BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 23839 4.03 3.82 3.90+.10 AT&TInc 2 30011 30.69 30.49 30.61+.12 AbbVie 3.84 21472 84.42 80.01 80.37+.16 Alibaba 170567 154.36 147.11 151.69+.44 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 32436 9.96 9.86 9.90—.01 Ambev .05e 19601 4.46 4.39 4.44+.05 AmAxle 15371 14.13 13.25 13.54—2.19 Annaly 1.20e 11270 9.86 9.79 9.83—.02 AuroraCn 23935 6.91 6.67 6.87+.14 BPPLC 2.38 10421 42.92 42.73 42.80+.15 BcoBrads .06a 28664 9.95 9.76 9.81+.05 BcoSantSA .21e 13079 4.95 4.92 4.92+.04 BkofAm .60 85903 28.38 28.00 28.18+.37 BiPVxSTrs 59626 35.80 35.22 35.73—.65 BarrickG .12 30938 13.34 13.06 13.23—.11 CBLAsc .30m 19982 3.20 2.90 2.91—.27 CanopyGrn 11271 38.18 37.04 37.95+.92 Caterpillar 3.44 10576 128.30 126.13 126.97+2.27 Chemoursn 1 11269 33.30 31.48 32.69—2.26 ChesEng 57706 3.68 3.58 3.65+.08 Chevron 4.48 17447 116.62 114.00 116.07+4.90 CgpVelICrd 9859 7.82 7.69 7.74+.03 Citigroup 1.80f x30101 66.92 66.01 66.41+1.03 ClevCliffs .60 13936 10.88 10.59 10.68 CocaCola 1.56 13013 47.98 47.61 47.83+.09 CredSuiss 1.22e 14597 13.11 13.03 13.09+.17 DenburyR 13245 3.45 3.34 3.41+.04 DeutschBk .83e 15104 10.55 10.51 10.51+.26 DBXHvChiA 30968 24.54 24.32 24.46+.32 DxSOXBrrs 13764 11.91 11.43 11.73+.24 DxGBullrs 16488 14.72 14.16 14.53—.08 DrGMBllrs .09e 19588 7.89 7.59 7.77+.01 DirSPBears 14426 24.95 24.68 24.91—.21 DxBiotBllrs 9862 62.34 58.12 58.39+.50 DxSCBearrs 24767 10.74 10.51 10.58—.23 DirxChiBull .38e 13339 21.38 20.81 21.02+.99 DrxSCBulls .41e 10956 67.60 66.26 67.22+1.44 DrxSPBulls 12620 45.17 44.66 44.72+.33 DowDuPnt 1.52 15964 59.21 58.33 58.46+.19 EnCanag .06 43825 8.97 8.79 8.90—.07 ENSCO .04 14927 7.27 7.11 7.16+.09 ExxonMbl 3.28 22540 82.45 80.68 81.66+.99 FstDatan 13739 19.32 18.93 19.08+.13 Fitbitn 32572 6.06 5.79 5.88—.08 FordM .60a 55465 9.45 9.32 9.42+.13 FrptMcM .20 31578 12.69 12.25 12.46+.18 GenElec .48 521339 9.66 9.07 9.32—.26 GenMills 1.96 10542 44.07 42.91 43.01—1.31 GenMotors 1.52 19962 37.28 36.63 37.14+.67 Genworth 18945 4.10 3.97 4.09+.02 Gerdau .02e 12050 4.60 4.49 4.55+.10 Goldcrpg .24 12637 9.70 9.47 9.63+.02 Hanesbdss .60 20810 17.14 16.32 16.68+.46 HPEntn .45e 11610 16.07 15.80 15.98+.18 IAMGldg 1.52f 16555 3.72 3.58 3.68+.05 iShGold 21509 11.83 11.81 11.83+.01 iShBrazil .67e 37328 42.05 41.38 41.60+.55 iShSilver 10975 13.93 13.89 13.92+.09 iShChinaLC .87e 81865 41.95 41.43 41.58+.64 iShEMkts .59e 176641 41.40 41.06 41.23+.67 iShiBoxIG 3.87 10713 112.18 111.99 112.12—.08 iSEafe 1.66e 35279 63.92 63.72 63.81+.55 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12187 84.53 84.35 84.46+.14 iShR2K 1.77e 30553 154.89 153.81 154.58+1.09 iShChina .61e 17762 57.42 56.52 56.95+.97 iShREst 2.76e 11787 78.51 77.49 77.81—.59 Infosyss 16407 9.41 9.28 9.29—.01 IBM 6.28 10298 117.75 116.89 116.97+.14 iSTaiwnrs 15809 34.27 34.09 34.16+.27 iShCorEM .95e 46153 49.85 49.48 49.67+.78 ItauUnibH .58e 30112 13.84 13.58 13.68+.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 39536 110.81 109.70 110.14+1.16 Keycorp .48f 9944 18.78 18.52 18.67+.28 KindMorg .80 11736 17.32 17.03 17.08—.09 Kinrossg 20240 2.80 2.74 2.76 KrSChInn 12178 46.30 44.91 45.44+.47 LVSands 3 11880 57.89 56.41 57.54+.48 Macys 1.51 12669 36.20 35.20 35.97+1.38 MarathnO .20 12195 18.90 18.66 18.69+.08 Mastec 15916 51.77 48.55 50.72+5.62 MetLife 1.68 11816 44.44 43.55 44.27+2.33 MorgStan 1.20 10201 46.95 46.45 46.51+.62 Nabors .24 12025 5.44 5.24 5.40+.18 NewResid 2 14115 17.30 17.18 17.24+.11 NewellRub .92f 54814 19.10 17.99 19.07+2.52 NewfldExp 18844 23.45 22.81 23.19—.27 NobleEngy .44 x11451 27.36 26.37 27.08+.96 NokiaCp .19e 37825 5.87 5.82 5.87+.09 Oracle .76 16062 48.98 48.57 48.59 ParsleyEn 17105 25.96 24.73 25.25+1.00 Penney 10877 1.53 1.49 1.50+.01 PetrbrsA 13317 15.14 14.78 14.98+.23 Petrobras 39773 16.48 16.10 16.28+.13 Pfizer 1.36 19804 43.84 43.36 43.46—.21 PitnyBw .75 10294 8.37 7.90 8.33+.43 PUltSP500s 18662 47.64 47.13 47.21+.42 ProctGam 2.87 10463 89.95 89.03 89.39—.20 ProShtQQQ 13365 31.57 31.29 31.50+.14 ProShSPrs 20717 28.91 28.80 28.90—.08 PrUShSPrs 14429 36.89 36.62 36.85—.22 PrUShD3rs 12668 15.75 15.56 15.68—.24 Realogy .27p 14311 18.59 17.50 18.21—1.86 RegionsFn .56 14653 17.57 17.35 17.45+.24 ResidioTcn 11165 22.48 21.94 22.26+.26 SpdrGold 10355 116.76 116.55 116.69+.06 S&P500ETF 4.13e 135096 275.23 274.21 274.34+.83 SpdrBiots .44e 10656 85.99 84.00 84.08+.34 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11620 55.27 54.80 55.09+.57 SpdrRetls .49e 12138 48.67 48.10 48.55+.64 SpdrOGEx .73e 17124 37.19 36.86 36.96+.18 STMicro .40 9990 16.10 15.88 15.92—.04 Schwab .52 10554 47.30 46.80 47.02+.63 ScorpioTk .04 10703 2.01 1.90 1.97+.08 SnapIncAn 40340 7.18 6.87 6.91—.29 SwstAirl .64 11076 52.55 51.00 52.43+1.48 SwstnEngy 19731 5.52 5.42 5.44—.04 Squaren 28999 79.94 76.72 78.22+1.48 SPMatls .98e 12534 54.61 54.31 54.49+.40 SPHlthC 1.01e 14481 90.84 90.22 90.38+.56 SPCnSt 1.28e 48307 55.47 55.07 55.23—.17 SPEngy 2.04e 25517 68.75 68.19 68.51+.78 SPDRFncl .46e 96963 26.81 26.61 26.68+.28 SPInds 1.12e 18663 71.93 71.45 71.80+.69 SPTech .78e 25810 69.98 69.32 69.40—.71 SpdrRESel 11647 32.28 31.85 31.97—.24 SPUtil 1.55e 39212 53.74 52.84 53.09—.36 Synchrony .84 x54233 27.32 26.13 26.87—2.36 TALEducs 17211 30.28 29.66 29.74—.46 TaiwSemi .73e 15442 39.49 39.09 39.23+.18 Terex .40 11001 32.29 28.64 31.04—4.96 TevaPhrm .73e 29516 23.33 22.61 22.90—.10 3DSys 10355 12.58 11.95 12.54+.71 Transocn 10379 11.28 11.07 11.15+.14 Twitter 30408 35.35 34.48 34.98+.36 USOilFd 28019 13.47 13.40 13.44—.02 USSteel .20 29888 29.10 27.09 28.27+1.10 ValeSA .29e 34219 15.92 15.52 15.62+.10 VanEGold .06e 58226 19.62 19.36 19.52—.05 VnEkSemi .58e 9853 98.08 96.73 97.16—.81 VanEJrGld 13921 28.26 27.90 28.12—.03 VangEmg 1.10e 35948 39.88 39.57 39.72+.50 VerizonCm 2.41f 11600 56.66 56.21 56.49+.44 Vipshop 33598 5.93 5.54 5.56—.15 VistraEnn 25862 24.72 23.75 24.57+1.47 WPCarey 4.10f 11701 66.59 65.02 66.11+1.21 WeathfIntl 18707 1.35 1.27 1.28—.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 23078 54.63 54.02 54.30+.74 Weyerhsr 1.36 12291 27.80 27.04 27.71+.49 WmsCos 1.36 14258 26.02 25.60 25.73—.02 Yamanag .02 21463 2.39 2.32 2.38 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 