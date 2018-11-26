BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9768 3.48 3.37 3.45+.04 AT&TInc 2 58877 30.14 29.64 30.10+.74 Aetna 2 20996 210.87 208.93 210.57+5.21 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9768 3.48 3.37 3.45+.04 AT&TInc 2 58877 30.14 29.64 30.10+.74 Aetna 2 20996 210.87 208.93 210.57+5.21 Alibaba 31244 154.99 152.37 154.96+4.63 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10748 9.59 9.46 9.54+.14 Altria 3.20 21152 53.75 53.30 53.47—.25 Ambev .05e 22622 4.16 4.11 4.13—.05 Annaly 1.20e 10230 9.99 9.94 9.95+.01 AuroraCn 21005 6.17 6.00 6.04—.03 BPPLC 2.38 12158 40.75 40.54 40.59+.70 BcoBrads .06a 10290 9.51 9.43 9.47—.16 BcoSantSA .21e 9283 4.81 4.78 4.81+.16 BkofAm .60 116827 27.50 27.10 27.49+.52 BkNYMel 1.12f 8550 51.25 50.38 51.23+1.37 BiPVxSTrs 53056 37.89 37.41 37.47—1.13 BarrickG .12 23579 13.42 13.18 13.27+.18 BostonSci 10340 35.18 34.68 34.82+.02 Brookdale 15997 8.19 7.93 8.17+.14 CVSHealth 2 35381 78.76 76.50 78.35+3.17 CanopyGrn 10843 34.64 33.47 33.86+.30 Caterpillar 3.44 8090 125.52 123.16 124.91+2.59 Cemex .29t 15678 4.86 4.75 4.76+.01 Cemigpf .08e 9018 3.16 3.13 3.14—.02 CntryLink 2.16 9597 18.30 17.99 18.28+.40 ChesEng 36355 3.28 3.19 3.24+.09 Chevron 4.48 8129 115.13 114.08 114.11+.51 CgpVelLCrd 35893 14.48 14.18 14.26+.14 CgpVelICrd 16058 13.11 12.79 13.07—.55 Citigroup 1.80f 16443 63.34 62.50 63.28+1.53 ClevCliffs .60 31632 9.07 8.60 8.98+.20 CocaCola 1.56 9133 49.23 48.91 49.05+.03 ConocoPhil 1.22f 10433 65.60 64.53 65.05+1.25 DanaInc .24 8077 15.01 14.60 14.95+.40 DenburyR 15404 2.34 2.23 2.29+.10 DxGBullrs 19107 14.57 14.05 14.27+.35 DrGMBllrs .09e 17208 7.26 6.98 7.00—.01 DirSPBears 9955 27.25 26.77 26.82—1.17 DxSPOGBrrs 9938 10.89 10.47 10.61—.68 DxSCBearrs 14913 11.71 11.42 11.43—.52 DrxSCBulls .41e 9283 60.97 59.53 60.91+2.56 EnCanag .06 15315 7.28 7.21 7.24+.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 8818 14.68 14.36 14.58+.35 ENSCO .04 11193 6.40 6.26 6.26 ExxonMbl 3.28 14677 76.48 76.12 76.29+.80 FiatChrys 12000 16.83 16.59 16.81+.84 FordM .60a 55228 9.41 9.17 9.40+.27 FrptMcM .20 21042 11.13 10.71 11.08+.31 GameStop 1.52 8894 14.64 13.99 14.56+1.06 Gap .97 8873 26.55 26.09 26.25+.25 GenElec .48 175101 7.74 7.54 7.61+.04 GenMotors 1.52 12624 36.74 36.05 36.69+.76 Gerdau .02e 19249 3.86 3.81 3.86—.05 GoldFLtd .02e 9667 3.06 3.00 3.01—.04 Goldcrpg .24 17901 9.80 9.50 9.71+.29 HPInc .64f 12594 22.92 22.66 22.68+.17 Hallibrtn .72 10817 31.53 31.08 31.40+.70 HPEntn .45e 8556 14.99 14.71 14.92+.38 ING .14e 17410 12.36 12.30 12.36+.28 iShGold 12293 11.74 11.71 11.72 iShBrazil .67e 20676 38.43 38.22 38.35—.36 iShSKor .65e 16094 60.29 60.02 60.28+1.67 iShMexico .78e 9447 39.92 39.46 39.65—.07 iShChinaLC .87e 37611 41.24 41.04 41.22+.91 iShEMkts .59e 85405 40.42 40.27 40.41+.67 iSEafe 1.66e 31352 62.73 62.52 62.72+.94 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12178 83.12 83.02 83.12+.41 iShR2K 1.77e 25730 150.21 148.99 150.15+2.26 iSTaiwnrs 20280 32.100 32.86 32.99+.69 iShCorEM .95e 16297 48.79 48.60 48.78+.79 ItauUnibH .57e 8759 13.41 13.33 13.35—.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 16515 108.72 107.45 108.71+2.06 JinkoSolar 13255 11.11 9.81 10.62+1.40 JohnJn 3.60 x8069 142.05 140.86 141.11—.22 Keycorp .56 x14896 18.35 18.03 18.33+.56 KindMorg .80 12249 16.86 16.70 16.80+.19 Kinrossg 14468 2.75 2.68 2.73+.02 LVSands 3 8651 53.44 51.93 53.03+2.29 LloydBkg .47a 8215 2.96 2.93 2.96+.05 MGM Rsts .48 8953 26.90 26.27 26.82+1.01 Macys 1.51 11292 32.43 31.78 31.87—.14 MarathnO .20 13250 16.12 15.85 16.01+.36 MasterCrd 1 9544 187.50 183.68 187.50+4.90 Merck 2.20f 9629 75.56 74.79 75.47+.80 Nabors .24 8102 4.00 3.91 3.94+.07 NewellRub .92f 11270 22.70 21.85 22.67+.93 NikeB s .88f 8545 72.80 72.27 72.57+1.08 NobleCorp .08 9813 4.25 4.12 4.12+.01 NokiaCp .19e 12748 5.56 5.53 5.55+.06 OasisPet 14515 7.82 7.63 7.71+.22 Oracle .76 21410 49.16 48.49 48.59—.11 PG&ECp 2.12f 10222 24.46 23.34 24.39+.55 PetrbrsA 11224 12.78 12.66 12.73—.01 Petrobras 38030 14.01 13.77 13.90+.03 Pfizer 1.36 23391 43.49 43.16 43.42+.28 PrUCruders 11008 17.72 17.49 17.51+.24 ProShSPrs 39843 29.85 29.69 29.69—.43 PrUShSPrs 9276 39.24 38.78 38.81—1.11 RangeRs .08 9156 15.86 15.43 15.73+.13 RegionsFn .56 22924 16.38 16.12 16.37+.41 RiteAid 11948 1.12 1.09 1.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 109976 267.18 265.64 267.04+3.79 SpdrBiots .44e 14802 80.28 78.90 80.18+2.09 SpdrHome .15e 8215 34.94 34.69 34.90+.37 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 9801 26.76 26.70 26.74+.10 SpdrLehHY 2.30 13997 34.59 34.54 34.58+.18 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8467 55.19 54.60 55.17+1.22 SpdrRetls .49e 9858 45.56 45.32 45.50+.62 SpdrOGEx .73e 20071 33.29 32.87 33.14+.64 Salesforce 15139 125.32 123.66 124.76+2.73 Schlmbrg 2 10108 47.48 47.00 47.14+.77 Schwab .52 13886 45.60 44.75 45.58+1.50 SnapIncAn 14751 6.43 6.24 6.42+.22 SwstnEngy 17467 5.22 5.08 5.20+.07 Squaren 24523 65.83 63.78 65.69+2.22 SPMatls .98e 8331 54.11 53.60 54.03+.72 SPHlthC 1.01e 8868 90.70 90.10 90.67+1.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 18342 55.14 54.86 54.96+.17 SPEngy 2.04e 28100 64.91 64.37 64.69+.78 SPDRFncl .46e 56435 26.51 26.26 26.50+.50 SPInds 1.12e 14940 70.66 70.20 70.53+.80 SPTech .78e 15858 65.24 64.69 65.20+1.12 SpdrRESel 8298 33.18 33.04 33.14+.17 SPUtil 1.55e 17251 54.38 54.11 54.31+.20 TALEducs 17032 28.24 27.25 28.00+.99 TJX 1.56 19009 46.84 46.16 46.40+.54 TaiwSemi .73e 15901 36.83 36.57 36.80+.84 Tapestry 1.35 9215 38.42 37.90 38.33+.66 Target 2.56 12033 68.79 68.07 68.49+1.14 Transocn 10808 9.37 9.18 9.21+.20 Twilion 12070 84.82 82.19 84.29+3.67 Twitter 47641 32.13 31.52 32.10+.98 USNGasrs 14878 34.24 33.53 34.05—2.33 USOilFd 76417 11.02 10.94 10.95+.12 VICIPrn .71e 13478 22.37 21.52 21.85+.20 ValeSA .29e 53632 12.96 12.75 12.92—.35 ValeroE 3.20 8865 79.67 77.94 79.12+2.09 VanEGold .06e 33959 19.67 19.38 19.51+.15 VnEkRus .01e 13339 20.15 19.89 20.08—.38 VnEkSemi .58e 11677 92.55 91.67 92.50+1.57 VanEJrGld 18693 27.64 27.28 27.29+.02 VangEmg 1.10e 16392 39.07 38.92 39.06+.47 VangFTSE 1.10e 11350 39.68 39.52 39.68+.59 VectorGp 1.60b 8078 13.72 13.57 13.61+.05 VerizonCm 2.41f 22821 59.46 58.31 59.33+.69 Vipshop 9294 5.55 5.36 5.54+.25 Visa s 1f 10151 135.60 134.25 135.56+2.69 WalMart 2.08f 10892 96.07 95.32 95.40+.30 WeathfIntl 9617 .68 .66 .67+.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 