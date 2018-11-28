BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 13351 3.15 3.06 3.11—.01 AT&TInc 2 35042 30.68 30.35 30.38—.06 Alibaba 35191 159.80 157.90 158.02+1.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|13351
|3.15
|3.06
|3.11—.01
|AT&TInc 2
|35042
|30.68
|30.35
|30.38—.06
|Alibaba
|35191
|159.80
|157.90
|158.02+1.56
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|12807
|9.43
|9.35
|9.36—.05
|Altria 3.20
|10930
|53.89
|53.31
|53.52—.27
|Ambev .05e
|15005
|4.25
|4.19
|4.21—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|8665
|9.99
|9.91
|9.93+.02
|Aramark .42e
|17064
|37.40
|36.94
|37.31+.18
|AstraZens 1.37e
|7963
|40.03
|39.75
|40.00+.10
|AuroraCn
|29131
|5.84
|5.50
|5.84+.34
|BPPLC 2.38
|9270
|40.57
|40.33
|40.44+.12
|BcoBrads .06a
|10990
|9.76
|9.55
|9.57—.07
|BkofAm .60
|48155
|27.94
|27.77
|27.77+.03
|BiPVxSTrs
|37631
|35.77
|35.32
|35.68—.17
|BarrickG .12
|13579
|12.82
|12.67
|12.75—.01
|Boeing 6.84
|10860
|328.89
|323.23
|325.09+7.06
|BostonSci
|8273
|36.13
|35.47
|35.81+.55
|BrMySq 1.60
|8063
|52.27
|51.36
|52.24+1.09
|BroadrdgF 1.94f
|
|7935
|101.85
|98.90
|101.78+3.09
|Brookdale
|8529
|8.27
|8.17
|8.20+.01
|BurlStrs
|10164
|160.13
|152.33
|159.19+10.63
|CVSHealth 2
|19370
|81.65
|80.49
|80.96+1.46
|CanopyGrn
|14384
|33.23
|32.26
|33.18+1.48
|Cemex .29t
|12321
|4.80
|4.70
|4.76+.10
|Cemigpf .08e
|7460
|3.22
|3.13
|3.16+.01
|CheetahM
|51456
|6.98
|6.41
|6.85+1.37
|ChesEng
|39764
|3.03
|2.97
|2.98—.02
|Chicos .34
|63008
|5.30
|4.55
|4.60—2.73
|CgpVelLCrd
|17022
|14.05
|13.49
|13.55—.71
|CgpVelICrd
|12372
|13.77
|13.24
|13.72+.69
|Citigroup 1.80f
|12420
|63.85
|63.41
|63.42—.04
|ClevCliffs .05
|8169
|8.98
|8.71
|8.78—.10
|CocaCola 1.56
|8808
|49.48
|49.21
|49.25—.13
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|8140
|58.66
|57.71
|58.02—.30
|DenburyR
|10379
|2.33
|2.27
|2.32+.03
|DicksSptg .90
|11974
|37.48
|34.90
|37.46+1.13
|DxGBullrs
|10561
|13.01
|12.63
|12.79—.07
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|19106
|6.47
|6.26
|6.34—.06
|DxBiotBllrs
|8507
|46.60
|44.58
|45.66+.78
|DxSCBearrs
|8948
|11.72
|11.56
|11.62—.17
|Disney 1.68
|8208
|114.74
|114.05
|114.61+.71
|EnCanag .06
|19762
|6.93
|6.79
|6.84—.03
|ENSCO .04
|10343
|6.06
|5.95
|6.01+.04
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|7880
|77.49
|76.84
|77.38+.33
|FstDatan
|9773
|18.49
|18.13
|18.47+.48
|FordM .60a
|45319
|9.32
|9.21
|9.28—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|15564
|11.45
|11.15
|11.20—.04
|GenElec .48
|185595
|7.54
|7.37
|7.47+.03
|GenMills 1.96
|8208
|41.96
|41.37
|41.84—.61
|GenMotors 1.52
|17824
|36.94
|36.03
|36.44—.25
|Gerdau .02e
|46971
|3.88
|3.78
|3.84+.03
|GlobNetLn .94
|19289
|20.25
|20.10
|20.18—1.30
|HPInc .64f
|10138
|22.88
|22.70
|22.70—.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|11012
|32.04
|31.70
|31.71—.17
|HPEntn .45e
|12316
|15.23
|15.04
|15.06+.00
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|x8221
|172.91
|170.62
|171.67—.53
|ICICIBk .16e
|10965
|10.01
|9.95
|9.95+.01
|iShGold
|20034
|11.65
|11.61
|11.62—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|21336
|39.38
|38.73
|38.81—.22
|iShSilver
|9515
|13.36
|13.26
|13.28—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|29831
|41.54
|41.32
|41.36+.17
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|14791
|104.66
|104.61
|104.61—.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|88905
|40.82
|40.58
|40.63+.12
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|7621
|111.55
|111.44
|111.44—.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|30919
|62.57
|62.43
|62.48+.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17719
|83.18
|83.11
|83.15+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|20223
|149.58
|148.88
|149.36+.79
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7848
|58.75
|58.60
|58.65+.02
|Infosyss
|24234
|9.67
|9.56
|9.64+.37
|iShCorEM .95e
|29807
|49.22
|48.97
|49.02+.16
|ItauUnHs
|x9693
|9.18
|9.00
|9.03+.01
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|12310
|110.23
|109.52
|109.57—.16
|JnprNtwk .72
|23788
|29.09
|28.00
|29.00+1.01
|KindMorg .80
|12175
|16.73
|16.45
|16.49—.25
|Kinrossg
|10513
|2.62
|2.55
|2.62+.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|9716
|2.91
|2.88
|2.89—.01
|Lowes 1.92
|7613
|92.27
|91.23
|91.34—.30
|MGM Rsts .48
|8059
|27.80
|27.29
|27.35—.08
|Macys 1.51
|8184
|34.08
|33.44
|33.67—.22
|MarathnO .20
|9052
|16.24
|16.02
|16.03—.08
|Merck 2.20f
|9714
|76.82
|76.27
|76.60+.26
|MorgStan 1.20
|9178
|44.52
|44.03
|44.04—.01
|Nabors .24
|14586
|3.70
|3.54
|3.55—.10
|NewellRub .92f
|14342
|23.49
|22.89
|22.93—.49
|NokiaCp .19e
|17069
|5.48
|5.45
|5.46—.01
|Oracle .76
|19891
|47.85
|47.48
|47.52+.08
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|17941
|27.52
|26.74
|26.80—.17
|Pandora
|8755
|8.75
|8.62
|8.71+.07
|Penney
|9283
|1.48
|1.43
|1.44—.01
|PetrbrsA
|12829
|13.30
|12.96
|13.04—.06
|Petrobras
|27066
|14.54
|14.11
|14.18—.17
|Pfizer 1.36
|13592
|44.42
|44.17
|44.25+.18
|PrUCruders
|9514
|17.37
|16.92
|16.95—.60
|ProctGam 2.87
|9394
|92.79
|92.21
|92.58—.14
|PrUShSPrs
|7914
|38.21
|38.00
|38.16—.30
|PrUShD3rs
|8298
|16.60
|16.45
|16.55—.33
|Qudiann
|8616
|5.38
|4.89
|5.32+.47
|RangeRs .08
|16934
|15.31
|14.60
|15.14+.30
|RegionsFn .56
|12531
|16.39
|16.22
|16.29+.03
|RioTinto 2.27e
|8945
|46.46
|46.17
|46.37+.05
|RiteAid
|12460
|1.13
|1.09
|1.11+.01
|SpdrGold
|10197
|114.93
|114.59
|114.69—.26
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|81719
|269.91
|269.18
|269.38+.98
|SpdrBiots .44e
|7392
|78.92
|77.77
|78.36+.39
|SpdrHome .15e
|10201
|34.95
|34.56
|34.63—.20
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|7957
|34.60
|34.55
|34.58+.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|7875
|55.11
|54.67
|54.72+.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|18260
|32.82
|32.48
|32.53—.06
|Salesforce
|57459
|139.60
|133.43
|134.00+6.46
|Schlmbrg 2
|9091
|46.41
|45.92
|45.93—.27
|SnapIncAn
|8888
|6.54
|6.42
|6.47+.07
|SwstnEngy
|20260
|4.99
|4.86
|4.93+.09
|Sprint
|9680
|6.23
|6.17
|6.19+.01
|Squaren
|32681
|67.69
|65.51
|65.82—.06
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11276
|92.28
|91.70
|92.18+.73
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|21170
|55.35
|55.09
|55.21—.14
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12479
|64.97
|64.43
|64.64—.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40251
|26.71
|26.57
|26.58+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|15052
|70.71
|70.27
|70.33+.21
|SPTech .78e
|12019
|66.49
|66.16
|66.29+.63
|SPUtil 1.55e
|17598
|54.97
|54.65
|54.69—.15
|TJX 1.56
|10227
|46.54
|45.91
|46.39+.84
|TaiwSemi .73e
|12813
|37.38
|37.07
|37.32+.52
|Target 2.56
|9390
|71.50
|70.39
|71.06—.32
|Tenaris .69e
|9043
|24.81
|24.41
|24.64+.28
|Tiffany 2.20
|28787
|96.74
|93.20
|94.46—10.49
|Transocn
|14948
|9.34
|9.12
|9.24+.13
|TurqHillRs
|19753
|1.81
|1.78
|1.80
|Twilion
|8003
|89.99
|88.70
|88.89+2.37
|Twitter
|15995
|33.00
|32.49
|32.80+.19
|USNGasrs
|14030
|36.06
|35.61
|36.04+1.90
|USOilFd
|55309
|10.91
|10.76
|10.78—.18
|USSteel .20
|19720
|22.95
|22.46
|22.60—.33
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|8763
|123.49
|121.17
|121.28—1.40
|ValeSA .29e
|39152
|13.23
|12.99
|13.05+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|26342
|18.93
|18.76
|18.83—.04
|VnEkRus .01e
|8208
|20.53
|20.39
|20.41+.12
|VanEJrGld
|11388
|26.62
|26.32
|26.43—.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14345
|39.41
|39.21
|39.25+.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|13578
|39.56
|39.48
|39.51+.01
|VectorGp 1.60b
|8213
|13.09
|12.93
|12.96+.02
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|21293
|60.73
|59.79
|59.81—.84
|Visa s 1f
|11942
|138.54
|136.87
|138.22+2.31
|VistraEnn
|7798
|23.22
|23.01
|23.17+.25
|WalMart 2.08f
|8753
|96.20
|95.05
|95.97+.93
|Wayfair
|8443
|100.99
|96.00
|100.77+9.17
|WeathfIntl
|9192
|.66
|.64
|.65+.00
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|13944
|53.50
|53.12
|53.16—.04
|WmsCos 1.36
|7834
|25.11
|24.77
|24.78—.21
|ZayoGrp
|8256
|26.82
|26.11
|26.11+.63
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.