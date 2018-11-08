BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 95502 3.96 3.79 3.82—.09 AT&TInc 2 295057 31.16 30.88 31.04—.06 AbbVie 4.28f 93331 89.71 87.00 87.73+.77 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 95502 3.96 3.79 3.82—.09 AT&TInc 2 295057 31.16 30.88 31.04—.06 AbbVie 4.28f 93331 89.71 87.00 87.73+.77 Alibaba 170570 151.88 146.69 148.99—3.51 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 176571 10.21 9.94 10.02—.18 Ambev .05e 292187 4.32 4.13 4.16—.21 AmIntlGrp 1.28 69619 44.86 44.08 44.25—.18 Anadarko 1 95610 60.14 57.60 57.79—.10 Annaly 1.20e 96944 10.00 9.91 10.00+.07 Arconic .24 91158 21.23 20.77 21.05—.09 AuroraCn 173000 7.92 7.50 7.56—.52 BB&TCp 1.62f x65890 50.33 49.54 50.13+.39 BPPLC 2.38 x77427 42.38 41.10 41.27—1.22 BcoBrads .06a 148380 9.65 9.29 9.40—.21 BcoSantSA .21e 83384 4.97 4.81 4.82—.14 BkofAm .60 493884 29.12 28.43 28.87+.33 BiPVxSTrs 311726 32.86 31.56 32.37—.20 BarrickG .12 124079 13.28 12.96 13.10+.12 BrMySq 1.60 69828 53.67 52.62 52.81—.18 CVSHealth 2 79236 80.09 78.25 80.05+1.28 CallonPet 87961 11.23 10.50 10.56—.52 CanopyGrn 131391 45.17 42.08 42.45—3.62 CardnlHlth 1.91 74423 56.20 51.21 56.13+2.48 Cemex .29t 119898 5.64 5.24 5.32—.32 CenterPnt 1.11 68061 28.67 27.72 28.06—.26 CntryLink 2.16 120160 21.50 20.89 21.08—.39 ChesEng 278367 3.71 3.53 3.54—.18 Chevron 4.48 92599 121.87 118.96 119.36—1.51 CgpVelICrd 79257 8.94 8.45 8.87+.41 Citigroup 1.80f 188777 69.00 66.85 67.78—.48 CocaCola 1.56 96016 49.37 49.10 49.33—.04 ConAgra .85 83416 34.88 34.09 34.46—.32 Conduentn 67424 14.56 13.00 13.22—.40 ConocoPhil 1.22f 98256 70.31 66.67 66.91—3.12 Coty .50 170378 8.76 8.29 8.30—.36 DRHorton .50 121236 36.23 33.70 34.22—3.37 DenburyR 214933 3.32 2.91 2.99—.23 DevonE .32 67063 34.24 32.55 32.72—1.14 DrGMBllrs .09e 92482 7.58 7.22 7.33—.10 DxSCBearrs 77757 10.22 9.92 10.09+.05 Disney 1.68 109692 117.83 115.21 116.00—1.05 DowDuPnt 1.52 122177 60.45 59.20 59.44—.39 EQTCorp .12 84483 35.35 33.34 34.80+.63 EnCanag .06 407260 9.05 8.66 8.71—.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 146681 17.04 15.89 16.06+.09 ENSCO .04 128904 7.47 6.91 6.93—.58 ExxonMbl 3.28 168616 83.75 81.54 81.71—1.32 FordM .60a 557903 9.65 9.44 9.46—.14 FrptMcM .20 142872 12.27 11.87 11.93—.40 GenElec .48 1354495 9.34 9.05 9.10—.10 GenMotors 1.52 107161 36.89 36.29 36.57—.31 Gerdau .02e 103480 4.47 4.27 4.31—.10 Goldcrpg .24 72193 9.48 9.25 9.38+.05 GraphPkg .30 75448 11.85 11.69 11.80+.06 HPInc .56f 75457 25.72 25.37 25.50+.03 HalconRsn 75042 3.97 3.43 3.48—.34 Hallibrtn .72 80534 36.32 35.15 35.37—1.04 HPEntn .45e 69036 16.52 16.15 16.25+.01 HostHotls 1a 65916 19.14 18.74 19.02+.03 iShGold 105286 11.76 11.70 11.72—.03 iShBrazil .67e 276776 40.41 39.01 39.21—1.16 iShHK .61e 66345 22.34 22.04 22.16—.51 iShMexico .78e 137408 45.55 42.31 42.61—3.09 iShChinaLC .87e 362777 41.58 40.75 41.00—.97 iSCorSP500 4.38e 76400 283.33 281.35 282.52—.61 iShEMkts .59e 906088 41.23 40.42 40.55—1.08 iShiBoxIG 3.87 109338 112.46 112.10 112.10—.33 iSh20yrT 3.05 69050 112.97 112.41 112.51—.01 iSEafe 1.66e 313366 64.35 63.69 63.83—.63 iShiBxHYB 5.09 206775 85.08 84.82 84.84—.21 iShR2K 1.77e 149642 157.90 156.34 156.99—.42 iShChina .61e 76874 56.44 55.17 55.50—1.74 IBM 6.28 x103929 124.40 122.63 123.38+.11 iShCorEM .95e 169102 49.64 48.75 48.91—1.22 ItauUnibH .58e 141810 13.70 13.27 13.38—.23 JPMorgCh 2.24f 116512 112.93 111.00 112.38+.90 JohnContln 1.04 93723 35.55 33.59 34.48+1.08 Keycorp .48f 102848 18.88 18.59 18.74+.04 KindMorg .80 142105 17.79 17.42 17.56+.06 Kinrossg 246735 2.72 2.51 2.66—.01 LBrands 2.40 90750 37.10 35.33 36.96+2.11 Lannett 77986 5.98 4.21 5.84+1.54 LVSands 3 85859 54.37 52.80 53.71—2.86 MGM Rsts .48 76386 27.37 26.58 26.95—.98 Macys 1.51 72730 37.93 36.61 37.79+.60 MarathnO .20 216119 19.30 17.99 18.05—.46 MarathPts 1.84 71699 69.77 67.29 67.70—2.12 Merck 2.20f 130045 75.69 74.62 75.48+.40 MetLife 1.68 76672 45.94 44.68 45.44+.26 MorgStan 1.20 94713 46.85 46.20 46.43—.18 Mosaic .10 74375 37.37 36.13 36.99+.39 NRGEgy .12 84864 38.95 36.07 36.99—1.41 Nabors .24 102948 5.45 5.08 5.12—.33 NewfldExp 113589 22.49 21.52 21.67—.22 NobleEngy .44 72492 28.04 26.81 26.90—1.26 NokiaCp .19e 128349 5.97 5.89 5.93—.05 OasisPet 91528 10.21 9.57 9.57—.69 Oracle .76 119666 50.50 50.07 50.43+.17 PG&ECp 2.12f 79399 49.24 47.06 47.80—1.00 Pagsegurn 68570 27.11 24.71 25.44—2.55 Penney 92319 1.51 1.43 1.45—.06 Perrigo .76 78725 68.49 62.86 62.88—12.26 PetrbrsA 97535 13.99 13.38 13.46—.57 Petrobras 261252 15.50 14.89 14.94—.61 Pfizer 1.36 243785 44.20 43.47 43.85—.55 ProctGam 2.87 66125 91.53 90.67 91.36+.07 PrUShSPrs 68457 35.56 35.05 35.25+.13 PulteGrp .36 91974 24.79 23.50 24.23—.87 QEPRes .08 125598 10.25 9.15 9.17—.63 RegionsFn .56 104874 17.88 17.41 17.67+.15 RiteAid 98158 1.32 1.25 1.32+.06 SpdrGold 76387 116.15 115.50 115.78—.25 S&P500ETF 4.13e 652040 281.22 279.22 280.50—.51 SpdrLehHY 2.30 209088 35.43 35.33 35.36—.05 SpdrOGEx .73e 179785 37.80 36.34 36.41—1.41 SallyBty 109730 23.61 18.57 22.59+3.80 Schlmbrg 2 108713 52.59 51.47 51.58—.74 Schwab .52 x69382 49.24 48.13 48.63+.18 SnapIncAn 107511 7.23 6.99 7.02—.18 SwstnEngy 174956 5.92 5.70 5.71—.10 Sprint 82172 6.39 6.25 6.26—.12 Squaren 357718 80.60 73.66 75.23—7.46 SPHlthC 1.01e 73455 93.56 92.87 93.22+.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 128902 56.58 56.17 56.49+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 151442 70.37 68.37 68.62—1.52 SPDRFncl .46e 467091 27.52 27.04 27.37+.08 SPInds 1.12e 119674 73.54 72.86 73.16—.12 SPTech .78e 104097 71.16 70.62 71.07—.06 SPUtil 1.55e 205841 55.11 54.33 54.79—.09 TaiwSemi .73e 79536 39.06 38.69 38.70—.48 TevaPhrm .73e 113356 23.97 23.25 23.84+.11 Transocn 137617 11.37 10.43 10.49—.96 Twilion 97508 98.89 91.66 91.95—4.24 Twitter 140756 34.99 33.87 34.18—.81 USOilFd 273963 13.06 12.82 12.84—.22 ValeSA .29e 138392 15.63 15.08 15.17—.15 VanEGold .06e 367869 19.47 19.15 19.38+.07 VnEkRus .01e 89681 21.53 21.05 21.08—.48 VEckOilSvc .47e 74549 21.25 20.57 20.67—.68 VanEJrGld 110342 27.91 27.45 27.54—.13 VangEmg 1.10e 143780 39.73 38.99 39.12—.97 VangFTSE 1.10e 115238 40.77 40.35 40.46—.41 Vereit .55 95002 7.69 7.51 7.65+.08 VerizonCm 2.41f 124699 58.44 57.66 58.27+.62 Vipshop 76826 6.05 5.35 5.40—.57 WeathfIntl 177754 1.32 1.18 1.21—.11 WellsFargo 1.72f x224291 53.60 52.86 53.16+.01 WmsCos 1.36 103760 26.51 25.44 25.55—.93 Yamanag .02 121092 2.34 2.27 2.27—.05 ZayoGrp 189850 25.01 22.00 22.56—7.82 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 