BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 10:10 am 11/21/2018 10:10am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .52 8837 14.96 14.74 14.89—.01
AKSteel 8113 3.56 3.48 3.53+.06
AT&TInc 2 40582 29.79 29.41 29.68+.26
Alibaba 28192 150.58 148.65 150.00+4.02
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21202 9.51 9.43 9.47+.08
Altria 3.20 14615 55.80 54.79 55.33—.30
Ambev .05e 33939 4.25 4.19 4.25+.07
Annaly 1.20e 11470 10.00 9.91 10.00+.05
AuroraCn 22263 6.37 6.15 6.27+.24
BHPBillLt 1.66e 8288 46.66 46.41 46.55+.55
BPPLC 2.38 14553 41.02 40.74 41.00+.90
BcoBrads .06a 11759 9.66 9.57 9.58+.22
BkofAm .60 53882 27.59 27.28 27.47+.09
BiPVxSTrs 64779 38.99 38.13 38.54—.80
BarrickG .12 25621 13.41 13.18 13.38+.35
BestBuy 1.80 8648 65.00 62.26 63.05—.48
BostonSci 10326 34.82 34.19 34.79+.74
BritATobs 2.24e 8850 34.70 34.39 34.64+.45
CanopyGrn 15499 33.98 32.80 33.54+1.38
Caterpillar 3.44
9523 125.67 122.51 124.93+2.66
Cemex .29t 20702 5.03 4.88 5.03+.15
CntryLink 2.16 19323 18.65 18.13 18.17—.32
ChesEng 45866 3.32 3.26 3.31+.11
CgpVelLCrd 16317 17.29 16.91 17.07+1.09
CgpVelICrd 8992 11.70 11.40 11.57—.87
Citigroup 1.80f 20336 63.45 62.67 63.12+.59
CocaCola 1.56 15346 49.44 48.83 49.21—.17
Coty .50 8791 8.74 8.60 8.69+.06
CredSuiss 1.22e 9145 11.95 11.87 11.94+.22
Deere 2.76 11567 146.10 136.56 143.76+5.24
DenburyR 13849 2.37 2.31 2.36+.12
DevonE .32 8406 28.36 27.72 28.18+.74
DxGBullrs 24009 14.79 14.10 14.64+.79
DrGMBllrs .09e 25284 7.57 7.28 7.49+.40
DirSPBears 12038 27.42 27.04 27.11—.57
DxBiotBllrs 9569 44.75 42.35 44.18+1.67
DxSCBearrs 16428 12.31 12.01 12.02—.40
Disney 1.68 9749 113.70 112.30 113.58+1.71
EnCanag .06 43584 7.42 7.14 7.36+.30
ENSCO .04 16951 6.48 6.30 6.40+.20
ExxonMbl 3.28 11111 77.74 77.26 77.48+.51
FstDatan 11341 17.39 17.00 17.36+.58
FootLockr 1.38 43907 54.29 52.38 54.11+8.02
FordM .60a 44980 9.17 8.98 9.16+.10
FrptMcM .20 19926 11.24 11.03 11.20+.32
Gap .97 12913 26.11 24.88 25.81+1.15
GenElec .48 163647 7.93 7.73 7.89+.24
GoldFLtd .02e 9786 3.04 2.99 3.03+.07
Goldcrpg .24 9736 9.78 9.56 9.72+.22
GoldmanS 3.20f
10217 193.89 191.19 192.69+1.35
Hanesbdss .60 8393 15.44 15.05 15.42+.67
ICICIBk .16e 10471 9.97 9.90 9.95+.12
ING .14e 16456 12.25 12.17 12.24+.21
iShGold 15808 11.77 11.74 11.75+.03
iShBrazil .67e 27623 39.48 39.22 39.38+.82
iShSilver 17348 13.65 13.58 13.62+.17
iShChinaLC .87e 41813 41.21 40.96 41.11+.96
iShEMkts .59e 92027 40.32 40.13 40.31+.83
iShiBoxIG 3.87
24428 111.72 111.45 111.69+.34
iSEafe 1.66e 36661 62.16 61.99 62.14+.81
iShiBxHYB 5.09 26030 83.32 83.12 83.22+.47
iSR1KGr 1.45e
11038 137.23 135.95 136.67+1.32
iShR2K 1.77e
23922 147.74 146.53 147.62+1.63
iShChina .61e 8213 55.77 55.38 55.70+1.59
iShCorEafe 1.56e 9648 58.28 58.13 58.26+.78
Infosyss 12023 9.05 8.95 9.01—.09
iShJapanrs 9230 54.35 54.15 54.29+.83
iSTaiwnrs 9250 32.94 32.80 32.89+.55
iShCorEM .95e 24658 48.69 48.48 48.67+.98
ItauUnibH .57e 19853 13.83 13.72 13.77+.25
JPMorgCh 2.24f
13381 109.03 107.96 108.48+.03
JohnJn 3.60 11843 146.23 143.51 143.85—2.60
KindMorg .80 10169 17.13 16.93 17.04+.08
Kinrossg 11838 2.65 2.62 2.63+.02
LBrands 2.40 x15065 29.38 28.10 29.33+1.50
MGM Rsts .48 9979 26.36 25.42 26.22+1.11
Macys 1.51 11888 32.69 31.95 32.62+.67
MarathnO .20 18046 16.37 16.06 16.28+.35
Merck 2.20f 10075 74.92 74.18 74.81+.03
MorgStan 1.20 10046 43.84 43.15 43.59+.49
Nabors .24 9324 4.13 4.07 4.07+.07
NYCmtyB .68 9077 9.64 9.46 9.55—.07
NikeB s .88f 9833 72.90 71.81 72.59+1.47
NokiaCp .19e 32703 5.60 5.54 5.57+.06
Novartis 2.75e 10554 88.02 87.77 87.99+1.04
OasisPet 11137 7.68 7.47 7.59+.25
Oracle .76 11741 49.01 48.54 48.80+.47
PG&ECp 2.12f 9354 24.26 23.64 23.88+.37
PetrbrsA 16913 13.32 13.21 13.23+.31
Petrobras 35652 14.35 14.16 14.19+.21
Pfizer 1.36 34542 43.50 42.77 43.10—.43
ProctGam 2.87 12493 92.37 91.25 92.30+.20
PrUShSPrs 10118 39.39 39.04 39.08—.57
PrUShD3rs 8120 17.36 17.16 17.21—.30
Qudiann 18261 4.98 4.67 4.92+.63
RegionsFn .56 17741 15.94 15.65 15.88+.05
RiteAid 11038 1.12 1.09 1.12+.05
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
8195 246.20 245.31 245.91+1.41
SpdrGold 13261 116.11 115.93 115.98+.31
S&P500ETF 4.13e
106673 266.29 265.12 266.20+2.08
SpdrBiots .44e 11836 77.86 76.30 77.36+.91
SpdrLehHY 2.30 27691 34.66 34.58 34.62+.21
SpdrS&PRB .74e
12435 54.16 53.37 53.97+.10
SpdrRetls .49e 12824 44.84 44.35 44.77+.77
SpdrOGEx .73e 38288 33.57 33.18 33.45+.54
Salesforce 13138 125.75 121.61 123.07+2.40
Schlmbrg 2 14690 47.78 47.26 47.46+.56
SchwIntEq .71e 9181 30.52 30.45 30.52+.38
SchSTUSTr .35 10722 49.64 49.62 49.63—.02
ScorpioTk .04 17849 1.68 1.59 1.61—.02
SnapIncAn 20027 6.35 6.17 6.33+.24
SwstnEngy 23327 5.20 5.09 5.15+.10
Squaren 42183 63.96 60.27 62.45+.63
SPMatls .98e 9942 54.07 53.64 54.06+.60
SPHlthC 1.01e 8156 90.32 89.67 90.07+.05
SPCnSt 1.28e 34225 55.14 54.80 55.09+.05
SPEngy 2.04e 26262 65.84 65.32 65.64+.68
SPDRFncl .46e 63313 26.38 26.13 26.34+.15
SPInds 1.12e 17393 70.10 69.74 70.02+.64
SPTech .78e 30293 65.33 64.40 64.84+.64
SpdrRESel 10238 33.17 32.94 33.16+.05
SPUtil 1.55e 25836 54.77 54.36 54.54—.36
TJX 1.56 12839 47.52 46.62 47.38+.56
TahoeRes .24 10432 3.41 3.32 3.38+.04
TaiwSemi .73e 14583 36.72 36.31 36.50+.86
Target 2.56 15145 70.25 68.53 69.38+.35
Transocn 22366 9.33 9.13 9.14+.17
Twitter 22430 32.08 31.16 31.49+.43
USNGasrs 13283 37.63 37.20 37.33+.65
USOilFd 82316 11.59 11.50 11.54+.27
VICIPrn .71e 9960 21.41 21.25 21.37+.14
ValeSA .29e 25890 14.29 14.13 14.23+.16
VanEGold .06e 61518 19.74 19.45 19.68+.38
VnEkRus .01e 8461 20.76 20.69 20.76+.48
VnEkSemi .58e 13259 92.56 91.17 91.93+1.27
VEckOilSvc .47e
11462 18.92 18.72 18.81+.31
VanEJrGld 9454 28.00 27.61 27.90+.55
VangEmg 1.10e 17701 39.10 38.92 39.09+.81
VangFTSE 1.10e
15206 39.31 39.20 39.30+.52
VerizonCm 2.41f 21837 59.90 58.88 59.48+.02
Visa s 1f 14873 135.62 133.63 134.32+.95
VistraEnn 8271 23.12 22.54 23.00+.63
WalMart 2.08f 10626 94.92 93.75 93.97—.19
WeathfIntl 20517 .70 .66 .68+.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
20631 52.79 52.27 52.71+.17
WstnUnion .76 8584 18.72 18.13 18.28—.34
WmsCos 1.36 10414 24.92 24.70 24.89+.24
WTJpHedg 1.37e
16203 51.72 51.49 51.62+.85
Xeroxrs 1 8661 25.41 24.64 25.25—.04
Yamanag .02 23085 2.21 2.12 2.18+.06
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

