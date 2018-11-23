BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 23371 29.76 29.44 29.51—.26 Alibaba 15831 149.85 147.00 149.15—.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10506 9.45 9.31 9.39—.20 Altria…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 23371 29.76 29.44 29.51—.26 Alibaba 15831 149.85 147.00 149.15—.27 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10506 9.45 9.31 9.39—.20 Altria 3.20 7319 54.79 54.07 54.28—.11 Ambev .05e 26987 4.26 4.20 4.21—.05 AuroraCn 23609 6.11 5.97 6.06—.19 BPPLC 2.38 29090 40.09 39.72 39.85—1.42 BcoBrads .06a 14600 9.63 9.53 9.61 BcoSantSA .21e 7032 4.66 4.63 4.64—.08 BkofAm .60 43421 27.08 26.88 27.00—.27 BiPVxSTrs 39805 39.46 38.88 38.99+.57 BarrickG .12 18043 13.45 13.25 13.26—.20 BritATobs 2.24e 9899 35.47 35.20 35.20+.61 CanopyGrn 10876 34.50 33.08 34.36+.62 Cemex .29t 16711 4.66 4.47 4.62—.07 Cemigpf .08e 15542 3.18 3.12 3.13+.10 CntryLink 2.16 x10061 18.01 17.76 17.85+.05 ChesEng 46465 3.20 3.09 3.13—.13 Chevron 4.48 11034 115.22 113.44 113.88—3.69 CgpVelLCrd 67608 14.19 13.54 14.13—2.85 CgpVelICrd 29143 13.97 13.52 13.58+1.93 Citigroup 1.80f 16899 62.35 61.85 62.00—.87 ClevCliffs .60 29940 9.30 8.72 8.83—.68 CocaCola 1.56 7252 48.89 48.55 48.89+.16 ConocoPhil 1.22f 8129 63.84 62.41 63.31—2.17 DeltaAir 1.40f 6518 57.53 56.27 57.23+1.26 DenburyR 20684 2.26 2.16 2.18—.21 DevonE .32 8149 27.78 27.07 27.29—1.25 DxGBullrs 13679 14.76 14.27 14.32—.61 DrGMBllrs .09e 16032 7.50 7.17 7.21—.40 DirSPBears 7949 28.08 27.68 27.74+.31 DirDGlBrrs 6768 31.35 30.30 31.25+1.27 DxSPOGBls 10394 16.00 15.07 15.45—1.84 DxSCBearrs 15071 12.25 11.87 11.93—.01 DrxSCBulls .41e 7812 58.75 56.94 58.48+.12 DrxSPBulls 6551 39.65 39.07 39.55—.46 DirxEnBull 8103 22.10 21.26 21.47—2.19 Disney 1.68 7983 112.79 111.74 112.56—.47 EOGRescs .88f 6895 102.21 100.72 101.10—4.90 EnCanag .06 23785 7.29 7.08 7.12—.27 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 12294 14.43 14.01 14.22—.46 ENSCO .04 15692 6.28 6.12 6.13—.38 EntProdPt 1.73 6996 26.01 25.52 25.82—.61 ExxonMbl 3.28 19548 76.20 75.38 75.44—2.12 FMajSilvg 7065 5.45 5.18 5.19—.37 FordM .60a 24885 9.08 9.03 9.07—.04 FrptMcM .20 14869 11.10 10.84 10.87—.54 GenElec .48 60552 7.81 7.73 7.78—.04 GenMotors 1.52 7309 35.46 35.20 35.37—.18 Gerdau .02e x8460 3.98 3.94 3.97—.05 Goldcrpg .24 6851 9.79 9.64 9.66—.15 Hallibrtn .72 12535 31.17 30.72 30.78—1.15 ICICIBk .16e 10600 9.92 9.83 9.85—.17 ING .14e 10082 12.11 12.05 12.08—.13 iShGold 11656 11.75 11.72 11.74—.01 iShBrazil .67e 10374 38.92 38.74 38.75—.65 iShSilver 9060 13.45 13.41 13.44—.16 iShChinaLC .87e 40938 40.47 40.21 40.46—.44 iShEMkts .59e 51465 39.88 39.71 39.83—.38 iShiBoxIG 3.87 15203 111.98 111.67 111.72+.13 iSh20yrT 3.05 10420 115.76 115.55 115.58+.56 iSEafe 1.66e 31169 61.91 61.66 61.88—.31 iShiBxHYB 5.09 17068 82.87 82.72 82.83—.34 iShR2K 1.77e 19714 148.33 146.81 148.12+.09 iShChina .61e 8264 54.91 54.59 54.85—.55 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8543 58.08 57.83 58.05—.24 iSTaiwnrs 17807 32.38 32.30 32.34—.52 iShCorEM .95e 8713 48.15 47.96 48.11—.44 ItauUnibH .57e 9729 13.53 13.36 13.48—.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15848 106.85 106.06 106.77—.87 Keycorp .56 13483 17.92 17.73 17.87—.19 KindMorg .80 21106 16.94 16.54 16.69—.49 Kinrossg 7020 2.70 2.64 2.65—.05 Kohls 2.44 9010 65.91 63.58 63.87—2.43 LaSalleH 1.37 6675 33.32 32.77 33.08—1.19 LloydBkg .47a 11877 2.91 2.89 2.90+.06 Macys 1.51 9239 32.92 32.07 32.17—.42 MarathnO .20 17347 16.03 15.49 15.83—.58 Merck 2.20f 6511 74.84 74.01 74.80+.01 MorgStan 1.20 6490 43.35 43.05 43.11—.62 Nabors .24 17078 3.94 3.80 3.81—.25 NobleCorp .08 7116 4.22 4.10 4.11—.30 NobleEngy .44 6478 24.15 23.49 24.06—.42 NokiaCp .19e 46329 5.51 5.46 5.47—.07 OasisPet 13088 7.50 7.24 7.34—.40 Oracle .76 13141 48.42 48.04 48.32—.30 PG&ECp 2.12f 10223 24.08 23.26 23.63—.67 Penney 8083 1.33 1.28 1.29—.03 PetrbrsA x16343 12.74 12.62 12.68—.57 Petrobras x58752 13.94 13.73 13.90—.42 Pfizer 1.36 16034 43.12 42.80 43.09—.01 PrUCruders 23174 17.39 16.88 17.30—2.25 PrUShCrds 12664 26.29 25.69 25.81+2.63 ProctGam 2.87 8240 91.39 90.63 91.39—.02 ProShSPrs 8492 30.15 30.01 30.03+.10 PrUShSPrs 6853 40.01 39.64 39.71+.31 Qudiann 18197 5.50 5.15 5.19—.68 RangeRs .08 7303 15.70 15.36 15.52—.57 RegionsFn .56 14823 15.72 15.57 15.72—.11 RockColl 1.32 50119 141.89 139.93 141.37+11.69 RoyDShllA 3.76 9505 59.34 58.92 59.16—2.48 SpdrGold 8281 115.88 115.70 115.74—.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 87162 264.35 263.07 264.13—.89 SpdrBiots .44e 8434 79.38 77.02 79.15+1.28 SpdrLehHY 2.30 7997 34.47 34.36 34.45—.12 SpdrRetls .49e 12030 44.99 44.60 44.83+.08 SpdrOGEx .73e 47251 32.90 32.33 32.51—1.19 Salesforce 6466 123.71 120.71 123.02—.57 Schlmbrg 2 13561 46.61 46.06 46.29—1.35 ScorpioTk .04 6775 1.72 1.67 1.72+.02 SnapIncAn 9362 6.43 6.27 6.31—.04 SwstnEngy 21529 5.17 5.05 5.09—.16 Squaren 16376 63.96 61.53 63.57+.95 SPMatls .98e 7038 53.43 53.15 53.33—.56 SPHlthC 1.01e 7519 89.63 88.98 89.62+.11 SPCnSt 1.28e 19081 54.77 54.42 54.76+.16 SPConsum 1.12e 6616 102.49 101.94 102.23—.25 SPEngy 2.04e 23668 64.57 63.79 63.98—2.00 SPDRFncl .46e 39970 26.08 25.93 26.03—.18 SPInds 1.12e 16439 69.95 69.34 69.87+.00 SPTech .78e 10255 64.79 63.95 64.64—.03 SpdrRESel 8938 33.01 32.82 32.87—.22 SPUtil 1.55e 17281 54.17 53.76 53.93—.16 Suncorg 1.44 11194 33.59 33.08 33.32—.28 TALEducs 6725 27.84 26.98 27.14—1.12 TJX 1.56 7119 46.44 45.70 45.92—.24 Target 2.56 7950 69.37 67.64 67.70—1.56 Transocn 19620 9.02 8.74 8.85—.41 Twitter 12769 31.96 31.25 31.70+.09 USNGasrs 6939 36.62 35.92 36.58+.28 USOilFd 168681 10.89 10.74 10.86—.66 USSteel .20 8582 26.05 25.38 25.91—.39 UtdTech 2.94f 38079 129.49 124.79 128.49+2.78 ValeSA .29e 82861 13.67 13.37 13.38—.97 VanEGold .06e 32936 19.74 19.51 19.54—.28 VnEkRus .01e 8200 20.56 20.45 20.51—.36 VEckOilSvc .47e 10928 18.35 18.05 18.19—.63 VanEJrGld 7911 27.92 27.52 27.57—.53 VangEmg 1.10e 10695 38.68 38.52 38.65—.35 VangFTSE 1.10e 8431 39.17 39.01 39.15—.20 VerizonCm 2.41f 15443 59.00 58.31 58.62—.55 Vipshop 10389 5.51 5.28 5.35—.20 Visa s 1f 6962 134.20 132.49 134.05—.37 WPXEngy 6617 13.24 12.89 13.10—.51 WalMart 2.08f 7826 94.75 94.13 94.34+.17 WeathfIntl 13689 .68 .66 .66—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 25499 52.08 51.61 51.82—.61 WmsCos 1.36 6767 24.90 24.50 24.71—.32 Yamanag .02 14360 2.22 2.17 2.18
ZayoGrp 9193 26.40 25.83 26.26+.16 