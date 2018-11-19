BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 30852 30.68 30.34 30.65+.36 Alibaba 28883 153.21 149.84 150.34—3.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8174 9.78 9.66 9.74+.03 Alticen…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2
|30852
|30.68
|30.34
|30.65+.36
|Alibaba
|28883
|153.21
|149.84
|150.34—3.76
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|8174
|9.78
|9.66
|9.74+.03
|Alticen
|9580
|17.86
|17.59
|17.72+.04
|Altria 3.20
|9980
|57.17
|56.64
|56.86+.08
|Ambev .05e
|28807
|4.32
|4.27
|4.30—.05
|Anadarko 1.20f
|11490
|56.16
|54.14
|55.39—.99
|Annaly 1.20e
|11104
|10.05
|9.97
|10.04+.05
|Arconic .24
|20949
|21.30
|19.90
|20.59+.44
|AuroraCn
|24149
|6.26
|6.10
|6.14—.26
|BPPLC 2.38
|8919
|40.88
|40.68
|40.72—.12
|BakHuGEn .72
|8521
|23.55
|23.20
|23.24—.14
|BcoBrads .06a
|18139
|9.73
|9.65
|9.73—.07
|BkofAm .60
|49003
|27.93
|27.64
|27.92+.17
|BiPVxSTrs
|59758
|35.56
|34.90
|35.37+.20
|BarrickG .12
|13629
|13.15
|13.00
|13.14+.10
|BlackBerry
|17968
|9.15
|8.95
|9.06+.09
|BostonSci
|7481
|37.15
|36.31
|36.32—.89
|BrMySq 1.60
|11174
|54.13
|53.85
|54.05—.02
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|11745
|35.25
|34.86
|35.08+.54
|CanopyGrn
|15088
|35.19
|33.06
|33.38—1.83
|CardnlHlth 1.91
|8664
|56.16
|55.30
|55.63+.17
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|11203
|129.49
|127.81
|127.99—1.97
|CntryLink 2.16
|14652
|19.53
|19.12
|19.32+.15
|ChesEng
|38867
|3.57
|3.46
|3.47—.12
|Cimarex .72
|11922
|87.37
|82.17
|86.22—2.55
|CgpVelLCrd
|14488
|19.12
|18.12
|18.23—1.63
|CgpVelICrd
|15553
|11.35
|10.80
|11.29+.87
|Citigroup 1.80f
|14748
|65.40
|64.91
|65.20+.25
|ClevCliffs .60
|11726
|10.25
|9.98
|9.98—.32
|CocaCola 1.56
|16009
|50.59
|50.25
|50.51+.34
|Colfax
|8205
|27.29
|25.16
|25.54—2.44
|Coty .50
|28071
|9.50
|9.12
|9.33+.24
|DenburyR
|21938
|2.58
|2.39
|2.41—.18
|DxSOXBrrs
|11202
|12.76
|12.30
|12.66+.42
|DxGBullrs
|15065
|14.41
|13.94
|14.38+.35
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|16645
|7.40
|7.19
|7.37+.17
|DirSPBears
|8921
|25.42
|25.08
|25.31+.34
|DxSCBearrs
|14490
|11.37
|11.08
|11.32+.24
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|7665
|59.64
|58.88
|59.53+.34
|EnCanag .06
|16551
|7.57
|7.47
|7.49—.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|10466
|15.07
|14.85
|14.97+.17
|ENSCO .04
|7667
|6.42
|6.28
|6.36—.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|7199
|79.06
|78.45
|78.91—.05
|FordM .60a
|53078
|9.10
|8.96
|9.08+.03
|ForestCA .72
|10310
|25.30
|25.27
|25.28+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|16621
|12.01
|11.78
|11.83—.13
|GenElec .48
|167560
|8.20
|7.96
|8.19+.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|9873
|35.80
|35.41
|35.76+.01
|Gerdau .02e
|20219
|4.31
|4.23
|4.30—.06
|Hormels .75
|7406
|46.25
|45.72
|46.23+.34
|ICICIBk .16e
|15541
|10.14
|10.04
|10.14—.03
|ING .14e
|10845
|12.46
|12.40
|12.43+.07
|iShGold
|18030
|11.72
|11.69
|11.71+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|29486
|40.10
|39.88
|40.03—.46
|iShMexico .78e
|9233
|41.16
|40.67
|41.16—.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|52682
|41.26
|41.00
|41.05—.42
|iShEMkts .59e
|51971
|40.68
|40.48
|40.55—.35
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9675
|111.59
|111.47
|111.54—.19
|iShLatAm .60e
|11066
|32.61
|32.45
|32.55—.33
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|7830
|114.58
|114.41
|114.54—.16
|iSEafe 1.66e
|13312
|62.95
|62.78
|62.83—.14
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|16777
|83.16
|83.01
|83.03—.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|24706
|152.03
|150.65
|150.83—1.11
|iShREst 2.76e
|8168
|81.17
|80.47
|81.10+.45
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|8201
|59.09
|58.92
|58.96—.12
|Infosyss
|7783
|9.33
|9.22
|9.23—.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|18803
|49.07
|48.85
|48.92—.44
|ItauUnibH .57e
|22218
|13.97
|13.89
|13.95—.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|15974
|110.69
|109.63
|110.64+.65
|JohnJn 3.60
|8830
|147.72
|146.37
|147.39+1.40
|KeurDrPep 2.32
|14468
|27.72
|27.49
|27.69—.02
|Keycorp .56
|10961
|18.40
|18.25
|18.38+.09
|KindMorg .80
|8730
|17.32
|17.18
|17.28—.01
|Kinrossg
|9728
|2.61
|2.56
|2.60+.04
|LBrands 2.40
|8575
|35.62
|34.15
|35.01—.27
|Lannett
|8844
|6.48
|5.98
|6.13+.16
|LejuHldgs .20e
|8912
|2.20
|1.82
|1.93+.24
|LloydBkg .47a
|17238
|2.86
|2.83
|2.85+.06
|Macys 1.51
|12786
|33.76
|32.65
|32.80—.50
|MarathnO .20
|14739
|17.15
|16.79
|16.87—.32
|Merck 2.20f
|10636
|76.37
|75.84
|76.17+.11
|MetLife 1.68
|7271
|44.11
|43.67
|44.06+.10
|MorgStan 1.20
|11952
|44.55
|44.04
|44.38+.25
|Nabors .24
|11853
|4.43
|4.29
|4.30—.11
|NewellRub .92f
|10568
|21.90
|21.60
|21.68+.00
|NokiaCp .19e
|20422
|5.83
|5.80
|5.80—.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|8600
|51.89
|50.76
|50.76—.17
|OasisPet
|14009
|8.14
|7.87
|7.89—.40
|Oracle .76
|14145
|51.10
|50.62
|50.77—.40
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|61735
|23.36
|21.54
|23.08—1.32
|ParsleyEn
|8726
|21.84
|21.12
|21.18—.96
|Penney
|15774
|1.35
|1.26
|1.27—.02
|PetrbrsA
|11435
|13.78
|13.61
|13.71—.08
|Petrobras
|36169
|14.94
|14.73
|14.79—.07
|Pfizer 1.36
|14971
|43.85
|43.51
|43.73+.22
|PrUCruders
|10651
|21.03
|20.29
|20.35—1.20
|ProctGam 2.87
|13573
|94.18
|92.91
|93.85+.03
|PrUShSPrs
|10806
|37.42
|37.09
|37.31+.32
|PrUShD3rs
|8321
|15.94
|15.73
|15.88+.21
|PulteGrp .36
|7505
|25.31
|24.89
|25.07+.10
|PureStrgn
|7304
|19.01
|17.98
|18.13—.99
|QEPRes .08
|10928
|8.98
|8.19
|8.42+.04
|RegionsFn .56
|19732
|16.24
|16.09
|16.15—.05
|ResolEnrs
|28462
|34.47
|33.08
|34.25+3.76
|SpdrGold
|9120
|115.62
|115.37
|115.57—.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|79305
|273.38
|272.12
|272.52—1.21
|SpdrBiots .44e
|8403
|79.44
|78.06
|78.40—1.12
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|10017
|34.60
|34.51
|34.54—.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9360
|55.37
|54.83
|55.27+.27
|SpdrRetls .49e
|13242
|46.71
|46.14
|46.14—.32
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|28544
|34.56
|34.06
|34.13—.62
|Salesforce
|22186
|132.26
|123.52
|125.21—7.34
|Schlmbrg 2
|9980
|48.53
|47.87
|48.19—.03
|Schwab .52
|7709
|46.90
|46.40
|46.62—.34
|SnapIncAn
|19185
|6.44
|6.29
|6.33—.16
|SwstnEngy
|16310
|5.47
|5.32
|5.44+.05
|Sprint
|27362
|6.47
|6.23
|6.38+.07
|Squaren
|29236
|70.40
|65.79
|66.61—3.98
|SPMatls .98e
|8961
|55.42
|55.05
|55.37+.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9937
|92.19
|91.81
|91.95—.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|18551
|56.39
|55.97
|56.32+.26
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15801
|67.13
|66.56
|66.83—.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|107334
|26.86
|26.71
|26.83+.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|12960
|71.95
|71.60
|71.79—.20
|SPTech .78e
|12938
|67.96
|67.07
|67.24—.97
|SpdrRESel
|8586
|33.76
|33.42
|33.74+.28
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20992
|55.16
|54.57
|54.98+.10
|TJX 1.56
|10620
|51.70
|50.77
|50.87—.62
|TahoeRes .24
|7309
|3.33
|3.23
|3.33+.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|21679
|36.68
|36.08
|36.17—.70
|Target 2.56
|7719
|80.40
|78.37
|78.49—1.19
|Transocn
|12414
|9.80
|9.55
|9.63—.11
|Twitter
|22139
|33.60
|32.88
|33.01—.66
|USNGasrs
|23493
|36.84
|36.10
|36.35+.92
|USOilFd
|54074
|11.92
|11.71
|11.72—.35
|VICIPrn .71e
|10689
|21.52
|21.34
|21.40+.10
|ValeSA .29e
|21692
|14.82
|14.63
|14.67—.30
|VanEGold .06e
|59853
|19.56
|19.35
|19.54+.16
|VnEkSemi .58e
|8469
|94.06
|92.93
|93.20—1.08
|VanEJrGld
|11220
|27.77
|27.51
|27.72+.21
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10623
|39.37
|39.20
|39.26—.33
|Vereit .55
|9778
|7.76
|7.66
|7.75+.04
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|18273
|61.10
|60.18
|61.01+.80
|Vipshop
|8675
|5.89
|5.72
|5.78—.06
|WalMart 2.08f
|10026
|98.25
|97.29
|97.95+.26
|WeathfIntl
|17495
|.80
|.75
|.77—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|17225
|53.14
|52.74
|53.01+.07
|Yamanag .02
|10700
|2.20
|2.15
|2.20+.02
|ZayoGrp
|37426
|28.40
|26.50
|26.65+2.98
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.