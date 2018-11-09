BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11233 3.81 3.72 3.73—.09 AMCEnt .68 10292 17.84 16.58 16.83—1.30 AT&TInc 2 28841 31.07 30.86 30.97—.08 Adientn…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11233
|3.81
|3.72
|3.73—.09
|AMCEnt .68
|10292
|17.84
|16.58
|16.83—1.30
|AT&TInc 2
|28841
|31.07
|30.86
|30.97—.08
|Adientn 1.10
|17222
|25.33
|22.20
|22.28—6.55
|Alibaba
|37324
|145.72
|143.19
|144.12—4.88
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|22407
|9.94
|9.85
|9.87—.16
|Alticen
|11028
|19.15
|18.72
|19.11+.08
|Altria 3.20
|11158
|66.03
|65.33
|65.70+.33
|Ambev .05e
|31502
|4.26
|4.22
|4.25+.09
|AnglogldA
|8643
|9.72
|9.53
|9.57—.37
|AnteroRes 1
|29464
|15.95
|15.41
|15.86—.59
|ArcelorMrs .10p
|8933
|25.39
|25.11
|25.16—.23
|AstraZens 1.37e
|8530
|41.04
|40.56
|40.81+.16
|AuroraCn
|37009
|7.42
|7.08
|7.30—.27
|BPPLC 2.38
|12227
|40.77
|40.59
|40.74—.53
|BakHuGEn .72
|9006
|26.48
|25.96
|26.03—.72
|BcBilVArg .27e
|18422
|5.60
|5.56
|5.57—.21
|BcoBrads .06a
|19183
|9.48
|9.39
|9.43+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14904
|4.82
|4.79
|4.81—.01
|BkofAm .60
|55159
|28.89
|28.56
|28.63—.24
|BiPVxSTrs
|48835
|33.25
|32.68
|33.10+.73
|BarrickG .12
|16359
|12.95
|12.76
|12.77—.33
|CabotO&G .28f
|12794
|26.09
|24.99
|25.87+.64
|CdnNRsgs 1.34
|11243
|28.26
|27.33
|27.67—1.33
|CanopyGrn
|21125
|41.32
|40.08
|40.42—2.03
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|10971
|129.60
|126.88
|127.49—3.90
|Cemex .29t
|22040
|5.30
|5.04
|5.08—.24
|CntryLink 2.16
|70533
|19.33
|18.10
|18.69—2.39
|ChesEng
|64231
|3.62
|3.46
|3.54
|CgpVelLCrd
|15437
|23.33
|22.89
|23.08—1.38
|CgpVelICrd
|17549
|9.43
|9.28
|9.37+.50
|Citigroup 1.80f
|19470
|67.49
|66.37
|66.57—1.21
|ClevCliffs .60
|14514
|10.37
|10.00
|10.01—.43
|CocaCola 1.56
|18317
|49.75
|49.36
|49.72+.39
|ConAgra .85
|9055
|34.84
|34.46
|34.58+.12
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|13515
|66.10
|64.79
|65.54—1.37
|Coty .50
|30828
|8.68
|8.35
|8.59+.29
|DRHorton .50
|9329
|35.04
|34.01
|34.47+.25
|DenburyR
|45369
|2.82
|2.63
|2.70—.29
|DxSOXBrrs
|15730
|12.36
|11.94
|12.21+.61
|DxGBullrs
|27121
|13.55
|13.00
|13.07—1.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|41938
|7.10
|6.85
|6.90—.43
|DxSPOGBrrs
|17722
|9.02
|8.68
|8.87+.57
|DxSCBearrs
|12631
|10.47
|10.30
|10.44+.35
|Disney 1.68
|42012
|119.74
|117.18
|119.41+3.41
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|11087
|59.60
|58.47
|58.72—.72
|EQTCorp .12
|11443
|36.74
|34.48
|36.28+1.48
|EnbrdgEPt 1.40
|10606
|10.73
|10.62
|10.64—.13
|EnCanag .06
|28190
|8.60
|8.45
|8.49—.22
|ENSCO .04
|22180
|6.79
|6.50
|6.56—.37
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|x19606
|80.43
|79.70
|79.95—.94
|Fitbitn
|11905
|6.31
|6.05
|6.16—.21
|FordM .60a
|149620
|9.80
|9.34
|9.57+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|27760
|11.61
|11.34
|11.36—.58
|GenElec .48
|489114
|8.96
|8.61
|8.62—.48
|GenMotors 1.52
|13118
|36.36
|35.95
|36.34—.23
|Gerdau .02e
|14143
|4.35
|4.28
|4.28—.03
|GoldFLtd .02e
|10419
|2.77
|2.71
|2.75—.14
|Goldcrpg .24
|10286
|9.29
|9.07
|9.09—.29
|Hallibrtn .72
|8596
|34.83
|34.43
|34.58—.79
|HertzGl
|51624
|19.52
|18.22
|18.55+2.26
|HPEntn .45e
|9507
|16.20
|15.99
|16.02—.23
|iShGold
|49787
|11.62
|11.58
|11.60—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|26441
|39.45
|39.03
|39.09—.12
|iShHK .61e
|16449
|21.89
|21.83
|21.87—.30
|iShMexico .78e
|21248
|42.48
|41.76
|41.76—.85
|iShSilver
|23466
|13.37
|13.30
|13.32—.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|78454
|40.08
|39.86
|40.01—.99
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|8995
|281.34
|280.21
|280.73—1.79
|iShEMkts .59e
|64829
|39.98
|39.80
|39.86—.69
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|16223
|112.24
|112.09
|112.12+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|8478
|113.14
|112.72
|113.09+.58
|iSEafe 1.66e
|22514
|63.46
|63.29
|63.35—.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|28869
|84.68
|84.49
|84.52—.32
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|17717
|156.03
|155.08
|155.23—1.76
|iShChina .61e
|16200
|54.27
|53.86
|54.08—1.42
|iShREst 2.76e
|10133
|80.46
|79.97
|80.24
|iSTaiwnrs
|9986
|33.23
|33.09
|33.13—.66
|iShCorEM .95e
|20400
|48.22
|48.03
|48.12—.79
|ItauUnibH .58e
|30863
|13.52
|13.36
|13.45+.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|11544
|112.36
|111.22
|111.40—.98
|Keycorp .48f
|12433
|18.91
|18.69
|18.80+.06
|KindMorg .80
|11339
|17.46
|17.33
|17.35—.21
|Kinrossg
|15908
|2.63
|2.56
|2.56—.10
|LBrands 2.40
|9358
|36.96
|36.29
|36.42—.54
|MGM Rsts .48
|9790
|26.98
|26.30
|26.32—.64
|MarathnO .20
|23729
|17.69
|17.21
|17.42—.63
|MarathPts 1.84
|8259
|67.35
|66.16
|66.27—1.43
|Merck 2.20f
|9849
|75.99
|74.98
|75.77+.29
|NRGEgy .12
|10143
|38.32
|36.82
|38.13+1.14
|Nabors .24
|18936
|5.13
|4.95
|4.98—.15
|NewellRub .92f
|9917
|20.33
|19.98
|20.04—.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|21289
|5.91
|5.85
|5.86—.08
|OasisPet
|20585
|9.28
|9.00
|9.02—.55
|Oracle .76
|15612
|50.73
|50.31
|50.72+.29
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|30860
|44.58
|42.31
|42.36—5.45
|Penney
|17685
|1.45
|1.38
|1.40—.06
|PetrbrsA
|15374
|13.46
|13.28
|13.31—.15
|Petrobras
|39397
|14.95
|14.74
|14.81—.13
|Pfizer 1.36
|14757
|44.06
|43.72
|44.05+.20
|PUltSP500s
|8449
|49.61
|49.01
|49.29—.98
|PrUCruders
|10182
|23.85
|23.56
|23.69—.93
|ProctGam 2.87
|9964
|91.67
|91.17
|91.52+.16
|PrUShSPrs
|13872
|35.84
|35.57
|35.76+.51
|RegionsFn .56
|15790
|17.78
|17.49
|17.53—.14
|RiteAid
|15124
|1.32
|1.28
|1.31—.01
|SpdrGold
|23069
|114.64
|114.42
|114.53—1.25
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|93436
|279.24
|278.11
|278.48—2.02
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|9618
|35.28
|35.19
|35.20—.16
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|12542
|56.17
|55.54
|55.61—.16
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|38117
|35.87
|35.38
|35.56—.85
|SpdrOGEq .49e
|10927
|13.55
|13.22
|13.23—.52
|SanchezEn
|19101
|1.34
|1.11
|1.16—.22
|Schlmbrg 2
|17567
|50.79
|50.00
|50.10—1.49
|SnapIncAn
|18557
|6.96
|6.77
|6.91—.12
|SwstnEngy
|33477
|5.84
|5.62
|5.74+.03
|Sprint
|8957
|6.24
|6.18
|6.23—.04
|Squaren
|32329
|73.51
|71.50
|72.59—2.64
|SPMatls .98e
|10162
|55.43
|54.95
|55.05—.71
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|12014
|93.26
|92.76
|93.05—.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22564
|56.80
|56.47
|56.69+.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|28345
|67.87
|67.34
|67.47—1.15
|SPDRFncl .46e
|63066
|27.38
|27.15
|27.19—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|18091
|72.90
|72.40
|72.49—.67
|SPTech .78e
|15370
|70.52
|70.00
|70.28—.79
|SpdrRESel
|9077
|33.20
|32.99
|33.09+.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|31929
|54.90
|54.49
|54.77—.02
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11261
|38.39
|37.99
|38.20—.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|12353
|23.68
|22.97
|23.21—.64
|Transocn
|23711
|10.30
|10.07
|10.13—.36
|Twilion
|9723
|93.35
|89.87
|93.00+1.05
|Twitter
|24247
|34.30
|33.39
|34.24+.06
|USNGasrs
|8882
|30.14
|29.85
|30.12+1.18
|USOilFd
|56291
|12.65
|12.57
|12.61—.24
|USSteel .20
|8993
|28.29
|27.79
|27.85—.47
|ValeSA .29e
|64081
|15.04
|14.70
|14.77—.40
|VanEGold .06e
|60372
|19.12
|18.85
|18.88—.50
|VnEkRus .01e
|51225
|20.76
|20.61
|20.64—.44
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|24587
|20.34
|20.00
|20.03—.64
|VanEJrGld
|12678
|27.30
|26.99
|27.06—.48
|VangEmg 1.10e
|20655
|38.60
|38.44
|38.53—.59
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|11507
|40.21
|40.10
|40.15—.32
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|18657
|58.77
|58.27
|58.65+.38
|Vipshop
|9466
|5.31
|5.13
|5.25—.15
|Visa s 1f
|9413
|144.57
|142.36
|143.79—1.44
|WeathfIntl
|25461
|1.15
|1.11
|1.11—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|14314
|53.39
|52.95
|53.16
|Yamanag .02
|31259
|2.26
|2.18
|2.20—.07
|Yelp
|96424
|32.27
|29.33
|31.69—11.81
|ZayoGrp
|9314
|22.98
|22.35
|22.83+.27
|—————————
