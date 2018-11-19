BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 30852 30.68 30.34 30.65+.36 Alibaba 28883 153.21 149.84 150.34—3.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8174 9.78 9.66 9.74+.03 Alticen…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 30852 30.68 30.34 30.65+.36 Alibaba 28883 153.21 149.84 150.34—3.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8174 9.78 9.66 9.74+.03 Alticen 9580 17.86 17.59 17.72+.04 Altria 3.20 9980 57.17 56.64 56.86+.08 Ambev .05e 28807 4.32 4.27 4.30—.05 Anadarko 1.20f 11490 56.16 54.14 55.39—.99 Annaly 1.20e 11104 10.05 9.97 10.04+.05 Arconic .24 20949 21.30 19.90 20.59+.44 AuroraCn 24149 6.26 6.10 6.14—.26 BPPLC 2.38 8919 40.88 40.68 40.72—.12 BakHuGEn .72 8521 23.55 23.20 23.24—.14 BcoBrads .06a 18139 9.73 9.65 9.73—.07 BkofAm .60 49003 27.93 27.64 27.92+.17 BiPVxSTrs 59758 35.56 34.90 35.37+.20 BarrickG .12 13629 13.15 13.00 13.14+.10 BlackBerry 17968 9.15 8.95 9.06+.09 BostonSci 7481 37.15 36.31 36.32—.89 BrMySq 1.60 11174 54.13 53.85 54.05—.02 BritATobs 2.24e 11745 35.25 34.86 35.08+.54 CanopyGrn 15088 35.19 33.06 33.38—1.83 CardnlHlth 1.91 8664 56.16 55.30 55.63+.17 Caterpillar 3.44 11203 129.49 127.81 127.99—1.97 CntryLink 2.16 14652 19.53 19.12 19.32+.15 ChesEng 38867 3.57 3.46 3.47—.12 Cimarex .72 11922 87.37 82.17 86.22—2.55 CgpVelLCrd 14488 19.12 18.12 18.23—1.63 CgpVelICrd 15553 11.35 10.80 11.29+.87 Citigroup 1.80f 14748 65.40 64.91 65.20+.25 ClevCliffs .60 11726 10.25 9.98 9.98—.32 CocaCola 1.56 16009 50.59 50.25 50.51+.34 Colfax 8205 27.29 25.16 25.54—2.44 Coty .50 28071 9.50 9.12 9.33+.24 DenburyR 21938 2.58 2.39 2.41—.18 DxSOXBrrs 11202 12.76 12.30 12.66+.42 DxGBullrs 15065 14.41 13.94 14.38+.35 DrGMBllrs .09e 16645 7.40 7.19 7.37+.17 DirSPBears 8921 25.42 25.08 25.31+.34 DxSCBearrs 14490 11.37 11.08 11.32+.24 DowDuPnt 1.52 7665 59.64 58.88 59.53+.34 EnCanag .06 16551 7.57 7.47 7.49—.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10466 15.07 14.85 14.97+.17 ENSCO .04 7667 6.42 6.28 6.36—.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 7199 79.06 78.45 78.91—.05 FordM .60a 53078 9.10 8.96 9.08+.03 ForestCA .72 10310 25.30 25.27 25.28+.01 FrptMcM .20 16621 12.01 11.78 11.83—.13 GenElec .48 167560 8.20 7.96 8.19+.17 GenMotors 1.52 9873 35.80 35.41 35.76+.01 Gerdau .02e 20219 4.31 4.23 4.30—.06 Hormels .75 7406 46.25 45.72 46.23+.34 ICICIBk .16e 15541 10.14 10.04 10.14—.03 ING .14e 10845 12.46 12.40 12.43+.07 iShGold 18030 11.72 11.69 11.71+.01 iShBrazil .67e 29486 40.10 39.88 40.03—.46 iShMexico .78e 9233 41.16 40.67 41.16—.23 iShChinaLC .87e 52682 41.26 41.00 41.05—.42 iShEMkts .59e 51971 40.68 40.48 40.55—.35 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9675 111.59 111.47 111.54—.19 iShLatAm .60e 11066 32.61 32.45 32.55—.33 iSh20yrT 3.05 7830 114.58 114.41 114.54—.16 iSEafe 1.66e 13312 62.95 62.78 62.83—.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 16777 83.16 83.01 83.03—.24 iShR2K 1.77e 24706 152.03 150.65 150.83—1.11 iShREst 2.76e 8168 81.17 80.47 81.10+.45 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8201 59.09 58.92 58.96—.12 Infosyss 7783 9.33 9.22 9.23—.10 iShCorEM .95e 18803 49.07 48.85 48.92—.44 ItauUnibH .57e 22218 13.97 13.89 13.95—.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15974 110.69 109.63 110.64+.65 JohnJn 3.60 8830 147.72 146.37 147.39+1.40 KeurDrPep 2.32 14468 27.72 27.49 27.69—.02 Keycorp .56 10961 18.40 18.25 18.38+.09 KindMorg .80 8730 17.32 17.18 17.28—.01 Kinrossg 9728 2.61 2.56 2.60+.04 LBrands 2.40 8575 35.62 34.15 35.01—.27 Lannett 8844 6.48 5.98 6.13+.16 LejuHldgs .20e 8912 2.20 1.82 1.93+.24 LloydBkg .47a 17238 2.86 2.83 2.85+.06 Macys 1.51 12786 33.76 32.65 32.80—.50 MarathnO .20 14739 17.15 16.79 16.87—.32 Merck 2.20f 10636 76.37 75.84 76.17+.11 MetLife 1.68 7271 44.11 43.67 44.06+.10 MorgStan 1.20 11952 44.55 44.04 44.38+.25 Nabors .24 11853 4.43 4.29 4.30—.11 NewellRub .92f 10568 21.90 21.60 21.68+.00 NokiaCp .19e 20422 5.83 5.80 5.80—.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 8600 51.89 50.76 50.76—.17 OasisPet 14009 8.14 7.87 7.89—.40 Oracle .76 14145 51.10 50.62 50.77—.40 PG&ECp 2.12f 61735 23.36 21.54 23.08—1.32 ParsleyEn 8726 21.84 21.12 21.18—.96 Penney 15774 1.35 1.26 1.27—.02 PetrbrsA 11435 13.78 13.61 13.71—.08 Petrobras 36169 14.94 14.73 14.79—.07 Pfizer 1.36 14971 43.85 43.51 43.73+.22 PrUCruders 10651 21.03 20.29 20.35—1.20 ProctGam 2.87 13573 94.18 92.91 93.85+.03 PrUShSPrs 10806 37.42 37.09 37.31+.32 PrUShD3rs 8321 15.94 15.73 15.88+.21 PulteGrp .36 7505 25.31 24.89 25.07+.10 PureStrgn 7304 19.01 17.98 18.13—.99 QEPRes .08 10928 8.98 8.19 8.42+.04 RegionsFn .56 19732 16.24 16.09 16.15—.05 ResolEnrs 28462 34.47 33.08 34.25+3.76 SpdrGold 9120 115.62 115.37 115.57—.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 79305 273.38 272.12 272.52—1.21 SpdrBiots .44e 8403 79.44 78.06 78.40—1.12 SpdrLehHY 2.30 10017 34.60 34.51 34.54—.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9360 55.37 54.83 55.27+.27 SpdrRetls .49e 13242 46.71 46.14 46.14—.32 SpdrOGEx .73e 28544 34.56 34.06 34.13—.62 Salesforce 22186 132.26 123.52 125.21—7.34 Schlmbrg 2 9980 48.53 47.87 48.19—.03 Schwab .52 7709 46.90 46.40 46.62—.34 SnapIncAn 19185 6.44 6.29 6.33—.16 SwstnEngy 16310 5.47 5.32 5.44+.05 Sprint 27362 6.47 6.23 6.38+.07 Squaren 29236 70.40 65.79 66.61—3.98 SPMatls .98e 8961 55.42 55.05 55.37+.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 9937 92.19 91.81 91.95—.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 18551 56.39 55.97 56.32+.26 SPEngy 2.04e 15801 67.13 66.56 66.83—.35 SPDRFncl .46e 107334 26.86 26.71 26.83+.04 SPInds 1.12e 12960 71.95 71.60 71.79—.20 SPTech .78e 12938 67.96 67.07 67.24—.97 SpdrRESel 8586 33.76 33.42 33.74+.28 SPUtil 1.55e 20992 55.16 54.57 54.98+.10 TJX 1.56 10620 51.70 50.77 50.87—.62 TahoeRes .24 7309 3.33 3.23 3.33+.04 TaiwSemi .73e 21679 36.68 36.08 36.17—.70 Target 2.56 7719 80.40 78.37 78.49—1.19 Transocn 12414 9.80 9.55 9.63—.11 Twitter 22139 33.60 32.88 33.01—.66 USNGasrs 23493 36.84 36.10 36.35+.92 USOilFd 54074 11.92 11.71 11.72—.35 VICIPrn .71e 10689 21.52 21.34 21.40+.10 ValeSA .29e 21692 14.82 14.63 14.67—.30 VanEGold .06e 59853 19.56 19.35 19.54+.16 VnEkSemi .58e 8469 94.06 92.93 93.20—1.08 VanEJrGld 11220 27.77 27.51 27.72+.21 VangEmg 1.10e 10623 39.37 39.20 39.26—.33 Vereit .55 9778 7.76 7.66 7.75+.04 VerizonCm 2.41f 18273 61.10 60.18 61.01+.80 Vipshop 8675 5.89 5.72 5.78—.06 WalMart 2.08f 10026 98.25 97.29 97.95+.26 WeathfIntl 17495 .80 .75 .77—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 17225 53.14 52.74 53.01+.07 Yamanag .02 10700 2.20 2.15 2.20+.02 ZayoGrp 37426 28.40 26.50 26.65+2.98 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.