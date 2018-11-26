BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9768 3.48 3.37 3.45+.04 AT&TInc 2 58877 30.14 29.64 30.10+.74 Aetna 2 20996 210.87 208.93 210.57+5.21 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|9768
|3.48
|3.37
|3.45+.04
|AT&TInc 2
|58877
|30.14
|29.64
|30.10+.74
|Aetna 2
|20996
|210.87
|208.93
|210.57+5.21
|Alibaba
|31244
|154.99
|152.37
|154.96+4.63
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10748
|9.59
|9.46
|9.54+.14
|Altria 3.20
|21152
|53.75
|53.30
|53.47—.25
|Ambev .05e
|22622
|4.16
|4.11
|4.13—.05
|Annaly 1.20e
|10230
|9.99
|9.94
|9.95+.01
|AuroraCn
|21005
|6.17
|6.00
|6.04—.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|12158
|40.75
|40.54
|40.59+.70
|BcoBrads .06a
|10290
|9.51
|9.43
|9.47—.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9283
|4.81
|4.78
|4.81+.16
|BkofAm .60
|116827
|27.50
|27.10
|27.49+.52
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|8550
|51.25
|50.38
|51.23+1.37
|BiPVxSTrs
|53056
|37.89
|37.41
|37.47—1.13
|BarrickG .12
|23579
|13.42
|13.18
|13.27+.18
|BostonSci
|10340
|35.18
|34.68
|34.82+.02
|Brookdale
|15997
|8.19
|7.93
|8.17+.14
|CVSHealth 2
|35381
|78.76
|76.50
|78.35+3.17
|CanopyGrn
|10843
|34.64
|33.47
|33.86+.30
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|8090
|125.52
|123.16
|124.91+2.59
|Cemex .29t
|15678
|4.86
|4.75
|4.76+.01
|Cemigpf .08e
|9018
|3.16
|3.13
|3.14—.02
|CntryLink 2.16
|9597
|18.30
|17.99
|18.28+.40
|ChesEng
|36355
|3.28
|3.19
|3.24+.09
|Chevron 4.48
|8129
|115.13
|114.08
|114.11+.51
|CgpVelLCrd
|35893
|14.48
|14.18
|14.26+.14
|CgpVelICrd
|16058
|13.11
|12.79
|13.07—.55
|Citigroup 1.80f
|16443
|63.34
|62.50
|63.28+1.53
|ClevCliffs .60
|31632
|9.07
|8.60
|8.98+.20
|CocaCola 1.56
|9133
|49.23
|48.91
|49.05+.03
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|10433
|65.60
|64.53
|65.05+1.25
|DanaInc .24
|8077
|15.01
|14.60
|14.95+.40
|DenburyR
|15404
|2.34
|2.23
|2.29+.10
|DxGBullrs
|19107
|14.57
|14.05
|14.27+.35
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|17208
|7.26
|6.98
|7.00—.01
|DirSPBears
|9955
|27.25
|26.77
|26.82—1.17
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9938
|10.89
|10.47
|10.61—.68
|DxSCBearrs
|14913
|11.71
|11.42
|11.43—.52
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|9283
|60.97
|59.53
|60.91+2.56
|EnCanag .06
|15315
|7.28
|7.21
|7.24+.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|8818
|14.68
|14.36
|14.58+.35
|ENSCO .04
|11193
|6.40
|6.26
|6.26
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|14677
|76.48
|76.12
|76.29+.80
|FiatChrys
|12000
|16.83
|16.59
|16.81+.84
|FordM .60a
|55228
|9.41
|9.17
|9.40+.27
|FrptMcM .20
|21042
|11.13
|10.71
|11.08+.31
|GameStop 1.52
|8894
|14.64
|13.99
|14.56+1.06
|Gap .97
|8873
|26.55
|26.09
|26.25+.25
|GenElec .48
|175101
|7.74
|7.54
|7.61+.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|12624
|36.74
|36.05
|36.69+.76
|Gerdau .02e
|19249
|3.86
|3.81
|3.86—.05
|GoldFLtd .02e
|9667
|3.06
|3.00
|3.01—.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|17901
|9.80
|9.50
|9.71+.29
|HPInc .64f
|12594
|22.92
|22.66
|22.68+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|10817
|31.53
|31.08
|31.40+.70
|HPEntn .45e
|8556
|14.99
|14.71
|14.92+.38
|ING .14e
|17410
|12.36
|12.30
|12.36+.28
|iShGold
|12293
|11.74
|11.71
|11.72
|iShBrazil .67e
|20676
|38.43
|38.22
|38.35—.36
|iShSKor .65e
|16094
|60.29
|60.02
|60.28+1.67
|iShMexico .78e
|9447
|39.92
|39.46
|39.65—.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|37611
|41.24
|41.04
|41.22+.91
|iShEMkts .59e
|85405
|40.42
|40.27
|40.41+.67
|iSEafe 1.66e
|31352
|62.73
|62.52
|62.72+.94
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12178
|83.12
|83.02
|83.12+.41
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|25730
|150.21
|148.99
|150.15+2.26
|iSTaiwnrs
|20280
|32.100
|32.86
|32.99+.69
|iShCorEM .95e
|16297
|48.79
|48.60
|48.78+.79
|ItauUnibH .57e
|8759
|13.41
|13.33
|13.35—.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|16515
|108.72
|107.45
|108.71+2.06
|JinkoSolar
|13255
|11.11
|9.81
|10.62+1.40
|JohnJn 3.60
|x8069
|142.05
|140.86
|141.11—.22
|Keycorp .56
|x14896
|18.35
|18.03
|18.33+.56
|KindMorg .80
|12249
|16.86
|16.70
|16.80+.19
|Kinrossg
|14468
|2.75
|2.68
|2.73+.02
|LVSands 3
|8651
|53.44
|51.93
|53.03+2.29
|LloydBkg .47a
|8215
|2.96
|2.93
|2.96+.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|8953
|26.90
|26.27
|26.82+1.01
|Macys 1.51
|11292
|32.43
|31.78
|31.87—.14
|MarathnO .20
|13250
|16.12
|15.85
|16.01+.36
|MasterCrd 1
|9544
|187.50
|183.68
|187.50+4.90
|Merck 2.20f
|9629
|75.56
|74.79
|75.47+.80
|Nabors .24
|8102
|4.00
|3.91
|3.94+.07
|NewellRub .92f
|11270
|22.70
|21.85
|22.67+.93
|NikeB s .88f
|8545
|72.80
|72.27
|72.57+1.08
|NobleCorp .08
|9813
|4.25
|4.12
|4.12+.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|12748
|5.56
|5.53
|5.55+.06
|OasisPet
|14515
|7.82
|7.63
|7.71+.22
|Oracle .76
|21410
|49.16
|48.49
|48.59—.11
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|10222
|24.46
|23.34
|24.39+.55
|PetrbrsA
|11224
|12.78
|12.66
|12.73—.01
|Petrobras
|38030
|14.01
|13.77
|13.90+.03
|Pfizer 1.36
|23391
|43.49
|43.16
|43.42+.28
|PrUCruders
|11008
|17.72
|17.49
|17.51+.24
|ProShSPrs
|39843
|29.85
|29.69
|29.69—.43
|PrUShSPrs
|9276
|39.24
|38.78
|38.81—1.11
|RangeRs .08
|9156
|15.86
|15.43
|15.73+.13
|RegionsFn .56
|22924
|16.38
|16.12
|16.37+.41
|RiteAid
|11948
|1.12
|1.09
|1.10
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|109976
|267.18
|265.64
|267.04+3.79
|SpdrBiots .44e
|14802
|80.28
|78.90
|80.18+2.09
|SpdrHome .15e
|8215
|34.94
|34.69
|34.90+.37
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|9801
|26.76
|26.70
|26.74+.10
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|13997
|34.59
|34.54
|34.58+.18
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8467
|55.19
|54.60
|55.17+1.22
|SpdrRetls .49e
|9858
|45.56
|45.32
|45.50+.62
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|20071
|33.29
|32.87
|33.14+.64
|Salesforce
|15139
|125.32
|123.66
|124.76+2.73
|Schlmbrg 2
|10108
|47.48
|47.00
|47.14+.77
|Schwab .52
|13886
|45.60
|44.75
|45.58+1.50
|SnapIncAn
|14751
|6.43
|6.24
|6.42+.22
|SwstnEngy
|17467
|5.22
|5.08
|5.20+.07
|Squaren
|24523
|65.83
|63.78
|65.69+2.22
|SPMatls .98e
|8331
|54.11
|53.60
|54.03+.72
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8868
|90.70
|90.10
|90.67+1.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|18342
|55.14
|54.86
|54.96+.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|28100
|64.91
|64.37
|64.69+.78
|SPDRFncl .46e
|56435
|26.51
|26.26
|26.50+.50
|SPInds 1.12e
|14940
|70.66
|70.20
|70.53+.80
|SPTech .78e
|15858
|65.24
|64.69
|65.20+1.12
|SpdrRESel
|8298
|33.18
|33.04
|33.14+.17
|SPUtil 1.55e
|17251
|54.38
|54.11
|54.31+.20
|TALEducs
|17032
|28.24
|27.25
|28.00+.99
|TJX 1.56
|19009
|46.84
|46.16
|46.40+.54
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15901
|36.83
|36.57
|36.80+.84
|Tapestry 1.35
|9215
|38.42
|37.90
|38.33+.66
|Target 2.56
|12033
|68.79
|68.07
|68.49+1.14
|Transocn
|10808
|9.37
|9.18
|9.21+.20
|Twilion
|12070
|84.82
|82.19
|84.29+3.67
|Twitter
|47641
|32.13
|31.52
|32.10+.98
|USNGasrs
|14878
|34.24
|33.53
|34.05—2.33
|USOilFd
|76417
|11.02
|10.94
|10.95+.12
|VICIPrn .71e
|13478
|22.37
|21.52
|21.85+.20
|ValeSA .29e
|53632
|12.96
|12.75
|12.92—.35
|ValeroE 3.20
|8865
|79.67
|77.94
|79.12+2.09
|VanEGold .06e
|33959
|19.67
|19.38
|19.51+.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|13339
|20.15
|19.89
|20.08—.38
|VnEkSemi .58e
|11677
|92.55
|91.67
|92.50+1.57
|VanEJrGld
|18693
|27.64
|27.28
|27.29+.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16392
|39.07
|38.92
|39.06+.47
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|11350
|39.68
|39.52
|39.68+.59
|VectorGp 1.60b
|8078
|13.72
|13.57
|13.61+.05
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|22821
|59.46
|58.31
|59.33+.69
|Vipshop
|9294
|5.55
|5.36
|5.54+.25
|Visa s 1f
|10151
|135.60
|134.25
|135.56+2.69
|WalMart 2.08f
|10892
|96.07
|95.32
|95.40+.30
|WeathfIntl
|9617
|.68
|.66
|.67+.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|18877
|52.83
|52.33
|52.81+.98
|Yamanag .02
|14880
|2.19
|2.14
|2.14—.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.