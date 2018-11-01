BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 55342 31.05 30.86 30.88+.20 AbbVie 3.84 13237 78.75 77.50 78.56+.71 Alibaba 41490 145.20 140.78 140.95—1.33 AlpAlerMLP…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2
|55342
|31.05
|30.86
|30.88+.20
|AbbVie 3.84
|13237
|78.75
|77.50
|78.56+.71
|Alibaba
|41490
|145.20
|140.78
|140.95—1.33
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|11103
|9.90
|9.82
|9.88+.06
|Ambev .05e
|38641
|4.38
|4.30
|4.31—.02
|AEagleOut .55
|11027
|22.35
|21.60
|22.14—.92
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|20899
|44.63
|42.62
|43.01+1.72
|Annaly 1.20e
|14789
|9.90
|9.77
|9.80—.08
|Apache 1
|10204
|38.75
|36.85
|38.74+.91
|AuroraCn
|62298
|7.10
|6.62
|6.66—.14
|Avon
|28740
|1.91
|1.76
|1.87—.10
|BPPLC 2.38
|11257
|43.23
|42.80
|42.90—.47
|BcoBrads .06a
|17501
|9.53
|9.37
|9.38+.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10611
|4.85
|4.83
|4.84+.06
|BkofAm .60
|79103
|28.00
|27.63
|27.71+.21
|BiPVxSTrs
|71924
|38.12
|37.35
|38.04+.60
|BarrickG .12
|33872
|12.99
|12.78
|12.98+.43
|CFIndss 1.20
|15353
|51.51
|47.38
|51.34+3.31
|CanopyGrn
|25591
|38.28
|35.96
|36.31—.58
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|11696
|123.92
|121.45
|121.49+.17
|Cemex .29t
|10417
|5.14
|5.08
|5.09+.05
|ChesEng
|92747
|3.67
|3.56
|3.56+.05
|Chevron 4.48
|10177
|111.94
|111.22
|111.55—.11
|Citigroup 1.80f
|19409
|66.44
|65.57
|65.58+.12
|ClevCliffs .60
|13556
|10.92
|10.58
|10.59—.17
|CocaCola 1.56
|13840
|48.08
|47.67
|47.85—.03
|DenburyR
|29257
|3.49
|3.35
|3.42—.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|11253
|10.19
|10.12
|10.17+.40
|DxSOXBrrs
|11996
|13.16
|12.74
|13.01—.32
|DxGBullrs
|25096
|14.16
|13.82
|14.13+.88
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|41838
|7.73
|7.54
|7.70+.53
|DirSPBears
|11150
|25.90
|25.51
|25.85—.08
|DxSPOGBrrs
|13380
|8.69
|8.11
|8.18—.54
|DxSCBearrs
|18928
|11.42
|11.20
|11.30—.25
|DirxChiBull .38e
|
|10838
|18.97
|18.59
|18.69+.90
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|54904
|59.51
|56.61
|56.76+2.84
|EnCanag .06
|354157
|8.75
|8.44
|8.70—1.55
|ENSCO .04
|14024
|7.25
|7.02
|7.07—.07
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10846
|79.97
|79.32
|79.87+.19
|FiatChrys
|10474
|15.54
|15.35
|15.38+.27
|FstDatan
|14371
|18.98
|18.67
|18.73—.02
|Fitbitn
|115561
|6.00
|5.45
|5.97+1.24
|Flor&Decn
|15190
|30.81
|26.29
|26.60+1.02
|FordM .60a
|85186
|9.55
|9.33
|9.34—.22
|ForestCA .72
|32517
|25.18
|25.15
|25.16
|FrptMcM .20
|21694
|11.98
|11.80
|11.84+.19
|GardDnvn
|19653
|26.42
|26.00
|26.11—.95
|GenElec .48
|141086
|10.18
|9.98
|10.09—.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|23086
|36.29
|35.86
|35.94—.66
|Gerdau .02e
|34941
|4.39
|4.34
|4.36+.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|12305
|9.38
|9.22
|9.35+.33
|HalconRsn
|22028
|3.77
|3.46
|3.68+.36
|Hallibrtn .72
|13007
|34.90
|34.54
|34.56—.12
|Hanesbdss .60
|25141
|16.69
|15.67
|15.79—1.37
|HeclaM .01e
|11102
|2.51
|2.40
|2.50+.10
|HighPtRs
|15362
|4.40
|3.88
|4.34+.62
|ING .14e
|12612
|12.77
|12.68
|12.75+.94
|iShGold
|39101
|11.80
|11.77
|11.79+.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|21324
|40.73
|40.19
|40.19+.04
|iShEMU .86e
|11536
|37.84
|37.71
|37.74+.37
|iShSilver
|21395
|13.74
|13.69
|13.74+.33
|iShChinaLC .87e
|49310
|40.12
|39.83
|39.92+.63
|iShEMkts .59e
|88303
|39.83
|39.56
|39.61+.45
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|12317
|111.85
|111.67
|111.83—.41
|iSEafe 1.66e
|42486
|63.03
|62.83
|62.86+.40
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12640
|84.12
|84.02
|84.05—.30
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|30201
|151.78
|150.81
|151.32+1.29
|iShREst 2.76e
|12416
|78.52
|77.74
|78.05—.06
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|13733
|59.30
|59.12
|59.15+.37
|Infosyss
|13326
|9.40
|9.30
|9.31—.16
|IBM 6.28
|13931
|115.74
|115.11
|115.28—.15
|iSTaiwnrs
|24735
|33.53
|33.32
|33.34+.21
|iShCorEM .95e
|19594
|48.03
|47.74
|47.79+.53
|ItauUnibH .58e
|x17230
|13.37
|13.18
|13.19+.03
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|13929
|110.22
|109.05
|109.05+.03
|Keycorp .48f
|18521
|18.39
|18.14
|18.28+.12
|KindMorg .80
|13853
|17.12
|16.97
|17.09+.07
|Kinrossg
|18242
|2.71
|2.66
|2.71+.12
|Kroger s .56f
|10090
|30.05
|29.52
|29.65—.11
|Linde 3.30
|14303
|165.48
|164.37
|164.37—1.10
|MarathnO .20
|11708
|19.32
|18.92
|19.29+.30
|MarathPts 1.84
|13890
|70.50
|68.75
|70.17—.28
|Merck 2.20f
|11488
|74.04
|73.58
|73.82+.21
|MorgStan 1.20
|11002
|46.18
|45.54
|45.60—.06
|NewResid 2
|76805
|17.35
|17.20
|17.20—.68
|NewellRub .92f
|10311
|16.04
|15.75
|15.91+.03
|NewfldExp
|111324
|23.04
|22.44
|22.75+2.55
|NobleCorp .08
|13706
|5.19
|4.83
|4.89—.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|44875
|5.77
|5.72
|5.74+.12
|Oracle .76
|13446
|49.24
|48.80
|48.88+.04
|PetrbrsA
|14169
|15.03
|14.73
|14.73—.09
|Petrobras
|26197
|16.49
|16.06
|16.06—.19
|Pfizer 1.36
|26813
|43.55
|43.09
|43.39+.33
|PitnyBw .75
|10009
|7.59
|6.89
|7.42+.80
|PUltSP500s
|11510
|46.11
|45.41
|45.55+.18
|ProctGam 2.87
|10172
|89.56
|88.18
|89.12+.44
|ProShSPrs
|12515
|29.27
|29.12
|29.26—.01
|PrUShSPrs
|12527
|37.83
|37.44
|37.78—.05
|PrUShD3rs
|12281
|16.38
|16.11
|16.38—.04
|RegionsFn .56
|16236
|17.23
|17.02
|17.05+.08
|ResidioTcn
|17819
|22.34
|20.42
|22.17+1.12
|RiteAid
|17530
|1.21
|1.18
|1.19—.02
|SpdrGold
|21349
|116.48
|116.18
|116.37+1.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|139512
|272.18
|270.78
|270.99+.36
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|11154
|54.55
|54.17
|54.35+.36
|SpdrRetls .49e
|12871
|47.46
|46.83
|47.34+.20
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|39022
|36.91
|36.12
|36.82+.75
|Schlmbrg 2
|12881
|52.07
|51.43
|52.02+.71
|ScorpioTk .04
|11034
|1.86
|1.78
|1.85+.06
|SibanyeG .14r
|16887
|2.68
|2.61
|2.62—.21
|SnapIncAn
|17596
|6.66
|6.46
|6.50—.12
|SwstnEngy
|33318
|5.62
|5.35
|5.58+.24
|Spotifyn
|34185
|140.99
|133.25
|135.34—14.35
|Sprint
|18105
|6.34
|6.10
|6.33+.21
|Squaren
|25661
|74.28
|72.50
|72.92—.53
|SPMatls .98e
|27347
|53.88
|53.24
|53.29+.68
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|18994
|89.50
|88.97
|89.21+.51
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|36658
|55.44
|54.85
|55.22+.21
|SPEngy 2.04e
|29330
|67.66
|67.07
|67.58+.42
|SPDRFncl .46e
|103613
|26.51
|26.28
|26.28
|SPInds 1.12e
|19426
|70.43
|70.10
|70.16+.28
|SPTech .78e
|23011
|69.62
|68.96
|69.09—.21
|SpdrRESel
|12122
|32.32
|31.97
|32.12+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|34347
|53.80
|53.45
|53.50—.19
|TaiwSemi .73e
|28119
|38.85
|38.39
|38.45+.35
|TevaPhrm .73e
|63621
|21.94
|21.00
|21.45+1.47
|3DSys
|38230
|12.34
|11.46
|11.53—.56
|Transocn
|11083
|11.18
|10.90
|10.97—.04
|TurqHillRs
|11359
|1.86
|1.75
|1.85+.14
|Twitter
|43562
|34.80
|33.91
|34.22—.53
|UndrArms
|11162
|22.42
|21.68
|22.32+.21
|USBancrp 1.20
|10827
|52.50
|52.14
|52.21—.06
|USOilFd
|25953
|13.86
|13.79
|13.81+.02
|USSteel .20
|12018
|26.98
|26.35
|26.53—.01
|ValeSA .29e
|24152
|15.29
|14.93
|14.99—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|43481
|19.35
|19.20
|19.33+.40
|VnEkSemi .58e
|10820
|95.00
|94.30
|94.39+.93
|VanEJrGld
|20672
|28.07
|27.83
|28.04+.72
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|10052
|78.85
|78.03
|78.37+.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|19338
|38.52
|38.26
|38.30+.44
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|27431
|39.93
|39.73
|39.81+.26
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|32280
|57.28
|56.37
|56.42—.67
|Visa s 1f
|13798
|139.69
|137.49
|137.97+.12
|WPCarey 4.10f
|14437
|65.50
|63.51
|64.16—1.85
|WPXEngy
|29951
|16.29
|15.50
|16.26+.22
|Wayfair
|28079
|98.99
|90.09
|92.21—18.08
|WeathfIntl
|27787
|1.37
|1.28
|1.30—.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|24432
|53.55
|53.15
|53.25+.02
|WmsCos 1.36
|16323
|25.40
|24.73
|25.40+1.07
|Yamanag .02
|28083
|2.40
|2.32
|2.37+.10
|—————————
