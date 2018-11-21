BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 8837 14.96 14.74 14.89—.01 AKSteel 8113 3.56 3.48 3.53+.06 AT&TInc 2 40582 29.79 29.41 29.68+.26 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|8837
|14.96
|14.74
|14.89—.01
|AKSteel
|8113
|3.56
|3.48
|3.53+.06
|AT&TInc 2
|40582
|29.79
|29.41
|29.68+.26
|Alibaba
|28192
|150.58
|148.65
|150.00+4.02
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|21202
|9.51
|9.43
|9.47+.08
|Altria 3.20
|14615
|55.80
|54.79
|55.33—.30
|Ambev .05e
|33939
|4.25
|4.19
|4.25+.07
|Annaly 1.20e
|11470
|10.00
|9.91
|10.00+.05
|AuroraCn
|22263
|6.37
|6.15
|6.27+.24
|BHPBillLt 1.66e
|8288
|46.66
|46.41
|46.55+.55
|BPPLC 2.38
|14553
|41.02
|40.74
|41.00+.90
|BcoBrads .06a
|11759
|9.66
|9.57
|9.58+.22
|BkofAm .60
|53882
|27.59
|27.28
|27.47+.09
|BiPVxSTrs
|64779
|38.99
|38.13
|38.54—.80
|BarrickG .12
|25621
|13.41
|13.18
|13.38+.35
|BestBuy 1.80
|8648
|65.00
|62.26
|63.05—.48
|BostonSci
|10326
|34.82
|34.19
|34.79+.74
|BritATobs 2.24e
|8850
|34.70
|34.39
|34.64+.45
|CanopyGrn
|15499
|33.98
|32.80
|33.54+1.38
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|9523
|125.67
|122.51
|124.93+2.66
|Cemex .29t
|20702
|5.03
|4.88
|5.03+.15
|CntryLink 2.16
|19323
|18.65
|18.13
|18.17—.32
|ChesEng
|45866
|3.32
|3.26
|3.31+.11
|CgpVelLCrd
|16317
|17.29
|16.91
|17.07+1.09
|CgpVelICrd
|8992
|11.70
|11.40
|11.57—.87
|Citigroup 1.80f
|20336
|63.45
|62.67
|63.12+.59
|CocaCola 1.56
|15346
|49.44
|48.83
|49.21—.17
|Coty .50
|8791
|8.74
|8.60
|8.69+.06
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|9145
|11.95
|11.87
|11.94+.22
|Deere 2.76
|11567
|146.10
|136.56
|143.76+5.24
|DenburyR
|13849
|2.37
|2.31
|2.36+.12
|DevonE .32
|8406
|28.36
|27.72
|28.18+.74
|DxGBullrs
|24009
|14.79
|14.10
|14.64+.79
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|25284
|7.57
|7.28
|7.49+.40
|DirSPBears
|12038
|27.42
|27.04
|27.11—.57
|DxBiotBllrs
|9569
|44.75
|42.35
|44.18+1.67
|DxSCBearrs
|16428
|12.31
|12.01
|12.02—.40
|Disney 1.68
|9749
|113.70
|112.30
|113.58+1.71
|EnCanag .06
|43584
|7.42
|7.14
|7.36+.30
|ENSCO .04
|16951
|6.48
|6.30
|6.40+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11111
|77.74
|77.26
|77.48+.51
|FstDatan
|11341
|17.39
|17.00
|17.36+.58
|FootLockr 1.38
|43907
|54.29
|52.38
|54.11+8.02
|FordM .60a
|44980
|9.17
|8.98
|9.16+.10
|FrptMcM .20
|19926
|11.24
|11.03
|11.20+.32
|Gap .97
|12913
|26.11
|24.88
|25.81+1.15
|GenElec .48
|163647
|7.93
|7.73
|7.89+.24
|GoldFLtd .02e
|9786
|3.04
|2.99
|3.03+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|9736
|9.78
|9.56
|9.72+.22
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|10217
|193.89
|191.19
|192.69+1.35
|Hanesbdss .60
|8393
|15.44
|15.05
|15.42+.67
|ICICIBk .16e
|10471
|9.97
|9.90
|9.95+.12
|ING .14e
|16456
|12.25
|12.17
|12.24+.21
|iShGold
|15808
|11.77
|11.74
|11.75+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|27623
|39.48
|39.22
|39.38+.82
|iShSilver
|17348
|13.65
|13.58
|13.62+.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|41813
|41.21
|40.96
|41.11+.96
|iShEMkts .59e
|92027
|40.32
|40.13
|40.31+.83
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|24428
|111.72
|111.45
|111.69+.34
|iSEafe 1.66e
|36661
|62.16
|61.99
|62.14+.81
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|26030
|83.32
|83.12
|83.22+.47
|iSR1KGr 1.45e
|
|11038
|137.23
|135.95
|136.67+1.32
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|23922
|147.74
|146.53
|147.62+1.63
|iShChina .61e
|8213
|55.77
|55.38
|55.70+1.59
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|9648
|58.28
|58.13
|58.26+.78
|Infosyss
|12023
|9.05
|8.95
|9.01—.09
|iShJapanrs
|9230
|54.35
|54.15
|54.29+.83
|iSTaiwnrs
|9250
|32.94
|32.80
|32.89+.55
|iShCorEM .95e
|24658
|48.69
|48.48
|48.67+.98
|ItauUnibH .57e
|19853
|13.83
|13.72
|13.77+.25
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|13381
|109.03
|107.96
|108.48+.03
|JohnJn 3.60
|11843
|146.23
|143.51
|143.85—2.60
|KindMorg .80
|10169
|17.13
|16.93
|17.04+.08
|Kinrossg
|11838
|2.65
|2.62
|2.63+.02
|LBrands 2.40
|x15065
|29.38
|28.10
|29.33+1.50
|MGM Rsts .48
|9979
|26.36
|25.42
|26.22+1.11
|Macys 1.51
|11888
|32.69
|31.95
|32.62+.67
|MarathnO .20
|18046
|16.37
|16.06
|16.28+.35
|Merck 2.20f
|10075
|74.92
|74.18
|74.81+.03
|MorgStan 1.20
|10046
|43.84
|43.15
|43.59+.49
|Nabors .24
|9324
|4.13
|4.07
|4.07+.07
|NYCmtyB .68
|9077
|9.64
|9.46
|9.55—.07
|NikeB s .88f
|9833
|72.90
|71.81
|72.59+1.47
|NokiaCp .19e
|32703
|5.60
|5.54
|5.57+.06
|Novartis 2.75e
|10554
|88.02
|87.77
|87.99+1.04
|OasisPet
|11137
|7.68
|7.47
|7.59+.25
|Oracle .76
|11741
|49.01
|48.54
|48.80+.47
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|9354
|24.26
|23.64
|23.88+.37
|PetrbrsA
|16913
|13.32
|13.21
|13.23+.31
|Petrobras
|35652
|14.35
|14.16
|14.19+.21
|Pfizer 1.36
|34542
|43.50
|42.77
|43.10—.43
|ProctGam 2.87
|12493
|92.37
|91.25
|92.30+.20
|PrUShSPrs
|10118
|39.39
|39.04
|39.08—.57
|PrUShD3rs
|8120
|17.36
|17.16
|17.21—.30
|Qudiann
|18261
|4.98
|4.67
|4.92+.63
|RegionsFn .56
|17741
|15.94
|15.65
|15.88+.05
|RiteAid
|11038
|1.12
|1.09
|1.12+.05
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|8195
|246.20
|245.31
|245.91+1.41
|SpdrGold
|13261
|116.11
|115.93
|115.98+.31
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|106673
|266.29
|265.12
|266.20+2.08
|SpdrBiots .44e
|11836
|77.86
|76.30
|77.36+.91
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|27691
|34.66
|34.58
|34.62+.21
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|12435
|54.16
|53.37
|53.97+.10
|SpdrRetls .49e
|12824
|44.84
|44.35
|44.77+.77
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|38288
|33.57
|33.18
|33.45+.54
|Salesforce
|13138
|125.75
|121.61
|123.07+2.40
|Schlmbrg 2
|14690
|47.78
|47.26
|47.46+.56
|SchwIntEq .71e
|9181
|30.52
|30.45
|30.52+.38
|SchSTUSTr .35
|10722
|49.64
|49.62
|49.63—.02
|ScorpioTk .04
|17849
|1.68
|1.59
|1.61—.02
|SnapIncAn
|20027
|6.35
|6.17
|6.33+.24
|SwstnEngy
|23327
|5.20
|5.09
|5.15+.10
|Squaren
|42183
|63.96
|60.27
|62.45+.63
|SPMatls .98e
|9942
|54.07
|53.64
|54.06+.60
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8156
|90.32
|89.67
|90.07+.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|34225
|55.14
|54.80
|55.09+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|26262
|65.84
|65.32
|65.64+.68
|SPDRFncl .46e
|63313
|26.38
|26.13
|26.34+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|17393
|70.10
|69.74
|70.02+.64
|SPTech .78e
|30293
|65.33
|64.40
|64.84+.64
|SpdrRESel
|10238
|33.17
|32.94
|33.16+.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|25836
|54.77
|54.36
|54.54—.36
|TJX 1.56
|12839
|47.52
|46.62
|47.38+.56
|TahoeRes .24
|10432
|3.41
|3.32
|3.38+.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|14583
|36.72
|36.31
|36.50+.86
|Target 2.56
|15145
|70.25
|68.53
|69.38+.35
|Transocn
|22366
|9.33
|9.13
|9.14+.17
|Twitter
|22430
|32.08
|31.16
|31.49+.43
|USNGasrs
|13283
|37.63
|37.20
|37.33+.65
|USOilFd
|82316
|11.59
|11.50
|11.54+.27
|VICIPrn .71e
|9960
|21.41
|21.25
|21.37+.14
|ValeSA .29e
|25890
|14.29
|14.13
|14.23+.16
|VanEGold .06e
|61518
|19.74
|19.45
|19.68+.38
|VnEkRus .01e
|8461
|20.76
|20.69
|20.76+.48
|VnEkSemi .58e
|13259
|92.56
|91.17
|91.93+1.27
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|11462
|18.92
|18.72
|18.81+.31
|VanEJrGld
|9454
|28.00
|27.61
|27.90+.55
|VangEmg 1.10e
|17701
|39.10
|38.92
|39.09+.81
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|15206
|39.31
|39.20
|39.30+.52
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|21837
|59.90
|58.88
|59.48+.02
|Visa s 1f
|14873
|135.62
|133.63
|134.32+.95
|VistraEnn
|8271
|23.12
|22.54
|23.00+.63
|WalMart 2.08f
|10626
|94.92
|93.75
|93.97—.19
|WeathfIntl
|20517
|.70
|.66
|.68+.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|20631
|52.79
|52.27
|52.71+.17
|WstnUnion .76
|8584
|18.72
|18.13
|18.28—.34
|WmsCos 1.36
|10414
|24.92
|24.70
|24.89+.24
|WTJpHedg 1.37e
|
|16203
|51.72
|51.49
|51.62+.85
|Xeroxrs 1
|8661
|25.41
|24.64
|25.25—.04
|Yamanag .02
|23085
|2.21
|2.12
|2.18+.06
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.