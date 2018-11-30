BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12213 3.18 3.11 3.16+.03 AT&TInc 2 97926 31.41 30.68 31.37+.80 AberFitc .80 7250 20.99 20.37 20.91+.21 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|12213
|3.18
|3.11
|3.16+.03
|AT&TInc 2
|97926
|31.41
|30.68
|31.37+.80
|AberFitc .80
|7250
|20.99
|20.37
|20.91+.21
|Alibaba
|25906
|159.15
|156.72
|158.42+2.14
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|22076
|9.67
|9.48
|9.51—.13
|Ambev .05e
|10955
|4.29
|4.25
|4.28—.03
|Anadarko 1.20f
|7840
|53.17
|52.23
|52.37—1.33
|Annaly 1.20e
|10000
|10.12
|10.05
|10.07+.01
|ArborRT 1.08f
|15065
|11.99
|11.83
|11.93—.31
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|9073
|22.52
|22.25
|22.42—.46
|Arconic .24
|7605
|21.32
|20.93
|21.11—.23
|AuroraCn
|14332
|5.70
|5.52
|5.61—.05
|BPPLC 2.38
|8230
|40.34
|40.10
|40.18—.30
|BakHuGEn .72
|7626
|23.02
|22.75
|22.90—.21
|BcoBrads .06a
|8152
|10.01
|9.92
|9.92—.08
|BkofAm .60
|52568
|28.20
|27.87
|28.11+.07
|BiPVxSTrs
|36153
|35.88
|35.28
|35.33—.15
|BarrickG .12
|21801
|12.94
|12.64
|12.67—.38
|BoxIncn
|8615
|18.80
|17.96
|18.66+.53
|BrixmorP 1.12f
|7159
|16.38
|15.90
|16.32+.46
|CFIndss 1.20
|8698
|43.29
|41.95
|42.52—.98
|CVSHealth 2
|13562
|79.80
|78.68
|78.85—1.15
|Cemex .29t
|8872
|5.15
|5.03
|5.04—.07
|ChesEng
|42744
|3.01
|2.90
|2.93—.11
|Chicos .34
|8634
|5.36
|5.00
|5.11—.19
|ChinaMble 3.50e
|10313
|49.46
|49.22
|49.45+.72
|ChinaUni
|8010
|11.63
|11.56
|11.59+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|37828
|13.02
|12.50
|12.63—1.25
|CgpVelICrd
|14157
|14.59
|14.10
|14.47+1.18
|Citigroup 1.80f
|14800
|65.00
|64.17
|64.73—.17
|CocaCola 1.56
|8128
|49.19
|48.99
|49.11+.13
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|20510
|61.22
|59.17
|61.22+2.36
|DenburyR
|25760
|2.26
|2.13
|2.16—.15
|DeutschBk .83e
|12221
|9.19
|9.14
|9.16—.27
|DevonE .32
|9046
|26.54
|25.98
|26.20—.72
|DxGBullrs
|22579
|13.29
|12.68
|12.83—.67
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|28427
|6.60
|6.26
|6.34—.26
|DxSPOGBrrs
|7182
|11.32
|10.74
|11.22+.77
|DxSPOGBls
|8087
|16.06
|15.11
|15.30—1.18
|DxSCBearrs
|11896
|11.20
|10.98
|11.00—.03
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|6985
|57.46
|56.92
|57.33+.09
|EQTGPn 1.03e
|8398
|20.36
|19.95
|19.99+2.97
|EnCanag .06
|33094
|6.92
|6.64
|6.69—.28
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|7798
|14.72
|14.52
|14.63—.10
|Express
|7132
|6.80
|6.34
|6.34—.46
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11864
|78.96
|78.32
|78.77—.29
|FangHldg .20e
|6900
|1.75
|1.62
|1.75+.03
|FMajSilvg
|8440
|4.80
|4.59
|4.66—.22
|FordM .60a
|23587
|9.44
|9.36
|9.40+.03
|FrptMcM .20
|11809
|11.78
|11.65
|11.68—.15
|GameStop 1.52
|25375
|13.49
|12.80
|13.24—1.39
|GenElec .48
|329250
|7.68
|7.43
|7.47—.47
|GenMotors 1.52
|14637
|37.25
|36.66
|37.21+.45
|Goldcrpg .24
|12261
|9.39
|9.13
|9.21—.23
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|13621
|191.45
|189.56
|189.87—4.98
|HPInc .64f
|14974
|23.24
|22.42
|22.76—.10
|Hallibrtn .72
|11363
|31.62
|30.95
|30.99—.90
|HPEntn .45e
|13227
|15.14
|14.83
|14.89—.23
|HostHotls 1a
|7162
|19.34
|18.89
|18.97—.33
|iShGold
|17437
|11.70
|11.66
|11.67—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|14395
|39.83
|39.52
|39.53—.29
|iShHK .61e
|10264
|23.05
|22.92
|22.98—.12
|iShSilver
|27636
|13.31
|13.20
|13.21—.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|48484
|41.64
|41.42
|41.56+.12
|iShEMkts .59e
|76250
|40.97
|40.80
|40.86—.26
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|21035
|111.58
|111.47
|111.55+.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|28865
|62.73
|62.62
|62.69—.35
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|11647
|83.70
|83.56
|83.67—.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|13855
|152.07
|151.08
|151.97+.14
|iShChina .61e
|7916
|56.86
|56.51
|56.78+.20
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7382
|58.95
|58.80
|58.86—.31
|Infosyss
|15007
|9.83
|9.75
|9.81+.13
|Intelsat
|16442
|26.17
|25.30
|25.63—.60
|iShCorEM .95e
|15969
|49.45
|49.26
|49.33—.31
|ItauUnHs
|10003
|9.43
|9.30
|9.31—.04
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|8679
|110.58
|109.58
|110.25+.19
|JohnJn 3.60
|8211
|145.79
|145.14
|145.61—.24
|Keycorp .56
|7829
|18.23
|18.07
|18.20+.06
|KindMorg .80
|14704
|16.93
|16.73
|16.79—.08
|Kinrossg
|20751
|2.71
|2.66
|2.68—.05
|LabCp
|7977
|154.25
|143.25
|145.92—15.89
|LloydBkg .47a
|16633
|2.84
|2.81
|2.82—.06
|Macys 1.51
|7187
|34.20
|33.38
|34.18+.44
|MarathnO .20
|11402
|16.33
|16.08
|16.19—.36
|Merck 2.20f
|8294
|78.58
|77.72
|78.56+.65
|MorgStan 1.20
|9533
|44.48
|44.05
|44.08—.43
|Nabors .24
|16212
|3.47
|3.29
|3.30—.21
|NYCmtyB .68
|10476
|10.76
|10.52
|10.73+.17
|NewellRub .92f
|7179
|24.10
|23.67
|24.03+.23
|NokiaCp .19e
|29208
|5.51
|5.46
|5.48—.04
|OasisPet
|15048
|7.38
|7.03
|7.06—.46
|Oracle .76
|16840
|48.13
|47.71
|47.95+.05
|PVHCorp .15
|7640
|114.01
|109.11
|112.78+3.01
|Pagsegurn
|38774
|22.69
|21.40
|22.00—4.23
|PaloAltNet
|12022
|192.00
|180.10
|181.17+5.12
|Pandora
|8553
|8.89
|8.81
|8.88+.01
|PetrbrsA
|17841
|13.02
|12.87
|12.87—.10
|Petrobras
|27885
|14.37
|14.18
|14.20—.14
|Pfizer 1.36
|25535
|45.94
|45.28
|45.91+.40
|PrUCruders
|16813
|16.52
|16.10
|16.22—1.02
|PrUShCrds
|8289
|27.15
|26.53
|26.98+1.51
|PrUShSPrs
|6985
|36.98
|36.77
|36.78—.04
|RangeRs .08
|10223
|14.88
|14.58
|14.59—.25
|RegionsFn .56
|16442
|16.37
|16.16
|16.33+.12
|SpdrGold
|24799
|115.43
|115.04
|115.09—.65
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|67198
|274.26
|273.45
|274.14+.16
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|7511
|34.80
|34.74
|34.79—.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|20276
|32.99
|32.36
|32.48—.79
|Salesforce
|9174
|141.02
|138.28
|140.81+1.09
|SantCUSA .80e
|6881
|19.48
|18.77
|18.95—.70
|Schlmbrg 2
|16085
|45.48
|44.70
|44.70—1.20
|Schwab .52
|11284
|44.38
|43.92
|44.29+.13
|ScorpioTk .04
|11989
|2.09
|1.96
|1.100—.13
|SnapIncAn
|11895
|6.46
|6.31
|6.38—.02
|SwstnEngy
|27453
|4.92
|4.84
|4.87—.06
|Sprint
|9117
|6.40
|6.33
|6.35+.03
|Squaren
|18910
|69.80
|68.40
|69.64—.26
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7551
|94.24
|93.80
|94.22+.26
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|12167
|56.09
|55.89
|56.00+.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15069
|65.84
|65.32
|65.50—.73
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40674
|26.89
|26.71
|26.85+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|12154
|71.96
|71.60
|71.92+.08
|SPTech .78e
|13655
|67.43
|67.01
|67.27—.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12529
|55.04
|54.83
|54.99+.21
|TALEducs
|10592
|28.37
|27.76
|28.01+.41
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10260
|37.37
|37.08
|37.25—.68
|TeekayTnk .21
|8341
|1.20
|1.11
|1.14—.07
|Transocn
|9836
|9.69
|9.36
|9.41—.42
|Twitter
|52462
|31.28
|30.11
|30.82—.48
|UndrArms
|9086
|24.26
|23.33
|24.09+.95
|UnArCwi
|8403
|22.76
|21.93
|22.54+.79
|USOilFd
|89645
|10.65
|10.51
|10.54—.33
|USSteel .20
|8463
|23.43
|22.88
|23.36+.21
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|7371
|120.84
|120.04
|120.07—1.13
|ValeSA .29e
|20699
|13.58
|13.39
|13.40—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|52718
|19.10
|18.80
|18.88—.30
|VnEkRus .01e
|12175
|20.58
|20.46
|20.48—.39
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8249
|18.41
|17.95
|17.99—.54
|VanEJrGld
|9461
|26.78
|26.37
|26.46—.39
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14113
|39.63
|39.48
|39.55—.19
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|17057
|59.90
|59.51
|59.85+.40
|VivintSolar
|9198
|5.85
|5.62
|5.63—1.38
|VMware
|7332
|168.42
|164.88
|166.04+4.56
|W&TOff .40
|7779
|5.70
|5.36
|5.44—.35
|WalMart 2.08f
|7056
|98.43
|97.37
|98.19+.90
|WeathfIntl
|15382
|.62
|.58
|.58—.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|12106
|54.35
|53.87
|54.14+.10
|Yamanag .02
|12536
|2.08
|2.05
|2.06—.02
|Yextn
|7959
|16.00
|14.26
|15.47—2.74
|Zuoran
|9349
|20.50
|18.35
|20.00—.56
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.