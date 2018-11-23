BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 23371 29.76 29.44 29.51—.26 Alibaba 15831 149.85 147.00 149.15—.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10506 9.45 9.31 9.39—.20 Altria…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2
|23371
|29.76
|29.44
|29.51—.26
|Alibaba
|15831
|149.85
|147.00
|149.15—.27
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10506
|9.45
|9.31
|9.39—.20
|Altria 3.20
|7319
|54.79
|54.07
|54.28—.11
|Ambev .05e
|26987
|4.26
|4.20
|4.21—.05
|AuroraCn
|23609
|6.11
|5.97
|6.06—.19
|BPPLC 2.38
|29090
|40.09
|39.72
|39.85—1.42
|BcoBrads .06a
|14600
|9.63
|9.53
|9.61
|BcoSantSA .21e
|7032
|4.66
|4.63
|4.64—.08
|BkofAm .60
|43421
|27.08
|26.88
|27.00—.27
|BiPVxSTrs
|39805
|39.46
|38.88
|38.99+.57
|BarrickG .12
|18043
|13.45
|13.25
|13.26—.20
|BritATobs 2.24e
|9899
|35.47
|35.20
|35.20+.61
|CanopyGrn
|10876
|34.50
|33.08
|34.36+.62
|Cemex .29t
|16711
|4.66
|4.47
|4.62—.07
|Cemigpf .08e
|15542
|3.18
|3.12
|3.13+.10
|CntryLink 2.16
|x10061
|18.01
|17.76
|17.85+.05
|ChesEng
|46465
|3.20
|3.09
|3.13—.13
|Chevron 4.48
|
|11034
|115.22
|113.44
|113.88—3.69
|CgpVelLCrd
|67608
|14.19
|13.54
|14.13—2.85
|CgpVelICrd
|29143
|13.97
|13.52
|13.58+1.93
|Citigroup 1.80f
|16899
|62.35
|61.85
|62.00—.87
|ClevCliffs .60
|29940
|9.30
|8.72
|8.83—.68
|CocaCola 1.56
|7252
|48.89
|48.55
|48.89+.16
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|8129
|63.84
|62.41
|63.31—2.17
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|6518
|57.53
|56.27
|57.23+1.26
|DenburyR
|20684
|2.26
|2.16
|2.18—.21
|DevonE .32
|8149
|27.78
|27.07
|27.29—1.25
|DxGBullrs
|13679
|14.76
|14.27
|14.32—.61
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|16032
|7.50
|7.17
|7.21—.40
|DirSPBears
|7949
|28.08
|27.68
|27.74+.31
|DirDGlBrrs
|6768
|31.35
|30.30
|31.25+1.27
|DxSPOGBls
|10394
|16.00
|15.07
|15.45—1.84
|DxSCBearrs
|15071
|12.25
|11.87
|11.93—.01
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|7812
|58.75
|56.94
|58.48+.12
|DrxSPBulls
|6551
|39.65
|39.07
|39.55—.46
|DirxEnBull
|8103
|22.10
|21.26
|21.47—2.19
|Disney 1.68
|7983
|112.79
|111.74
|112.56—.47
|EOGRescs .88f
|
|6895
|102.21
|100.72
|101.10—4.90
|EnCanag .06
|23785
|7.29
|7.08
|7.12—.27
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|12294
|14.43
|14.01
|14.22—.46
|ENSCO .04
|15692
|6.28
|6.12
|6.13—.38
|EntProdPt 1.73
|6996
|26.01
|25.52
|25.82—.61
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|19548
|76.20
|75.38
|75.44—2.12
|FMajSilvg
|7065
|5.45
|5.18
|5.19—.37
|FordM .60a
|24885
|9.08
|9.03
|9.07—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|14869
|11.10
|10.84
|10.87—.54
|GenElec .48
|60552
|7.81
|7.73
|7.78—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|7309
|35.46
|35.20
|35.37—.18
|Gerdau .02e
|x8460
|3.98
|3.94
|3.97—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|6851
|9.79
|9.64
|9.66—.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|12535
|31.17
|30.72
|30.78—1.15
|ICICIBk .16e
|10600
|9.92
|9.83
|9.85—.17
|ING .14e
|10082
|12.11
|12.05
|12.08—.13
|iShGold
|11656
|11.75
|11.72
|11.74—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|10374
|38.92
|38.74
|38.75—.65
|iShSilver
|9060
|13.45
|13.41
|13.44—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|40938
|40.47
|40.21
|40.46—.44
|iShEMkts .59e
|51465
|39.88
|39.71
|39.83—.38
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|15203
|111.98
|111.67
|111.72+.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|10420
|115.76
|115.55
|115.58+.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|31169
|61.91
|61.66
|61.88—.31
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|17068
|82.87
|82.72
|82.83—.34
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19714
|148.33
|146.81
|148.12+.09
|iShChina .61e
|8264
|54.91
|54.59
|54.85—.55
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8543
|58.08
|57.83
|58.05—.24
|iSTaiwnrs
|17807
|32.38
|32.30
|32.34—.52
|iShCorEM .95e
|8713
|48.15
|47.96
|48.11—.44
|ItauUnibH .57e
|9729
|13.53
|13.36
|13.48—.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|15848
|106.85
|106.06
|106.77—.87
|Keycorp .56
|13483
|17.92
|17.73
|17.87—.19
|KindMorg .80
|21106
|16.94
|16.54
|16.69—.49
|Kinrossg
|7020
|2.70
|2.64
|2.65—.05
|Kohls 2.44
|9010
|65.91
|63.58
|63.87—2.43
|LaSalleH 1.37
|6675
|33.32
|32.77
|33.08—1.19
|LloydBkg .47a
|11877
|2.91
|2.89
|2.90+.06
|Macys 1.51
|9239
|32.92
|32.07
|32.17—.42
|MarathnO .20
|17347
|16.03
|15.49
|15.83—.58
|Merck 2.20f
|6511
|74.84
|74.01
|74.80+.01
|MorgStan 1.20
|6490
|43.35
|43.05
|43.11—.62
|Nabors .24
|17078
|3.94
|3.80
|3.81—.25
|NobleCorp .08
|7116
|4.22
|4.10
|4.11—.30
|NobleEngy .44
|6478
|24.15
|23.49
|24.06—.42
|NokiaCp .19e
|46329
|5.51
|5.46
|5.47—.07
|OasisPet
|13088
|7.50
|7.24
|7.34—.40
|Oracle .76
|13141
|48.42
|48.04
|48.32—.30
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|10223
|24.08
|23.26
|23.63—.67
|Penney
|8083
|1.33
|1.28
|1.29—.03
|PetrbrsA
|x16343
|12.74
|12.62
|12.68—.57
|Petrobras
|x58752
|13.94
|13.73
|13.90—.42
|Pfizer 1.36
|16034
|43.12
|42.80
|43.09—.01
|PrUCruders
|23174
|17.39
|16.88
|17.30—2.25
|PrUShCrds
|12664
|26.29
|25.69
|25.81+2.63
|ProctGam 2.87
|8240
|91.39
|90.63
|91.39—.02
|ProShSPrs
|8492
|30.15
|30.01
|30.03+.10
|PrUShSPrs
|6853
|40.01
|39.64
|39.71+.31
|Qudiann
|18197
|5.50
|5.15
|5.19—.68
|RangeRs .08
|7303
|15.70
|15.36
|15.52—.57
|RegionsFn .56
|14823
|15.72
|15.57
|15.72—.11
|RockColl 1.32
|
|50119
|141.89
|139.93
|141.37+11.69
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|9505
|59.34
|58.92
|59.16—2.48
|SpdrGold
|8281
|115.88
|115.70
|115.74—.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|87162
|264.35
|263.07
|264.13—.89
|SpdrBiots .44e
|8434
|79.38
|77.02
|79.15+1.28
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|7997
|34.47
|34.36
|34.45—.12
|SpdrRetls .49e
|12030
|44.99
|44.60
|44.83+.08
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|47251
|32.90
|32.33
|32.51—1.19
|Salesforce
|6466
|123.71
|120.71
|123.02—.57
|Schlmbrg 2
|13561
|46.61
|46.06
|46.29—1.35
|ScorpioTk .04
|6775
|1.72
|1.67
|1.72+.02
|SnapIncAn
|9362
|6.43
|6.27
|6.31—.04
|SwstnEngy
|21529
|5.17
|5.05
|5.09—.16
|Squaren
|16376
|63.96
|61.53
|63.57+.95
|SPMatls .98e
|7038
|53.43
|53.15
|53.33—.56
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7519
|89.63
|88.98
|89.62+.11
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19081
|54.77
|54.42
|54.76+.16
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|6616
|102.49
|101.94
|102.23—.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|23668
|64.57
|63.79
|63.98—2.00
|SPDRFncl .46e
|39970
|26.08
|25.93
|26.03—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|16439
|69.95
|69.34
|69.87+.00
|SPTech .78e
|10255
|64.79
|63.95
|64.64—.03
|SpdrRESel
|8938
|33.01
|32.82
|32.87—.22
|SPUtil 1.55e
|17281
|54.17
|53.76
|53.93—.16
|Suncorg 1.44
|11194
|33.59
|33.08
|33.32—.28
|TALEducs
|6725
|27.84
|26.98
|27.14—1.12
|TJX 1.56
|7119
|46.44
|45.70
|45.92—.24
|Target 2.56
|7950
|69.37
|67.64
|67.70—1.56
|Transocn
|19620
|9.02
|8.74
|8.85—.41
|Twitter
|12769
|31.96
|31.25
|31.70+.09
|USNGasrs
|6939
|36.62
|35.92
|36.58+.28
|USOilFd
|168681
|10.89
|10.74
|10.86—.66
|USSteel .20
|8582
|26.05
|25.38
|25.91—.39
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|38079
|129.49
|124.79
|128.49+2.78
|ValeSA .29e
|82861
|13.67
|13.37
|13.38—.97
|VanEGold .06e
|32936
|19.74
|19.51
|19.54—.28
|VnEkRus .01e
|8200
|20.56
|20.45
|20.51—.36
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10928
|18.35
|18.05
|18.19—.63
|VanEJrGld
|7911
|27.92
|27.52
|27.57—.53
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10695
|38.68
|38.52
|38.65—.35
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8431
|39.17
|39.01
|39.15—.20
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|15443
|59.00
|58.31
|58.62—.55
|Vipshop
|10389
|5.51
|5.28
|5.35—.20
|Visa s 1f
|6962
|134.20
|132.49
|134.05—.37
|WPXEngy
|6617
|13.24
|12.89
|13.10—.51
|WalMart 2.08f
|7826
|94.75
|94.13
|94.34+.17
|WeathfIntl
|13689
|.68
|.66
|.66—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|25499
|52.08
|51.61
|51.82—.61
|WmsCos 1.36
|6767
|24.90
|24.50
|24.71—.32
|Yamanag .02
|14360
|2.22
|2.17
|2.18
|ZayoGrp
|9193
|26.40
|25.83
|26.26+.16
|—————————
