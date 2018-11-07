BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12954 3.95 3.86 3.93+.10 AT&TInc 2 36144 31.09 30.81 30.96+.00 AbbVie 4.28f 12805 86.36 84.14 86.20+2.54 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12954 3.95 3.86 3.93+.10 AT&TInc 2 36144 31.09 30.81 30.96+.00 AbbVie 4.28f 12805 86.36 84.14 86.20+2.54 Alibaba 36367 151.48 149.58 149.74+2.30 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 27506 10.32 10.14 10.20+.14 Alticen 10097 18.42 18.03 18.22+.32 Ambev .05e 25013 4.43 4.33 4.35—.09 Anadarko 1 22921 59.50 58.00 58.66+3.89 Aphrian 10861 13.30 12.74 12.86+.14 AuroraCn 60646 7.77 7.51 7.59+.19 BPPLC 2.38 14198 43.38 43.05 43.09+.43 BcBilVArg .27e 16296 6.02 5.99 5.100—.04 BcoBrads .06a 33039 9.65 9.40 9.40—.35 BcoSantSA .21e 25975 4.98 4.94 4.95—.01 BkofAm .60 85298 28.67 28.22 28.22+.01 BiPVxSTrs 68954 33.82 33.23 33.78—1.32 BarrickG .12 16143 13.29 13.10 13.16+.02 BauschHl 11611 27.57 26.60 26.97+.25 BlueAprnn 12734 1.38 1.15 1.22—.11 CVSHealth 2 23161 81.28 78.78 80.64+2.74 CanopyGrn 50521 44.67 42.80 43.51+.92 Caterpillar 3.44 14065 133.82 130.88 131.53+2.20 ChesEng 55779 3.79 3.66 3.70+.05 Citigroup 1.80f 27160 67.97 66.90 66.91+.23 CocaCola 1.56 22404 49.55 49.26 49.29+.18 Conduentn 10653 17.90 15.31 15.86—3.36 Coty .50 32852 9.62 8.74 8.95—2.23 DXCTchn .76 20408 66.00 61.76 63.09—9.12 DaVitaInc 12575 78.72 74.99 78.53+9.28 DeanFoods .36 29674 6.72 5.95 6.04—1.66 DenburyR 18798 3.37 3.22 3.27+.08 DevonE .32 21171 34.14 32.89 33.75+.82 DxSOXBrrs 10515 11.88 11.40 11.79—.09 DxGBullrs 16027 14.54 14.15 14.36+.12 DrGMBllrs .09e 17513 7.82 7.61 7.73+.13 DirSPBears 13008 24.10 23.82 24.10—.60 DxSPOGBrrs 19078 7.64 7.19 7.46—.64 DxBiotBllrs 10069 60.29 57.54 57.98+1.36 DxSPOGBls 9888 25.84 24.58 24.94+1.71 DxSCBearrs 18540 10.54 10.31 10.51—.06 DrxSCBulls .41e 10448 69.00 67.50 67.76+.44 Disney 1.68 11074 116.85 115.16 115.85—.86 DowDuPnt 1.52 13932 59.35 58.41 58.58+.56 EnCanag .06 30632 8.93 8.69 8.73+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 10170 15.92 15.50 15.54—.36 ENSCO .04 22628 7.68 7.50 7.56+.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 14107 82.58 82.10 82.21+.22 FiatChrys 10500 16.79 16.65 16.72+.32 Fitbitn 9689 6.37 6.16 6.19—.05 FordM .60a 41817 9.60 9.46 9.48—.06 FrptMcM .20 17927 12.29 12.04 12.09—.11 GNC .80 18142 4.47 3.93 4.27+.35 GenElec .48 240724 9.46 9.16 9.20—.22 GenMotors 1.52 11999 36.92 36.44 36.62+.16 Genworth 10669 4.63 4.56 4.56 Gerdau .02e 36834 4.48 4.35 4.42—.10 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 9861 40.53 40.37 40.48+.68 HighPtRs 26698 5.55 4.98 5.05+.56 IAMGldg 1.52f 9922 3.56 3.34 3.45—.19 iShGold 19817 11.79 11.75 11.77+.02 iShBrazil .67e 31210 40.53 39.81 39.83—.75 iShChinaLC .87e 41548 41.67 41.39 41.39+.26 iSCorSP500 4.38e 10136 280.47 279.44 279.46+2.30 iShEMkts .59e 146811 41.43 41.18 41.18+.32 iShiBoxIG 3.87 13366 112.71 112.59 112.70+.56 iSh20yrT 3.05 9893 113.37 113.10 113.33+.96 iSEafe 1.66e 34270 64.21 63.100 64.02+.41 iShiBxHYB 5.09 31680 84.80 84.64 84.77+.21 iShR2K 1.77e 29935 155.95 154.80 154.99+.35 iShChina .61e 10883 56.82 56.41 56.42+.56 iShREst 2.76e 13048 79.90 79.47 79.56+.35 Infosyss 12484 9.65 9.58 9.62+.14 IBM 6.28 11996 123.95 122.33 123.02—.10 InvTech .28 25844 30.10 29.95 30.02+2.27 iShCorEM .95e 39615 49.89 49.61 49.61+.36 ItauUnibH .58e 18577 13.49 13.19 13.19—.26 JPMorgCh 2.24f 14265 111.28 109.95 109.95+.35 Keycorp .48f 11492 18.80 18.41 18.42—.18 KindMorg .80 12555 17.76 17.47 17.49+.04 Kinrossg 22029 2.74 2.66 2.68—.02 KrSChInn 12350 45.33 44.68 44.73+.29 Kroger s .56f 9596 31.44 30.94 31.26+.43 Macys 1.51 12830 37.34 36.69 37.23+.20 MarathnO .20 13330 18.94 18.55 18.67+.34 MedProp 1 9824 16.62 16.36 16.56+.23 Merck 2.20f 13476 74.92 73.84 74.68+1.37 MKors 46973 49.56 47.47 49.06—8.39 Mosaic .10 11477 36.06 35.68 35.83+.19 Nabors .24 11203 5.78 5.64 5.72+.16 NewellRub .92f 13350 20.63 20.04 20.17+.22 NobleEngy .44 28600 28.96 27.78 28.30+1.27 NokiaCp .19e 44062 5.99 5.93 5.95+.09 OasisPet 14094 10.42 10.11 10.31+.43 Oracle .76 17151 50.10 49.47 49.93+.68 Pandora 15697 9.07 8.87 8.88—.14 Penney 10001 1.55 1.50 1.53—.03 PetrbrsA 15222 14.46 13.89 13.95—.43 Petrobras 53341 15.91 15.35 15.36—.51 Pfizer 1.36 40037 44.12 43.29 43.99+.98 PUltSP500s 13811 49.25 48.72 48.73+1.18 ProctGam 2.87 10006 91.62 91.00 91.08—.43 ProShSPrs 24712 28.59 28.48 28.59—.23 PrUShSPrs 17103 36.06 35.79 36.05—.59 QEPRes .08 15554 10.51 9.74 9.87+.44 RegionsFn .56 14557 17.70 17.30 17.30—.34 RiteAid 11238 1.25 1.20 1.22—.03 SpdrGold 13323 116.29 116.00 116.22+.18 S&P500ETF 4.13e 133844 278.40 277.36 277.39+2.27 SpdrBiots .44e 15425 85.07 83.74 83.91+.67 SpdrShTHiY 1.58 11658 27.18 27.11 27.15+.07 SpdrLehHY 2.30 26230 35.34 35.28 35.33+.09 SpdrS&PRB .74e 16320 55.69 54.63 54.63—.66 SpdrOGEx .73e 65271 38.30 37.64 37.81+.94 Salesforce 9801 140.18 136.43 139.84+5.89 Schlmbrg 2 9764 52.94 51.99 52.21+.13 Schwab .52 10338 48.39 47.57 47.58—.18 SnapIncAn 30869 7.29 7.08 7.18+.09 SouthnCo 2.40 9488 46.19 45.62 46.14+.47 SwstnEngy 14334 5.91 5.75 5.79—.04 Sprint 15179 6.33 6.25 6.32+.12 Squaren 42245 81.49 78.44 81.16+3.85 SPMatls .98e 9772 55.60 55.09 55.19+.18 SPHlthC 1.01e 18709 92.29 91.29 92.19+1.68 SPCnSt 1.28e 27913 56.45 56.15 56.19+.05 SPConsum 1.12e 12539 109.90 109.24 109.57+.97 SPEngy 2.04e 32265 70.36 69.67 69.73+.72 SPDRFncl .46e 76989 27.20 26.87 26.87—.07 SPInds 1.12e 26428 72.81 72.03 72.16+.05 SPTech .78e 18755 70.20 69.81 69.97+.87 SPUtil 1.55e 40200 54.78 54.45 54.68+.42 TableauA 10123 123.88 112.54 120.94+15.91 TaiwSemi .73e 9764 39.30 38.72 38.77+.04 TevaPhrm .73e 11041 23.38 23.03 23.29+.20 Transocn 25357 11.51 11.30 11.46+.35 Twilion 47053 87.33 80.70 86.21+15.19 Twitter 23411 34.89 34.38 34.64+.22 USOilFd 28567 13.31 13.24 13.28+.10 USSteel .20 10246 29.84 29.22 29.42+.36 ValeSA .29e 19127 15.38 15.15 15.25—.04 VanEGold .06e 37217 19.54 19.37 19.47+.07 VnEkRus .01e 10693 21.61 21.50 21.50+.19 VEckOilSvc .47e 13813 21.64 21.23 21.28+.13 VangEmg 1.10e 17042 39.96 39.70 39.71+.32 VerizonCm 2.41f 14965 57.69 57.26 57.47+.26 Vipshop 17492 5.89 5.66 5.84+.26 Visa s 1f 14261 143.59 142.32 143.13+2.34 WeathfIntl 12409 1.40 1.32 1.33+.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 22246 54.18 52.98 53.02—.53 WmsCos 1.36 13450 26.46 26.15 26.18+.44 Yamanag .02 14497 2.40 2.34 2.37 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.