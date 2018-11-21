BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 8837 14.96 14.74 14.89—.01 AKSteel 8113 3.56 3.48 3.53+.06 AT&TInc 2 40582 29.79 29.41 29.68+.26 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 8837 14.96 14.74 14.89—.01 AKSteel 8113 3.56 3.48 3.53+.06 AT&TInc 2 40582 29.79 29.41 29.68+.26 Alibaba 28192 150.58 148.65 150.00+4.02 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21202 9.51 9.43 9.47+.08 Altria 3.20 14615 55.80 54.79 55.33—.30 Ambev .05e 33939 4.25 4.19 4.25+.07 Annaly 1.20e 11470 10.00 9.91 10.00+.05 AuroraCn 22263 6.37 6.15 6.27+.24 BHPBillLt 1.66e 8288 46.66 46.41 46.55+.55 BPPLC 2.38 14553 41.02 40.74 41.00+.90 BcoBrads .06a 11759 9.66 9.57 9.58+.22 BkofAm .60 53882 27.59 27.28 27.47+.09 BiPVxSTrs 64779 38.99 38.13 38.54—.80 BarrickG .12 25621 13.41 13.18 13.38+.35 BestBuy 1.80 8648 65.00 62.26 63.05—.48 BostonSci 10326 34.82 34.19 34.79+.74 BritATobs 2.24e 8850 34.70 34.39 34.64+.45 CanopyGrn 15499 33.98 32.80 33.54+1.38 Caterpillar 3.44 9523 125.67 122.51 124.93+2.66 Cemex .29t 20702 5.03 4.88 5.03+.15 CntryLink 2.16 19323 18.65 18.13 18.17—.32 ChesEng 45866 3.32 3.26 3.31+.11 CgpVelLCrd 16317 17.29 16.91 17.07+1.09 CgpVelICrd 8992 11.70 11.40 11.57—.87 Citigroup 1.80f 20336 63.45 62.67 63.12+.59 CocaCola 1.56 15346 49.44 48.83 49.21—.17 Coty .50 8791 8.74 8.60 8.69+.06 CredSuiss 1.22e 9145 11.95 11.87 11.94+.22 Deere 2.76 11567 146.10 136.56 143.76+5.24 DenburyR 13849 2.37 2.31 2.36+.12 DevonE .32 8406 28.36 27.72 28.18+.74 DxGBullrs 24009 14.79 14.10 14.64+.79 DrGMBllrs .09e 25284 7.57 7.28 7.49+.40 DirSPBears 12038 27.42 27.04 27.11—.57 DxBiotBllrs 9569 44.75 42.35 44.18+1.67 DxSCBearrs 16428 12.31 12.01 12.02—.40 Disney 1.68 9749 113.70 112.30 113.58+1.71 EnCanag .06 43584 7.42 7.14 7.36+.30 ENSCO .04 16951 6.48 6.30 6.40+.20 ExxonMbl 3.28 11111 77.74 77.26 77.48+.51 FstDatan 11341 17.39 17.00 17.36+.58 FootLockr 1.38 43907 54.29 52.38 54.11+8.02 FordM .60a 44980 9.17 8.98 9.16+.10 FrptMcM .20 19926 11.24 11.03 11.20+.32 Gap .97 12913 26.11 24.88 25.81+1.15 GenElec .48 163647 7.93 7.73 7.89+.24 GoldFLtd .02e 9786 3.04 2.99 3.03+.07 Goldcrpg .24 9736 9.78 9.56 9.72+.22 GoldmanS 3.20f 10217 193.89 191.19 192.69+1.35 Hanesbdss .60 8393 15.44 15.05 15.42+.67 ICICIBk .16e 10471 9.97 9.90 9.95+.12 ING .14e 16456 12.25 12.17 12.24+.21 iShGold 15808 11.77 11.74 11.75+.03 iShBrazil .67e 27623 39.48 39.22 39.38+.82 iShSilver 17348 13.65 13.58 13.62+.17 iShChinaLC .87e 41813 41.21 40.96 41.11+.96 iShEMkts .59e 92027 40.32 40.13 40.31+.83 iShiBoxIG 3.87 24428 111.72 111.45 111.69+.34 iSEafe 1.66e 36661 62.16 61.99 62.14+.81 iShiBxHYB 5.09 26030 83.32 83.12 83.22+.47 iSR1KGr 1.45e 11038 137.23 135.95 136.67+1.32 iShR2K 1.77e 23922 147.74 146.53 147.62+1.63 iShChina .61e 8213 55.77 55.38 55.70+1.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9648 58.28 58.13 58.26+.78 Infosyss 12023 9.05 8.95 9.01—.09 iShJapanrs 9230 54.35 54.15 54.29+.83 iSTaiwnrs 9250 32.94 32.80 32.89+.55 iShCorEM .95e 24658 48.69 48.48 48.67+.98 ItauUnibH .57e 19853 13.83 13.72 13.77+.25 JPMorgCh 2.24f 13381 109.03 107.96 108.48+.03 JohnJn 3.60 11843 146.23 143.51 143.85—2.60 KindMorg .80 10169 17.13 16.93 17.04+.08 Kinrossg 11838 2.65 2.62 2.63+.02 LBrands 2.40 x15065 29.38 28.10 29.33+1.50 MGM Rsts .48 9979 26.36 25.42 26.22+1.11 Macys 1.51 11888 32.69 31.95 32.62+.67 MarathnO .20 18046 16.37 16.06 16.28+.35 Merck 2.20f 10075 74.92 74.18 74.81+.03 MorgStan 1.20 10046 43.84 43.15 43.59+.49 Nabors .24 9324 4.13 4.07 4.07+.07 NYCmtyB .68 9077 9.64 9.46 9.55—.07 NikeB s .88f 9833 72.90 71.81 72.59+1.47 NokiaCp .19e 32703 5.60 5.54 5.57+.06 Novartis 2.75e 10554 88.02 87.77 87.99+1.04 OasisPet 11137 7.68 7.47 7.59+.25 Oracle .76 11741 49.01 48.54 48.80+.47 PG&ECp 2.12f 9354 24.26 23.64 23.88+.37 PetrbrsA 16913 13.32 13.21 13.23+.31 Petrobras 35652 14.35 14.16 14.19+.21 Pfizer 1.36 34542 43.50 42.77 43.10—.43 ProctGam 2.87 12493 92.37 91.25 92.30+.20 PrUShSPrs 10118 39.39 39.04 39.08—.57 PrUShD3rs 8120 17.36 17.16 17.21—.30 Qudiann 18261 4.98 4.67 4.92+.63 RegionsFn .56 17741 15.94 15.65 15.88+.05 RiteAid 11038 1.12 1.09 1.12+.05 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 8195 246.20 245.31 245.91+1.41 SpdrGold 13261 116.11 115.93 115.98+.31 S&P500ETF 4.13e 106673 266.29 265.12 266.20+2.08 SpdrBiots .44e 11836 77.86 76.30 77.36+.91 SpdrLehHY 2.30 27691 34.66 34.58 34.62+.21 SpdrS&PRB .74e 12435 54.16 53.37 53.97+.10 SpdrRetls .49e 12824 44.84 44.35 44.77+.77 SpdrOGEx .73e 38288 33.57 33.18 33.45+.54 Salesforce 13138 125.75 121.61 123.07+2.40 Schlmbrg 2 14690 47.78 47.26 47.46+.56 SchwIntEq .71e 9181 30.52 30.45 30.52+.38 SchSTUSTr .35 10722 49.64 49.62 49.63—.02 ScorpioTk .04 17849 1.68 1.59 1.61—.02 SnapIncAn 20027 6.35 6.17 6.33+.24 SwstnEngy 23327 5.20 5.09 5.15+.10 Squaren 42183 63.96 60.27 62.45+.63 SPMatls .98e 9942 54.07 53.64 54.06+.60 SPHlthC 1.01e 8156 90.32 89.67 90.07+.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 34225 55.14 54.80 55.09+.05 SPEngy 2.04e 26262 65.84 65.32 65.64+.68 SPDRFncl .46e 63313 26.38 26.13 26.34+.15 SPInds 1.12e 17393 70.10 69.74 70.02+.64 SPTech .78e 30293 65.33 64.40 64.84+.64 SpdrRESel 10238 33.17 32.94 33.16+.05 SPUtil 1.55e 25836 54.77 54.36 54.54—.36 TJX 1.56 12839 47.52 46.62 47.38+.56 TahoeRes .24 10432 3.41 3.32 3.38+.04 TaiwSemi .73e 14583 36.72 36.31 36.50+.86 Target 2.56 15145 70.25 68.53 69.38+.35 Transocn 22366 9.33 9.13 9.14+.17 Twitter 22430 32.08 31.16 31.49+.43 USNGasrs 13283 37.63 37.20 37.33+.65 USOilFd 82316 11.59 11.50 11.54+.27 VICIPrn .71e 9960 21.41 21.25 21.37+.14 ValeSA .29e 25890 14.29 14.13 14.23+.16 VanEGold .06e 61518 19.74 19.45 19.68+.38 VnEkRus .01e 8461 20.76 20.69 20.76+.48 VnEkSemi .58e 13259 92.56 91.17 91.93+1.27 VEckOilSvc .47e 11462 18.92 18.72 18.81+.31 VanEJrGld 9454 28.00 27.61 27.90+.55 VangEmg 1.10e 17701 39.10 38.92 39.09+.81 VangFTSE 1.10e 15206 39.31 39.20 39.30+.52 VerizonCm 2.41f 21837 59.90 58.88 59.48+.02 Visa s 1f 14873 135.62 133.63 134.32+.95 VistraEnn 8271 23.12 22.54 23.00+.63 WalMart 2.08f 10626 94.92 93.75 93.97—.19 WeathfIntl 20517 .70 .66 .68+.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 20631 52.79 52.27 52.71+.17 WstnUnion .76 8584 18.72 18.13 18.28—.34 WmsCos 1.36 10414 24.92 24.70 24.89+.24 WTJpHedg 1.37e 16203 51.72 51.49 51.62+.85 Xeroxrs 1 8661 25.41 24.64 25.25—.04 Yamanag .02 23085 2.21 2.12 2.18+.06 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.