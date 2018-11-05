BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 91139 15.09 14.62 15.07+.47 AKSteel 85957 3.99 3.78 3.83—.14 AT&TInc 2 265409 30.86 30.57 30.63+.11 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 91139 15.09 14.62 15.07+.47 AKSteel 85957 3.99 3.78 3.83—.14 AT&TInc 2 265409 30.86 30.57 30.63+.11 AbbottLab 1.12 85586 71.00 69.99 70.39+.20 AbbVie 4.28f 103152 83.83 79.27 82.58+3.02 Alibaba 161760 149.37 144.23 144.64—2.95 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 148211 10.08 9.84 10.05+.24 Altria 3.20 70604 65.09 63.70 64.63+.96 Ambev .05e 281906 4.43 4.32 4.38—.08 AmAxle 68496 12.33 11.26 11.46—.03 AmIntlGrp 1.28 71934 44.23 43.09 44.13+.85 Annaly 1.20e 81622 9.87 9.76 9.82+.09 AuroraCn 124024 7.35 6.85 7.35+.33 BcoBrads .06a x142327 9.97 9.84 9.89+.04 BcoSantSA .21e 89307 4.94 4.83 4.85—.09 BkofAm .60 410930 28.24 27.89 28.06+.17 BiPVxSTrs 266402 36.99 35.88 36.17—.51 BarrickG .12 129640 13.46 13.07 13.21+.04 BauschHl 78254 26.18 25.00 25.57+1.40 BerkHB 74885 217.51 212.96 216.24+9.67 BrMySq 1.60 68034 52.13 51.22 52.03+1.34 CabotO&G .28f 109120 26.25 25.43 25.99+1.44 CallonPet 79626 10.79 10.27 10.52+.15 CanopyGrn 79770 40.30 36.37 40.09+2.95 Cemex .29t 74032 5.61 5.41 5.48+.07 CntryLink 2.16 75440 21.05 20.62 21.00+.03 ChesEng 440791 3.83 3.63 3.79+.30 Chevron 4.48 80118 119.67 116.60 118.94+4.21 Citigroup 1.80f 148226 67.47 66.26 67.30+1.38 ClevCliffs .60 89567 11.28 10.76 10.95+.22 CocaCola 1.56 163843 48.78 47.92 48.69+.69 ColgPalm 1.68 78272 61.11 59.68 60.23—.06 ConAgra .85 70324 35.24 34.82 35.00 DenburyR 148304 3.59 3.33 3.53+.26 DxGBullrs 89410 15.15 14.14 14.66—.09 DrGMBllrs .09e 76597 8.09 7.65 7.88+.15 DxSCBearrs 93113 11.05 10.57 10.73+.02 Disney 1.68 79202 116.22 115.12 115.45+.27 DowDuPnt 1.52 87871 58.09 57.21 57.63—.10 EliLilly 2.25 73658 112.08 109.76 110.14+3.39 EnCanag .06 406555 8.91 8.60 8.88+.33 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 104592 15.98 15.62 15.97+.31 ENSCO .04 98999 7.35 7.10 7.33+.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 158098 82.87 81.44 81.64—.31 FstDatan 133738 18.85 18.18 18.40—.35 Fitbitn 98641 6.15 5.76 5.90—.20 FordM .60a 412609 9.57 9.35 9.53+.15 FrptMcM .20 97468 12.33 12.06 12.22—.02 GenElec .48 1241787 9.53 9.27 9.28—.01 GenMotors 1.52 114713 36.39 35.85 36.25+.22 Gerdau .02e 233616 4.68 4.50 4.50—.17 Goldcrpg .24 115092 9.70 9.34 9.51—.12 GraphPkg .30 69407 11.45 11.14 11.29—.05 HPInc .56f 69985 24.77 24.42 24.64+.01 Hallibrtn .72 87600 35.94 35.11 35.75+.85 Hanesbdss .60 70894 16.62 15.71 16.54+.58 HostHotls 1a 70941 19.48 18.73 19.25+.57 iShGold 105113 11.82 11.78 11.80—.02 iShBrazil .67e 262234 41.56 41.00 41.24—.37 iShChinaLC .87e 236275 41.26 40.90 41.13+.05 iShEMkts .59e 583195 41.02 40.71 40.93+.11 iShCorUSTr .33 73185 24.12 24.09 24.09+.01 iSEafe 1.66e 229982 63.51 63.16 63.35 iShiBxHYB 5.09 122995 84.44 84.23 84.34+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 169260 154.66 152.35 153.88—.12 iShChina .61e 71861 56.20 55.63 55.93—.16 iShREst 2.76e 137366 79.11 77.73 78.87+1.14 iShCorEafe 1.56e 93568 59.75 59.41 59.62—.02 Infosyss 92401 9.47 9.29 9.40+.15 IBM 6.28 91278 120.77 116.00 120.06+4.39 iShJapanrs 74551 55.05 54.76 54.82—.20 iSTaiwnrs 83215 33.92 33.63 33.86—.04 iShCorEM .95e 160013 49.43 49.06 49.36+.15 ItauUnibH .58e 131894 13.60 13.37 13.46—.20 JPMorgCh 2.24f 102688 109.29 108.42 109.09+.71 Keycorp .48f 113610 18.62 18.20 18.49+.06 Keysight 476534 58.70 56.35 58.34+1.16 KindMorg .80 112031 17.29 16.98 17.26+.40 Kinrossg 133106 2.83 2.69 2.74—.01 Kroger s .56f 69885 30.69 29.95 30.61+.44 LloydBkg .47a 76194 3.05 3.00 3.04—.01 Macys 1.51 71688 36.76 35.28 36.75+1.21 Manulifeg .88 99736 16.90 16.46 16.48—.27 MarathnO .20 100495 18.70 18.36 18.69+.48 Merck 2.20f 123040 73.57 71.93 73.12+.85 MetLife 1.68 x78273 44.79 43.19 44.59+1.41 MorgStan 1.20 122301 46.36 45.63 45.82—.13 Nabors .24 122388 5.74 5.51 5.68+.24 NewResid 2 92763 17.49 17.25 17.30+.08 NewellRub .92f 175413 20.11 19.00 19.97+.98 NewfldExp 90486 22.84 22.07 22.50+.63 NikeB s .80 70391 77.77 76.05 77.53+.95 NokiaCp .19e 124981 5.88 5.81 5.86+.06 OasisPet 89368 10.37 10.05 10.21+.34 OcciPet 3.12 78929 70.62 68.70 69.95+1.64 Oracle .76 130254 49.13 48.50 49.02+.19 ParsleyEn 68444 25.99 24.93 25.46+.73 Penney 76995 1.58 1.51 1.57+.01 PetrbrsA 85823 15.16 14.78 15.12+.33 Petrobras 209249 16.44 16.11 16.42+.29 Pfizer 1.36 205202 43.62 42.83 43.52+.59 ProctGam 2.87 122701 91.44 89.82 91.20+1.39 RangeRs .08 90659 17.64 17.03 17.57+1.18 RegionsFn .56 80363 17.45 17.15 17.32+.06 RiteAid 97131 1.23 1.19 1.23+.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 654139 274.01 271.35 273.39+1.50 SpdrLehHY 2.30 93421 35.19 35.11 35.17+.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 186445 37.34 36.63 37.20+1.02 Schlmbrg 2 85929 52.28 51.30 51.96+.56 Schwab .52 70459 47.48 46.42 47.28+.70 SnapIncAn 146660 6.94 6.70 6.90+.08 SwstnEngy 273472 5.90 5.60 5.89+.49 SpiritRltC .50f 78154 8.28 7.90 8.18+.38 Sprint 137680 6.41 6.27 6.27 Squaren 168080 76.97 72.22 75.01—2.75 SPMatls .98e 78567 54.25 53.72 54.12+.16 SPHlthC 1.01e 77834 90.45 89.38 90.05+.79 SPCnSt 1.28e 199721 55.95 55.12 55.80+.69 SPEngy 2.04e 132092 68.96 68.23 68.69+1.13 SPDRFncl .46e 586726 26.88 26.49 26.80+.42 SPInds 1.12e 175243 71.64 70.86 71.36+.37 SPTech .78e 142082 68.81 67.68 68.67—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 210889 54.09 53.26 53.90+.75 Sysco 1.44 93143 65.71 63.19 64.56—6.73 TaiwSemi .73e 85918 38.82 38.31 38.48—.30 TevaPhrm .73e 183970 23.34 21.98 22.85+.26 Transocn 92541 11.13 10.83 11.03+.14 Twitter 179782 34.28 33.37 34.02—.28 USFdsHln 90440 28.53 27.51 27.99—1.23 UndrArms 89932 24.58 23.80 23.99+.29 USNGasrs 88245 29.07 28.38 28.93+2.18 USOilFd 196028 13.59 13.29 13.30—.01 USSteel .20 88203 29.32 27.68 28.86+.89 ValeSA .29e 134914 15.63 15.29 15.40—.05 VanEGold .06e 295931 19.80 19.34 19.56—.07 VnEkRus .01e 102179 21.47 21.23 21.44+.32 VEckOilSvc .47e 73566 21.12 20.76 21.11+.42 VanEJrGld 80820 28.51 27.98 28.28+.22 VangEmg 1.10e 139220 39.57 39.30 39.54+.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 108876 40.27 40.04 40.16—.02 Vereit .55 134051 7.58 7.37 7.53+.12 VerizonCm 2.41f 123380 57.45 56.51 57.21+.58 WPXEngy 69166 16.66 15.92 16.11+.06 WalMart 2.08f 75638 103.17 100.63 102.91+1.57 WeathfIntl 185059 1.31 1.25 1.27+.03 Welbilt 97651 18.26 WalMart 2.08f 75638 103.17 100.63 102.91+1.57 WeathfIntl 185059 1.31 1.25 1.27+.03 Welbilt 97651 18.26 13.89 14.26—5.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 189326 54.30 53.61 53.66+.05 WstnUnion .76 70037 18.66 17.98 18.44+.53 WmsCos 1.36 110276 25.89 25.07 25.72+.14 Yamanag .02 106167 2.44 2.35 2.41+.05 