BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12954 3.95 3.86 3.93+.10 AT&TInc 2 36144 31.09 30.81 30.96+.00 AbbVie 4.28f 12805 86.36 84.14 86.20+2.54 Alibaba…
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.