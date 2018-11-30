BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12213 3.18 3.11 3.16+.03 AT&TInc 2 97926 31.41 30.68 31.37+.80 AberFitc .80 7250 20.99 20.37 20.91+.21 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12213 3.18 3.11 3.16+.03 AT&TInc 2 97926 31.41 30.68 31.37+.80 AberFitc .80 7250 20.99 20.37 20.91+.21 Alibaba 25906 159.15 156.72 158.42+2.14 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 22076 9.67 9.48 9.51—.13 Ambev .05e 10955 4.29 4.25 4.28—.03 Anadarko 1.20f 7840 53.17 52.23 52.37—1.33 Annaly 1.20e 10000 10.12 10.05 10.07+.01 ArborRT 1.08f 15065 11.99 11.83 11.93—.31 ArcelorMrs .10p 9073 22.52 22.25 22.42—.46 Arconic .24 7605 21.32 20.93 21.11—.23 AuroraCn 14332 5.70 5.52 5.61—.05 BPPLC 2.38 8230 40.34 40.10 40.18—.30 BakHuGEn .72 7626 23.02 22.75 22.90—.21 BcoBrads .06a 8152 10.01 9.92 9.92—.08 BkofAm .60 52568 28.20 27.87 28.11+.07 BiPVxSTrs 36153 35.88 35.28 35.33—.15 BarrickG .12 21801 12.94 12.64 12.67—.38 BoxIncn 8615 18.80 17.96 18.66+.53 BrixmorP 1.12f 7159 16.38 15.90 16.32+.46 CFIndss 1.20 8698 43.29 41.95 42.52—.98 CVSHealth 2 13562 79.80 78.68 78.85—1.15 Cemex .29t 8872 5.15 5.03 5.04—.07 ChesEng 42744 3.01 2.90 2.93—.11 Chicos .34 8634 5.36 5.00 5.11—.19 ChinaMble 3.50e 10313 49.46 49.22 49.45+.72 ChinaUni 8010 11.63 11.56 11.59+.04 CgpVelLCrd 37828 13.02 12.50 12.63—1.25 CgpVelICrd 14157 14.59 14.10 14.47+1.18 Citigroup 1.80f 14800 65.00 64.17 64.73—.17 CocaCola 1.56 8128 49.19 48.99 49.11+.13 DeltaAir 1.40f 20510 61.22 59.17 61.22+2.36 DenburyR 25760 2.26 2.13 2.16—.15 DeutschBk .83e 12221 9.19 9.14 9.16—.27 DevonE .32 9046 26.54 25.98 26.20—.72 DxGBullrs 22579 13.29 12.68 12.83—.67 DrGMBllrs .09e 28427 6.60 6.26 6.34—.26 DxSPOGBrrs 7182 11.32 10.74 11.22+.77 DxSPOGBls 8087 16.06 15.11 15.30—1.18 DxSCBearrs 11896 11.20 10.98 11.00—.03 DowDuPnt 1.52 6985 57.46 56.92 57.33+.09 EQTGPn 1.03e 8398 20.36 19.95 19.99+2.97 EnCanag .06 33094 6.92 6.64 6.69—.28 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 7798 14.72 14.52 14.63—.10 Express 7132 6.80 6.34 6.34—.46 ExxonMbl 3.28 11864 78.96 78.32 78.77—.29 FangHldg .20e 6900 1.75 1.62 1.75+.03 FMajSilvg 8440 4.80 4.59 4.66—.22 FordM .60a 23587 9.44 9.36 9.40+.03 FrptMcM .20 11809 11.78 11.65 11.68—.15 GameStop 1.52 25375 13.49 12.80 13.24—1.39 GenElec .48 329250 7.68 7.43 7.47—.47 GenMotors 1.52 14637 37.25 36.66 37.21+.45 Goldcrpg .24 12261 9.39 9.13 9.21—.23 GoldmanS 3.20f 13621 191.45 189.56 189.87—4.98 HPInc .64f 14974 23.24 22.42 22.76—.10 Hallibrtn .72 11363 31.62 30.95 30.99—.90 HPEntn .45e 13227 15.14 14.83 14.89—.23 HostHotls 1a 7162 19.34 18.89 18.97—.33 iShGold 17437 11.70 11.66 11.67—.06 iShBrazil .67e 14395 39.83 39.52 39.53—.29 iShHK .61e 10264 23.05 22.92 22.98—.12 iShSilver 27636 13.31 13.20 13.21—.23 iShChinaLC .87e 48484 41.64 41.42 41.56+.12 iShEMkts .59e 76250 40.97 40.80 40.86—.26 iShiBoxIG 3.87 21035 111.58 111.47 111.55+.02 iSEafe 1.66e 28865 62.73 62.62 62.69—.35 iShiBxHYB 5.09 11647 83.70 83.56 83.67—.10 iShR2K 1.77e 13855 152.07 151.08 151.97+.14 iShChina .61e 7916 56.86 56.51 56.78+.20 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7382 58.95 58.80 58.86—.31 Infosyss 15007 9.83 9.75 9.81+.13 Intelsat 16442 26.17 25.30 25.63—.60 iShCorEM .95e 15969 49.45 49.26 49.33—.31 ItauUnHs 10003 9.43 9.30 9.31—.04 JPMorgCh 2.24f 8679 110.58 109.58 110.25+.19 JohnJn 3.60 8211 145.79 145.14 145.61—.24 Keycorp .56 7829 18.23 18.07 18.20+.06 KindMorg .80 14704 16.93 16.73 16.79—.08 Kinrossg 20751 2.71 2.66 2.68—.05 LabCp 7977 154.25 143.25 145.92—15.89 LloydBkg .47a 16633 2.84 2.81 2.82—.06 Macys 1.51 7187 34.20 33.38 34.18+.44 MarathnO .20 11402 16.33 16.08 16.19—.36 Merck 2.20f 8294 78.58 77.72 78.56+.65 MorgStan 1.20 9533 44.48 44.05 44.08—.43 Nabors .24 16212 3.47 3.29 3.30—.21 NYCmtyB .68 10476 10.76 10.52 10.73+.17 NewellRub .92f 7179 24.10 23.67 24.03+.23 NokiaCp .19e 29208 5.51 5.46 5.48—.04 OasisPet 15048 7.38 7.03 7.06—.46 Oracle .76 16840 48.13 47.71 47.95+.05 PVHCorp .15 7640 114.01 109.11 112.78+3.01 Pagsegurn 38774 22.69 21.40 22.00—4.23 PaloAltNet 12022 192.00 180.10 181.17+5.12 Pandora 8553 8.89 8.81 8.88+.01 PetrbrsA 17841 13.02 12.87 12.87—.10 Petrobras 27885 14.37 14.18 14.20—.14 Pfizer 1.36 25535 45.94 45.28 45.91+.40 PrUCruders 16813 16.52 16.10 16.22—1.02 PrUShCrds 8289 27.15 26.53 26.98+1.51 PrUShSPrs 6985 36.98 36.77 36.78—.04 RangeRs .08 10223 14.88 14.58 14.59—.25 RegionsFn .56 16442 16.37 16.16 16.33+.12 SpdrGold 24799 115.43 115.04 115.09—.65 S&P500ETF 4.13e 67198 274.26 273.45 274.14+.16 SpdrLehHY 2.30 7511 34.80 34.74 34.79—.04 SpdrOGEx .73e 20276 32.99 32.36 32.48—.79 Salesforce 9174 141.02 138.28 140.81+1.09 SantCUSA .80e 6881 19.48 18.77 18.95—.70 Schlmbrg 2 16085 45.48 44.70 44.70—1.20 Schwab .52 11284 44.38 43.92 44.29+.13 ScorpioTk .04 11989 2.09 1.96 1.100—.13 SnapIncAn 11895 6.46 6.31 6.38—.02 SwstnEngy 27453 4.92 4.84 4.87—.06 Sprint 9117 6.40 6.33 6.35+.03 Squaren 18910 69.80 68.40 69.64—.26 SPHlthC 1.01e 7551 94.24 93.80 94.22+.26 SPCnSt 1.28e 12167 56.09 55.89 56.00+.10 SPEngy 2.04e 15069 65.84 65.32 65.50—.73 SPDRFncl .46e 40674 26.89 26.71 26.85+.02 SPInds 1.12e 12154 71.96 71.60 71.92+.08 SPTech .78e 13655 67.43 67.01 67.27—.03 SPUtil 1.55e 12529 55.04 54.83 54.99+.21 TALEducs 10592 28.37 27.76 28.01+.41 TaiwSemi .73e 10260 37.37 37.08 37.25—.68 TeekayTnk .21 8341 1.20 1.11 1.14—.07 Transocn 9836 9.69 9.36 9.41—.42 Twitter 52462 31.28 30.11 30.82—.48 UndrArms 9086 24.26 23.33 24.09+.95 UnArCwi 8403 22.76 21.93 22.54+.79 USOilFd 89645 10.65 10.51 10.54—.33 USSteel .20 8463 23.43 22.88 23.36+.21 UtdTech 2.94f 7371 120.84 120.04 120.07—1.13 ValeSA .29e 20699 13.58 13.39 13.40—.07 VanEGold .06e 52718 19.10 18.80 18.88—.30 VnEkRus .01e 12175 20.58 20.46 20.48—.39 VEckOilSvc .47e 8249 18.41 17.95 17.99—.54 VanEJrGld 9461 26.78 26.37 26.46—.39 VangEmg 1.10e 14113 39.63 39.48 39.55—.19 VerizonCm 2.41f 17057 59.90 59.51 59.85+.40 VivintSolar 9198 5.85 5.62 5.63—1.38 VMware 7332 168.42 164.88 166.04+4.56 W&TOff .40 7779 5.70 5.36 5.44—.35 WalMart 2.08f 7056 98.43 97.37 98.19+.90 WeathfIntl 15382 .62 .58 .58—.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 12106 54.35 53.87 54.14+.10 Yamanag .02 12536 2.08 2.05 2.06—.02 Yextn 7959 16.00 14.26 15.47—2.74 Zuoran 9349 20.50 18.35 20.00—.56 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.