BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 55342 31.05 30.86 30.88+.20 AbbVie 3.84 13237 78.75 77.50 78.56+.71 Alibaba 41490 145.20 140.78 140.95—1.33 AlpAlerMLP…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 55342 31.05 30.86 30.88+.20 AbbVie 3.84 13237 78.75 77.50 78.56+.71 Alibaba 41490 145.20 140.78 140.95—1.33 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 11103 9.90 9.82 9.88+.06 Ambev .05e 38641 4.38 4.30 4.31—.02 AEagleOut .55 11027 22.35 21.60 22.14—.92 AmIntlGrp 1.28 20899 44.63 42.62 43.01+1.72 Annaly 1.20e 14789 9.90 9.77 9.80—.08 Apache 1 10204 38.75 36.85 38.74+.91 AuroraCn 62298 7.10 6.62 6.66—.14 Avon 28740 1.91 1.76 1.87—.10 BPPLC 2.38 11257 43.23 42.80 42.90—.47 BcoBrads .06a 17501 9.53 9.37 9.38+.21 BcoSantSA .21e 10611 4.85 4.83 4.84+.06 BkofAm .60 79103 28.00 27.63 27.71+.21 BiPVxSTrs 71924 38.12 37.35 38.04+.60 BarrickG .12 33872 12.99 12.78 12.98+.43 CFIndss 1.20 15353 51.51 47.38 51.34+3.31 CanopyGrn 25591 38.28 35.96 36.31—.58 Caterpillar 3.44 11696 123.92 121.45 121.49+.17 Cemex .29t 10417 5.14 5.08 5.09+.05 ChesEng 92747 3.67 3.56 3.56+.05 Chevron 4.48 10177 111.94 111.22 111.55—.11 Citigroup 1.80f 19409 66.44 65.57 65.58+.12 ClevCliffs .60 13556 10.92 10.58 10.59—.17 CocaCola 1.56 13840 48.08 47.67 47.85—.03 DenburyR 29257 3.49 3.35 3.42—.04 DeutschBk .83e 11253 10.19 10.12 10.17+.40 DxSOXBrrs 11996 13.16 12.74 13.01—.32 DxGBullrs 25096 14.16 13.82 14.13+.88 DrGMBllrs .09e 41838 7.73 7.54 7.70+.53 DirSPBears 11150 25.90 25.51 25.85—.08 DxSPOGBrrs 13380 8.69 8.11 8.18—.54 DxSCBearrs 18928 11.42 11.20 11.30—.25 DirxChiBull .38e 10838 18.97 18.59 18.69+.90 DowDuPnt 1.52 54904 59.51 56.61 56.76+2.84 EnCanag .06 354157 8.75 8.44 8.70—1.55 ENSCO .04 14024 7.25 7.02 7.07—.07 ExxonMbl 3.28 10846 79.97 79.32 79.87+.19 FiatChrys 10474 15.54 15.35 15.38+.27 FstDatan 14371 18.98 18.67 18.73—.02 Fitbitn 115561 6.00 5.45 5.97+1.24 Flor&Decn 15190 30.81 26.29 26.60+1.02 FordM .60a 85186 9.55 9.33 9.34—.22 ForestCA .72 32517 25.18 25.15 25.16 FrptMcM .20 21694 11.98 11.80 11.84+.19 GardDnvn 19653 26.42 26.00 26.11—.95 GenElec .48 141086 10.18 9.98 10.09—.01 GenMotors 1.52 23086 36.29 35.86 35.94—.66 Gerdau .02e 34941 4.39 4.34 4.36+.01 Goldcrpg .24 12305 9.38 9.22 9.35+.33 HalconRsn 22028 3.77 3.46 3.68+.36 Hallibrtn .72 13007 34.90 34.54 34.56—.12 Hanesbdss .60 25141 16.69 15.67 15.79—1.37 HeclaM .01e 11102 2.51 2.40 2.50+.10 HighPtRs 15362 4.40 3.88 4.34+.62 ING .14e 12612 12.77 12.68 12.75+.94 iShGold 39101 11.80 11.77 11.79+.12 iShBrazil .67e 21324 40.73 40.19 40.19+.04 iShEMU .86e 11536 37.84 37.71 37.74+.37 iShSilver 21395 13.74 13.69 13.74+.33 iShChinaLC .87e 49310 40.12 39.83 39.92+.63 iShEMkts .59e 88303 39.83 39.56 39.61+.45 iShiBoxIG 3.87 12317 111.85 111.67 111.83—.41 iSEafe 1.66e 42486 63.03 62.83 62.86+.40 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12640 84.12 84.02 84.05—.30 iShR2K 1.77e 30201 151.78 150.81 151.32+1.29 iShREst 2.76e 12416 78.52 77.74 78.05—.06 iShCorEafe 1.56e 13733 59.30 59.12 59.15+.37 Infosyss 13326 9.40 9.30 9.31—.16 IBM 6.28 13931 115.74 115.11 115.28—.15 iSTaiwnrs 24735 33.53 33.32 33.34+.21 iShCorEM .95e 19594 48.03 47.74 47.79+.53 ItauUnibH .58e x17230 13.37 13.18 13.19+.03 JPMorgCh 2.24f 13929 110.22 109.05 109.05+.03 Keycorp .48f 18521 18.39 18.14 18.28+.12 KindMorg .80 13853 17.12 16.97 17.09+.07 Kinrossg 18242 2.71 2.66 2.71+.12 Kroger s .56f 10090 30.05 29.52 29.65—.11 Linde 3.30 14303 165.48 164.37 164.37—1.10 MarathnO .20 11708 19.32 18.92 19.29+.30 MarathPts 1.84 13890 70.50 68.75 70.17—.28 Merck 2.20f 11488 74.04 73.58 73.82+.21 MorgStan 1.20 11002 46.18 45.54 45.60—.06 NewResid 2 76805 17.35 17.20 17.20—.68 NewellRub .92f 10311 16.04 15.75 15.91+.03 NewfldExp 111324 23.04 22.44 22.75+2.55 NobleCorp .08 13706 5.19 4.83 4.89—.14 NokiaCp .19e 44875 5.77 5.72 5.74+.12 Oracle .76 13446 49.24 48.80 48.88+.04 PetrbrsA 14169 15.03 14.73 14.73—.09 Petrobras 26197 16.49 16.06 16.06—.19 Pfizer 1.36 26813 43.55 43.09 43.39+.33 PitnyBw .75 10009 7.59 6.89 7.42+.80 PUltSP500s 11510 46.11 45.41 45.55+.18 ProctGam 2.87 10172 89.56 88.18 89.12+.44 ProShSPrs 12515 29.27 29.12 29.26—.01 PrUShSPrs 12527 37.83 37.44 37.78—.05 PrUShD3rs 12281 16.38 16.11 16.38—.04 RegionsFn .56 16236 17.23 17.02 17.05+.08 ResidioTcn 17819 22.34 20.42 22.17+1.12 RiteAid 17530 1.21 1.18 1.19—.02 SpdrGold 21349 116.48 116.18 116.37+1.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 139512 272.18 270.78 270.99+.36 SpdrS&PRB .74e 11154 54.55 54.17 54.35+.36 SpdrRetls .49e 12871 47.46 46.83 47.34+.20 SpdrOGEx .73e 39022 36.91 36.12 36.82+.75 Schlmbrg 2 12881 52.07 51.43 52.02+.71 ScorpioTk .04 11034 1.86 1.78 1.85+.06 SibanyeG .14r 16887 2.68 2.61 2.62—.21 SnapIncAn 17596 6.66 6.46 6.50—.12 SwstnEngy 33318 5.62 5.35 5.58+.24 Spotifyn 34185 140.99 133.25 135.34—14.35 Sprint 18105 6.34 6.10 6.33+.21 Squaren 25661 74.28 72.50 72.92—.53 SPMatls .98e 27347 53.88 53.24 53.29+.68 SPHlthC 1.01e 18994 89.50 88.97 89.21+.51 SPCnSt 1.28e 36658 55.44 54.85 55.22+.21 SPEngy 2.04e 29330 67.66 67.07 67.58+.42 SPDRFncl .46e 103613 26.51 26.28 26.28 SPInds 1.12e 19426 70.43 70.10 70.16+.28 SPTech .78e 23011 69.62 68.96 69.09—.21 SpdrRESel 12122 32.32 31.97 32.12+.03 SPUtil 1.55e 34347 53.80 53.45 53.50—.19 TaiwSemi .73e 28119 38.85 38.39 38.45+.35 TevaPhrm .73e 63621 21.94 21.00 21.45+1.47 3DSys 38230 12.34 11.46 11.53—.56 Transocn 11083 11.18 10.90 10.97—.04 TurqHillRs 11359 1.86 1.75 1.85+.14 Twitter 43562 34.80 33.91 34.22—.53 UndrArms 11162 22.42 21.68 22.32+.21 USBancrp 1.20 10827 52.50 52.14 52.21—.06 USOilFd 25953 13.86 13.79 13.81+.02 USSteel .20 12018 26.98 26.35 26.53—.01 ValeSA .29e 24152 15.29 14.93 14.99—.12 VanEGold .06e 43481 19.35 19.20 19.33+.40 VnEkSemi .58e 10820 95.00 94.30 94.39+.93 VanEJrGld 20672 28.07 27.83 28.04+.72 VangREIT 3.08e 10052 78.85 78.03 78.37+.05 VangEmg 1.10e 19338 38.52 38.26 38.30+.44 VangFTSE 1.10e 27431 39.93 39.73 39.81+.26 VerizonCm 2.41f 32280 57.28 56.37 56.42—.67 Visa s 1f 13798 139.69 137.49 137.97+.12 WPCarey 4.10f 14437 65.50 63.51 64.16—1.85 WPXEngy 29951 16.29 15.50 16.26+.22 Wayfair 28079 98.99 90.09 92.21—18.08 WeathfIntl 27787 1.37 1.28 1.30—.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 24432 53.55 53.15 53.25+.02 WmsCos 1.36 16323 25.40 24.73 25.40+1.07 Yamanag .02 28083 2.40 2.32 2.37+.10 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.