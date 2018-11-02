BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 23839 4.03 3.82 3.90+.10 AT&TInc 2 30011 30.69 30.49 30.61+.12 AbbVie 3.84 21472 84.42 80.01 80.37+.16 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|23839
|4.03
|3.82
|3.90+.10
|AT&TInc 2
|30011
|30.69
|30.49
|30.61+.12
|AbbVie 3.84
|21472
|84.42
|80.01
|80.37+.16
|Alibaba
|170567
|154.36
|147.11
|151.69+.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|32436
|9.96
|9.86
|9.90—.01
|Ambev .05e
|19601
|4.46
|4.39
|4.44+.05
|AmAxle
|15371
|14.13
|13.25
|13.54—2.19
|Annaly 1.20e
|11270
|9.86
|9.79
|9.83—.02
|AuroraCn
|23935
|6.91
|6.67
|6.87+.14
|BPPLC 2.38
|10421
|42.92
|42.73
|42.80+.15
|BcoBrads .06a
|28664
|9.95
|9.76
|9.81+.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|13079
|4.95
|4.92
|4.92+.04
|BkofAm .60
|85903
|28.38
|28.00
|28.18+.37
|BiPVxSTrs
|59626
|35.80
|35.22
|35.73—.65
|BarrickG .12
|30938
|13.34
|13.06
|13.23—.11
|CBLAsc .30m
|19982
|3.20
|2.90
|2.91—.27
|CanopyGrn
|11271
|38.18
|37.04
|37.95+.92
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|10576
|128.30
|126.13
|126.97+2.27
|Chemoursn 1
|11269
|33.30
|31.48
|32.69—2.26
|ChesEng
|57706
|3.68
|3.58
|3.65+.08
|Chevron 4.48
|
|17447
|116.62
|114.00
|116.07+4.90
|CgpVelICrd
|9859
|7.82
|7.69
|7.74+.03
|Citigroup 1.80f
|
|x30101
|66.92
|66.01
|66.41+1.03
|ClevCliffs .60
|13936
|10.88
|10.59
|10.68
|CocaCola 1.56
|13013
|47.98
|47.61
|47.83+.09
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|14597
|13.11
|13.03
|13.09+.17
|DenburyR
|13245
|3.45
|3.34
|3.41+.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|15104
|10.55
|10.51
|10.51+.26
|DBXHvChiA
|30968
|24.54
|24.32
|24.46+.32
|DxSOXBrrs
|13764
|11.91
|11.43
|11.73+.24
|DxGBullrs
|16488
|14.72
|14.16
|14.53—.08
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|19588
|7.89
|7.59
|7.77+.01
|DirSPBears
|14426
|24.95
|24.68
|24.91—.21
|DxBiotBllrs
|9862
|62.34
|58.12
|58.39+.50
|DxSCBearrs
|24767
|10.74
|10.51
|10.58—.23
|DirxChiBull .38e
|
|13339
|21.38
|20.81
|21.02+.99
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|10956
|67.60
|66.26
|67.22+1.44
|DrxSPBulls
|12620
|45.17
|44.66
|44.72+.33
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|15964
|59.21
|58.33
|58.46+.19
|EnCanag .06
|43825
|8.97
|8.79
|8.90—.07
|ENSCO .04
|14927
|7.27
|7.11
|7.16+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|22540
|82.45
|80.68
|81.66+.99
|FstDatan
|13739
|19.32
|18.93
|19.08+.13
|Fitbitn
|32572
|6.06
|5.79
|5.88—.08
|FordM .60a
|55465
|9.45
|9.32
|9.42+.13
|FrptMcM .20
|31578
|12.69
|12.25
|12.46+.18
|GenElec .48
|521339
|9.66
|9.07
|9.32—.26
|GenMills 1.96
|10542
|44.07
|42.91
|43.01—1.31
|GenMotors 1.52
|19962
|37.28
|36.63
|37.14+.67
|Genworth
|18945
|4.10
|3.97
|4.09+.02
|Gerdau .02e
|12050
|4.60
|4.49
|4.55+.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|12637
|9.70
|9.47
|9.63+.02
|Hanesbdss .60
|20810
|17.14
|16.32
|16.68+.46
|HPEntn .45e
|11610
|16.07
|15.80
|15.98+.18
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|16555
|3.72
|3.58
|3.68+.05
|iShGold
|21509
|11.83
|11.81
|11.83+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|37328
|42.05
|41.38
|41.60+.55
|iShSilver
|10975
|13.93
|13.89
|13.92+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|81865
|41.95
|41.43
|41.58+.64
|iShEMkts .59e
|176641
|41.40
|41.06
|41.23+.67
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|10713
|112.18
|111.99
|112.12—.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|35279
|63.92
|63.72
|63.81+.55
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12187
|84.53
|84.35
|84.46+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|30553
|154.89
|153.81
|154.58+1.09
|iShChina .61e
|17762
|57.42
|56.52
|56.95+.97
|iShREst 2.76e
|11787
|78.51
|77.49
|77.81—.59
|Infosyss
|16407
|9.41
|9.28
|9.29—.01
|IBM 6.28
|10298
|117.75
|116.89
|116.97+.14
|iSTaiwnrs
|15809
|34.27
|34.09
|34.16+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|46153
|49.85
|49.48
|49.67+.78
|ItauUnibH .58e
|30112
|13.84
|13.58
|13.68+.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|39536
|110.81
|109.70
|110.14+1.16
|Keycorp .48f
|9944
|18.78
|18.52
|18.67+.28
|KindMorg .80
|11736
|17.32
|17.03
|17.08—.09
|Kinrossg
|20240
|2.80
|2.74
|2.76
|KrSChInn
|12178
|46.30
|44.91
|45.44+.47
|LVSands 3
|11880
|57.89
|56.41
|57.54+.48
|Macys 1.51
|12669
|36.20
|35.20
|35.97+1.38
|MarathnO .20
|12195
|18.90
|18.66
|18.69+.08
|Mastec
|15916
|51.77
|48.55
|50.72+5.62
|MetLife 1.68
|11816
|44.44
|43.55
|44.27+2.33
|MorgStan 1.20
|10201
|46.95
|46.45
|46.51+.62
|Nabors .24
|12025
|5.44
|5.24
|5.40+.18
|NewResid 2
|14115
|17.30
|17.18
|17.24+.11
|NewellRub .92f
|54814
|19.10
|17.99
|19.07+2.52
|NewfldExp
|18844
|23.45
|22.81
|23.19—.27
|NobleEngy .44
|x11451
|27.36
|26.37
|27.08+.96
|NokiaCp .19e
|37825
|5.87
|5.82
|5.87+.09
|Oracle .76
|16062
|48.98
|48.57
|48.59
|ParsleyEn
|17105
|25.96
|24.73
|25.25+1.00
|Penney
|10877
|1.53
|1.49
|1.50+.01
|PetrbrsA
|13317
|15.14
|14.78
|14.98+.23
|Petrobras
|39773
|16.48
|16.10
|16.28+.13
|Pfizer 1.36
|19804
|43.84
|43.36
|43.46—.21
|PitnyBw .75
|10294
|8.37
|7.90
|8.33+.43
|PUltSP500s
|18662
|47.64
|47.13
|47.21+.42
|ProctGam 2.87
|10463
|89.95
|89.03
|89.39—.20
|ProShtQQQ
|13365
|31.57
|31.29
|31.50+.14
|ProShSPrs
|20717
|28.91
|28.80
|28.90—.08
|PrUShSPrs
|14429
|36.89
|36.62
|36.85—.22
|PrUShD3rs
|12668
|15.75
|15.56
|15.68—.24
|Realogy .27p
|14311
|18.59
|17.50
|18.21—1.86
|RegionsFn .56
|14653
|17.57
|17.35
|17.45+.24
|ResidioTcn
|11165
|22.48
|21.94
|22.26+.26
|SpdrGold
|10355
|116.76
|116.55
|116.69+.06
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|135096
|275.23
|274.21
|274.34+.83
|SpdrBiots .44e
|10656
|85.99
|84.00
|84.08+.34
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|11620
|55.27
|54.80
|55.09+.57
|SpdrRetls .49e
|12138
|48.67
|48.10
|48.55+.64
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|17124
|37.19
|36.86
|36.96+.18
|STMicro .40
|9990
|16.10
|15.88
|15.92—.04
|Schwab .52
|10554
|47.30
|46.80
|47.02+.63
|ScorpioTk .04
|10703
|2.01
|1.90
|1.97+.08
|SnapIncAn
|40340
|7.18
|6.87
|6.91—.29
|SwstAirl .64
|11076
|52.55
|51.00
|52.43+1.48
|SwstnEngy
|19731
|5.52
|5.42
|5.44—.04
|Squaren
|28999
|79.94
|76.72
|78.22+1.48
|SPMatls .98e
|12534
|54.61
|54.31
|54.49+.40
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|14481
|90.84
|90.22
|90.38+.56
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|48307
|55.47
|55.07
|55.23—.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|25517
|68.75
|68.19
|68.51+.78
|SPDRFncl .46e
|96963
|26.81
|26.61
|26.68+.28
|SPInds 1.12e
|18663
|71.93
|71.45
|71.80+.69
|SPTech .78e
|25810
|69.98
|69.32
|69.40—.71
|SpdrRESel
|11647
|32.28
|31.85
|31.97—.24
|SPUtil 1.55e
|39212
|53.74
|52.84
|53.09—.36
|Synchrony .84
|x54233
|27.32
|26.13
|26.87—2.36
|TALEducs
|17211
|30.28
|29.66
|29.74—.46
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15442
|39.49
|39.09
|39.23+.18
|Terex .40
|11001
|32.29
|28.64
|31.04—4.96
|TevaPhrm .73e
|29516
|23.33
|22.61
|22.90—.10
|3DSys
|10355
|12.58
|11.95
|12.54+.71
|Transocn
|10379
|11.28
|11.07
|11.15+.14
|Twitter
|30408
|35.35
|34.48
|34.98+.36
|USOilFd
|28019
|13.47
|13.40
|13.44—.02
|USSteel .20
|29888
|29.10
|27.09
|28.27+1.10
|ValeSA .29e
|34219
|15.92
|15.52
|15.62+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|58226
|19.62
|19.36
|19.52—.05
|VnEkSemi .58e
|9853
|98.08
|96.73
|97.16—.81
|VanEJrGld
|13921
|28.26
|27.90
|28.12—.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35948
|39.88
|39.57
|39.72+.50
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|11600
|56.66
|56.21
|56.49+.44
|Vipshop
|33598
|5.93
|5.54
|5.56—.15
|VistraEnn
|25862
|24.72
|23.75
|24.57+1.47
|WPCarey 4.10f
|11701
|66.59
|65.02
|66.11+1.21
|WeathfIntl
|18707
|1.35
|1.27
|1.28—.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|23078
|54.63
|54.02
|54.30+.74
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|12291
|27.80
|27.04
|27.71+.49
|WmsCos 1.36
|14258
|26.02
|25.60
|25.73—.02
|Yamanag .02
|21463
|2.39
|2.32
|2.38
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.