BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9083 19.86 19.70 19.71—.45 AKSteel 16235 3.65 3.51 3.54—.12 AT&TInc 2 34668 31.10 30.65 30.96+.27 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9083 19.86 19.70 19.71—.45 AKSteel 16235 3.65 3.51 3.54—.12 AT&TInc 2 34668 31.10 30.65 30.96+.27 Alibaba 37052 146.41 142.25 142.44—2.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10278 9.94 9.85 9.85—.08 Altria 3.20 27968 62.49 61.14 61.33—2.09 Ambev .05e 10465 4.24 4.19 4.19—.05 AEagleOut .55 7333 21.90 21.44 21.58—.19 Annaly 1.20e 11074 10.12 10.03 10.08+.02 AuroraCn 67630 7.69 7.05 7.05—.24 BB&TCp 1.62f 8225 51.11 50.46 50.55—.21 BPPLC 2.38 10431 41.73 41.45 41.46+.22 BcBilVArg .27e 21829 5.63 5.56 5.57—.21 BcoBrads .06a 13544 9.47 9.37 9.37—.12 BcoSantSA .21e 23529 4.78 4.75 4.76—.12 BkofAm .60 75424 28.52 27.92 27.95—.57 BiPVxSTrs 62873 34.56 33.26 34.54+1.23 BarrickG .12 12568 12.75 12.60 12.60—.31 BritATobs 2.24e 13565 39.02 38.45 38.52—3.23 CabotO&G .28f 7474 26.04 25.67 25.80+.19 CanopyGrn 17212 40.55 38.08 38.28—.86 Cemex .29t 9218 5.31 5.20 5.23—.08 CntryLink 2.16 13676 19.40 18.87 19.14+.23 ChesEng 61796 3.73 3.56 3.57—.06 CgpVelLCrd 11811 24.78 24.30 24.65+1.02 CgpVelICrd 11481 8.92 8.73 8.79—.39 Citigroup 1.80f 18414 65.98 64.65 64.70—1.06 CocaCola 1.56 19236 50.00 49.54 49.90+.22 ColgPalm 1.68 10856 63.38 62.67 62.75—1.06 ConAgra .85 7371 35.22 34.41 35.03+.64 ConocoPhil 1.22f 7927 68.07 66.82 67.13+.40 Corning .72 7429 33.20 32.64 32.67—.89 Coty .50 34989 8.99 8.52 8.60+.11 DenburyR 25883 3.13 2.98 3.00+.05 DeutschBk .83e 11069 9.96 9.84 9.85—.28 DevonE .32 9296 33.49 32.49 32.59—.42 DxSOXBrrs 14666 13.48 12.80 13.45+1.21 DxGBullrs 16072 13.08 12.74 12.77—.60 DrGMBllrs .09e 18934 6.90 6.72 6.75—.22 DxBiotBllrs 7651 51.15 46.44 46.44—5.02 DxSCBearrs 14757 11.00 10.64 10.100+.36 Disney 1.68 9440 118.46 117.01 117.55—.45 DowDuPnt 1.52 9775 59.05 58.07 58.22—.46 EQTCorp .12 11159 36.20 34.50 34.98—.93 EdisonInt 2.42 35788 55.99 45.50 53.43—7.57 EnCanag .06 20969 9.01 8.68 8.71—.15 ENSCO .04 12301 7.16 6.70 6.71—.27 ExxonMbl 3.28 x8536 81.73 80.90 80.90+.85 FstDatan 7432 18.64 18.15 18.24—.41 Fitbitn 17476 5.95 5.66 5.68—.29 FordM .60a 38184 9.50 9.37 9.49+.11 FrptMcM .20 13193 11.46 11.13 11.17—.18 GNC .80 11320 3.63 3.20 3.53—.69 GenElec .48 523329 8.45 7.72 7.99—.59 GenMotors 1.52 11570 35.92 35.56 35.78+.08 Gerdau .02e 10149 4.26 4.20 4.20—.14 Goldcrpg .24 8167 9.20 9.07 9.10—.10 GoldmanS 3.20f 8236 222.31 216.53 216.79—5.86 HalconRsn 17593 3.40 2.96 3.17—.14 HeclaM .01e 8574 2.42 2.31 2.33—.10 ICICIBk .16e 8640 9.59 9.41 9.41—.25 iShGold 19724 11.56 11.53 11.53—.07 iShBrazil .67e 29528 39.38 38.91 38.92—.54 iShSilver 10216 13.22 13.17 13.18—.14 iShChinaLC .87e 22227 39.96 39.76 39.76—.13 iShEMkts .59e 58218 39.74 39.46 39.47—.34 iSh20yrT 3.05 11269 114.08 113.91 114.08+.73 iSEafe 1.66e 28591 62.99 62.80 62.80—.61 iShiBxHYB 5.09 24303 84.41 84.07 84.07—.29 iShR2K 1.77e 19462 154.17 152.45 152.49—1.59 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9191 59.21 59.02 59.02—.65 iShJapanrs 7263 55.03 54.84 54.85—.26 iSTaiwnrs 8297 33.26 33.00 33.00—.12 iShCorEM .95e 9820 47.95 47.64 47.65—.38 ItauUnibH .58e 12185 13.54 13.42 13.43—.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 13458 111.94 109.87 110.16—1.13 Keycorp .48f 7738 18.96 18.72 18.72—.17 KindMorg .80 10723 17.65 17.46 17.50—.03 Kinrossg 19418 2.58 2.53 2.54—.05 Kroger s .56f 9798 31.98 31.11 31.41+.02 LBrands 2.40 16802 38.00 37.13 37.17+.67 Lannett 15580 6.18 5.42 5.51+.15 LloydBkg .47a 7408 2.99 2.97 2.98—.10 Macys 1.51 10082 38.35 37.63 37.67—.11 MarathnO .20 12352 18.20 17.72 17.77—.08 Merck 2.20f 11315 75.18 74.80 75.00+.14 MorgStan 1.20 13962 45.85 44.68 44.86—.87 NRGEgy .12 11699 39.47 38.36 39.20+.92 Nabors .24 12294 5.34 5.08 5.10—.14 NewellRub .92f 7720 20.25 19.68 19.70—.20 NokiaCp .19e 21872 5.83 5.81 5.83—.05 OasisPet 8833 9.55 9.24 9.30—.06 Oracle .76 16459 50.38 49.78 49.97—.64 PG&ECp 2.12f 122300 33.82 24.95 30.69—9.23 PPLCorp 1.64 8827 31.92 31.42 31.87+.18 Pandora 10460 8.81 8.68 8.68—.11 Penney 10465 1.37 1.30 1.30—.04 PetrbrsA 12505 13.70 13.54 13.56+.04 Petrobras 31053 15.21 14.95 14.99+.05 Pfizer 1.36 17669 44.48 44.15 44.37+.09 PhilipMor 4.56 7867 88.77 87.39 87.51—1.67 ProctGam 2.87 12688 92.74 91.75 92.19—.22 ProShtQQQ 9081 31.98 31.61 31.97+.54 PrUShSPrs 10949 36.53 36.01 36.53+.62 PrUShD3rs 7480 15.08 14.79 15.08+.36 PulteGrp .36 7358 24.30 23.59 23.95—.49 RangeRs .08 17370 18.10 17.77 17.96+.26 RegionsFn .56 16960 17.37 17.14 17.20—.04 SpdrGold 7865 114.05 113.86 113.89—.59 S&P500ETF 4.13e 86907 277.46 275.45 275.46—2.30 SpdrBiots .44e 7618 80.78 78.19 78.22—2.56 SpdrLehHY 2.30 11768 35.15 35.02 35.02—.12 SpdrRetls .49e 7789 48.88 48.48 48.48—.17 SpdrOGEx .73e 27487 36.98 36.10 36.18—.21 STMicro .40 11218 13.95 13.72 13.80—1.02 Schlmbrg 2 10607 50.95 49.96 50.19—.21 SnapIncAn 12694 6.87 6.69 6.84+.05 SouthnCo 2.40 7220 47.41 46.53 47.36+.55 SwstnEngy 20523 5.88 5.72 5.80+.05 Squaren 28449 73.80 69.72 70.51—2.76 SPMatls .98e 9018 55.02 54.59 54.66—.32 SPHlthC 1.01e 7538 92.95 92.53 92.54—.41 SPCnSt 1.28e 24285 56.98 56.61 56.75—.07 SPEngy 2.04e 16175 69.26 68.20 68.22—.28 SPDRFncl .46e 45595 27.18 26.87 26.90—.22 SPInds 1.12e 13807 72.42 71.70 71.74—.68 SPTech .78e 16928 69.32 68.42 68.48—1.36 SPUtil 1.55e 57891 54.93 54.07 54.93+.06 SupEnrgy .32 7273 8.30 7.87 7.94—.16 TaiwSemi .73e 23357 37.92 37.56 37.56—.51 TevaPhrm .73e 8417 23.57 23.30 23.31—.14 Transocn 18606 10.80 10.24 10.28—.25 Twitter 19683 34.11 33.16 33.16—.92 USNGasrs 11474 30.89 30.60 30.80+.56 USOilFd 46215 12.91 12.82 12.89+.19 USSteel .20 8281 27.66 26.83 27.09—.60 ValeSA .29e 23335 14.70 14.46 14.47—.14 VanEGold .06e 28774 18.89 18.72 18.74—.30 VnEkSemi .58e 11083 94.07 92.35 92.40—3.09 VEckOilSvc .47e 9398 20.59 20.03 20.08—.27 VangEmg 1.10e 11923 38.38 38.12 38.12—.34 VerizonCm 2.41f 15868 59.23 58.64 58.91+.45 Vipshop 9355 5.23 5.06 5.10+.04 WPXEngy 7167 15.91 15.53 15.62+.08 WalMart 2.08f 8862 106.21 105.50 105.77+.21 WeathfIntl 30279 1.16 1.08 1.11—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 16982 53.58 52.90 52.98—.07 Worldpay 9795 89.77 88.02 88.51—1.60 Yamanag .02 8521 2.19 2.14 2.15—.05 ZayoGrp 9867 23.24 22.68 22.99—.27 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.