.35
|282.52—.61
|iShEMkts .59e
|906088
|41.23
|40.42
|40.55—1.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|109338
|112.46
|112.10
|112.10—.33
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|69050
|112.97
|112.41
|112.51—.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|313366
|64.35
|63.69
|63.83—.63
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|206775
|85.08
|84.82
|84.84—.21
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|149642
|157.90
|156.34
|156.99—.42
|iShChina .61e
|76874
|56.44
|55.17
|55.50—1.74
|IBM 6.28
|x103929
|124.40
|122.63
|123.38+.11
|iShCorEM .95e
|
|169102
|49.64
|48.75
|48.91—1.22
|ItauUnibH .58e
|141810
|13.70
|13.27
|13.38—.23
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|116512
|112.93
|111.00
|112.38+.90
|JohnContln 1.04
|
|93723
|35.55
|33.59
|34.48+1.08
|Keycorp .48f
|102848
|18.88
|18.59
|18.74+.04
|KindMorg .80
|142105
|17.79
|17.42
|17.56+.06
|Kinrossg
|246735
|2.72
|2.51
|2.66—.01
|LBrands 2.40
|90750
|37.10
|35.33
|36.96+2.11
|Lannett
|77986
|5.98
|4.21
|5.84+1.54
|LVSands 3
|85859
|54.37
|52.80
|53.71—2.86
|MGM Rsts .48
|76386
|27.37
|26.58
|26.95—.98
|Macys 1.51
|72730
|37.93
|36.61
|37.79+.60
|MarathnO .20
|216119
|19.30
|17.99
|18.05—.46
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|71699
|69.77
|67.29
|67.70—2.12
|Merck 2.20f
|130045
|75.69
|74.62
|75.48+.40
|MetLife 1.68
|76672
|45.94
|44.68
|45.44+.26
|MorgStan 1.20
|94713
|46.85
|46.20
|46.43—.18
|Mosaic .10
|74375
|37.37
|36.13
|36.99+.39
|NRGEgy .12
|84864
|38.95
|36.07
|36.99—1.41
|Nabors .24
|102948
|5.45
|5.08
|5.12—.33
|NewfldExp
|113589
|22.49
|21.52
|21.67—.22
|NobleEngy .44
|72492
|28.04
|26.81
|26.90—1.26
|NokiaCp .19e
|128349
|5.97
|5.89
|5.93—.05
|OasisPet
|91528
|10.21
|9.57
|9.57—.69
|Oracle .76
|119666
|50.50
|50.07
|50.43+.17
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|79399
|49.24
|47.06
|47.80—1.00
|Pagsegurn
|68570
|27.11
|24.71
|25.44—2.55
|Penney
|92319
|1.51
|1.43
|1.45—.06
|Perrigo .76
|78725
|68.49
|62.86
|62.88—12.26
|PetrbrsA
|97535
|13.99
|13.38
|13.46—.57
|Petrobras
|261252
|15.50
|14.89
|14.94—.61
|Pfizer 1.36
|243785
|44.20
|43.47
|43.85—.55
|ProctGam 2.87
|66125
|91.53
|90.67
|91.36+.07
|PrUShSPrs
|68457
|35.56
|35.05
|35.25+.13
|PulteGrp .36
|91974
|24.79
|23.50
|24.23—.87
|QEPRes .08
|125598
|10.25
|9.15
|9.17—.63
|RegionsFn .56
|104874
|17.88
|17.41
|17.67+.15
|RiteAid
|98158
|1.32
|1.25
|1.32+.06
|SpdrGold
|76387
|116.15
|115.50
|115.78—.25
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|652040
|281.22
|279.22
|280.50—.51
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|209088
|35.43
|35.33
|35.36—.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|179785
|37.80
|36.34
|36.41—1.41
|SallyBty
|109730
|23.61
|18.57
|22.59+3.80
|Schlmbrg 2
|108713
|52.59
|51.47
|51.58—.74
|Schwab .52
|x69382
|49.24
|48.13
|48.63+.18
|SnapIncAn
|107511
|7.23
|6.99
|7.02—.18
|SwstnEngy
|174956
|5.92
|5.70
|5.71—.10
|Sprint
|82172
|6.39
|6.25
|6.26—.12
|Squaren
|357718
|80.60
|73.66
|75.23—7.46
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|73455
|93.56
|92.87
|93.22+.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|128902
|56.58
|56.17
|56.49+.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|151442
|70.37
|68.37
|68.62—1.52
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|467091
|27.52
|27.04
|27.37+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|119674
|73.54
|72.86
|73.16—.12
|SPTech .78e
|104097
|71.16
|70.62
|71.07—.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|205841
|55.11
|54.33
|54.79—.09
|TaiwSemi .73e
|79536
|39.06
|38.69
|38.70—.48
|TevaPhrm .73e
|113356
|23.97
|23.25
|23.84+.11
|Transocn
|137617
|11.37
|10.43
|10.49—.96
|Twilion
|97508
|98.89
|91.66
|91.95—4.24
|Twitter
|140756
|34.99
|33.87
|34.18—.81
|USOilFd
|273963
|13.06
|12.82
|12.84—.22
|ValeSA .29e
|138392
|15.63
|15.08
|15.17—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|367869
|19.47
|19.15
|19.38+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|89681
|21.53
|21.05
|21.08—.48
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|74549
|21.25
|20.57
|20.67—.68
|VanEJrGld
|110342
|27.91
|27.45
|27.54—.13
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|143780
|39.73
|38.99
|39.12—.97
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|115238
|40.77
|40.35
|40.46—.41
|Vereit .55
|95002
|7.69
|7.51
|7.65+.08
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|124699
|58.44
|57.66
|58.27+.62
|Vipshop
|76826
|6.05
|5.35
|5.40—.57
|WeathfIntl
|177754
|1.32
|1.18
|1.21—.11
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|x224291
|53.60
|52.86
|53.16+.01
|WmsCos 1.36
|103760
|26.51
|25.44
|25.55—.93
|Yamanag .02
|121092
|2.34
|2.27
|2.27—.05
|ZayoGrp
|189850
|25.01
|22.00
|22.56—7.82
