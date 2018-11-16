BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 39187 30.18 29.95 29.98—.15 AXAEqHn .13p 98370 20.50 20.13 20.35—.11 AbbVie 4.28f 12236 91.34 89.20 91.20+1.06…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 39187 30.18 29.95 29.98—.15 AXAEqHn .13p 98370 20.50 20.13 20.35—.11 AbbVie 4.28f 12236 91.34 89.20 91.20+1.06 Alibaba 35968 155.80 152.98 154.73—1.49 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 14265 9.72 9.64 9.71+.04 Altria 3.20 19987 57.26 56.21 57.05—.23 Ambev .05e 23620 4.29 4.25 4.28+.05 Anadarko 1 10675 56.77 55.90 56.51+1.00 Annaly 1.20e 9499 9.90 9.82 9.84—.01 AstraZens 1.37e 16223 40.23 39.94 40.16—1.24 AuroraCn 19375 6.68 6.46 6.65+.01 BPPLC 2.38 9637 41.05 40.81 40.97—.19 BcoBrads .06a 17047 9.65 9.53 9.64+.04 BkofAm .60 80471 27.78 27.42 27.69—.21 Barclay .15e 12005 8.50 8.43 8.44—.10 BiPVxSTrs 53509 37.82 36.73 36.76—.07 BarrickG .12 25750 13.31 13.12 13.15+.16 BlackBerry 26727 9.12 8.84 9.10+.24 BostonSci 9176 36.94 36.34 36.88+.41 BrMySq 1.60 15093 54.53 53.50 54.20+.93 BritATobs 2.24e 10182 35.24 34.63 34.65—.53 CanopyGrn 12994 35.98 34.82 35.81+.48 CntryLink 2.16 10898 19.12 18.90 19.05+.09 ChesEng 47319 3.76 3.67 3.72—.02 Chevron 4.48 10840 118.71 117.27 118.69+1.74 CgpVelLCrd 10910 20.72 20.38 20.69+1.22 Citigroup 1.80f 18416 64.64 64.02 64.57—.03 CocaCola 1.56 18406 49.89 49.63 49.70—.04 ConocoPhil 1.22f 8895 66.22 65.51 65.92+.71 Coty .50 35794 8.95 8.71 8.93+.22 DenburyR 15249 2.75 2.64 2.71+.05 DevonE .32 16117 30.94 29.99 30.33—.29 DxSOXBrrs 13899 13.13 12.48 12.60+.77 DxGBullrs 25727 14.19 13.85 14.01+.54 DrGMBllrs .09e 23834 7.30 7.10 7.19+.27 DirSPBears 11764 25.67 25.23 25.25+.08 DxSCBearrs 16968 11.48 11.21 11.23+.07 DowDuPnt 1.52 17339 58.89 58.49 58.72—.01 EQTCorp .12 11756 17.15 16.63 16.100—.21 EdisonInt 2.42 22557 55.00 52.61 53.58+6.39 EnCanag .06 30086 7.84 7.66 7.72—.05 ENSCO .04 12418 6.49 6.26 6.49+.19 ExxonMbl 3.28 19451 78.59 78.10 78.44+.25 Fitbitn 8929 5.69 5.58 5.64—.02 FordM .60a 39340 9.31 9.18 9.20—.12 FrptMcM .20 18392 12.04 11.89 11.99+.03 GenElec .48 246672 8.20 7.95 7.97—.20 GenMotors 1.52 13750 35.71 35.25 35.45—.10 Gerdau .02e 18334 4.19 4.11 4.18+.12 Goldcrpg .24 13550 9.59 9.43 9.52+.25 HalconRsn 9044 3.06 2.91 3.01—.01 HeclaM .01e 9146 2.60 2.53 2.59+.08 HPEntn .45e 10200 15.30 15.14 15.22—.10 HomeDp 4.12 12543 176.94 173.51 176.54—.82 iShGold 21287 11.74 11.72 11.73+.11 iShBrazil .67e 27883 39.92 39.57 39.89+.02 iShSilver 13193 13.53 13.49 13.51+.09 iShChinaLC .87e 45146 41.18 40.93 41.17—.11 iShEMkts .59e 129874 40.61 40.37 40.59—.23 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9209 111.59 111.41 111.47—.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 14760 114.23 113.92 113.97—.07 iShIntSelDv 1.51e 13507 31.10 31.01 31.06—.15 iSEafe 1.66e 41075 62.70 62.38 62.68—.21 iShiBxHYB 5.09 50680 83.18 83.04 83.12—.40 iShR2K 1.77e 32035 151.37 150.13 151.34—.24 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9954 58.86 58.56 58.85—.20 iSTaiwnrs 9966 33.13 32.97 33.13—.58 iShCorEM .95e 24435 48.97 48.70 48.96—.25 ItauUnibH .57e 10547 13.85 13.70 13.85—.03 JPMorgCh 2.24f 17786 109.68 108.55 109.36—.71 JohnJn 3.60 10268 145.18 144.55 145.02+.52 Keycorp .48f 9372 18.43 18.22 18.41—.05 KindMorg .80 13310 17.26 17.12 17.23+.06 Kinrossg 22426 2.55 2.50 2.51+.04 Kohls 2.44 15718 71.80 69.30 71.25—1.98 LaredoPet 10439 5.31 5.18 5.30+.06 LloydBkg .47a 11821 2.80 2.78 2.80—.04 Macys 1.51 32010 31.98 30.64 31.89—.38 MarathnO .20 19172 17.44 17.16 17.36+.21 Merck 2.20f 12017 75.37 74.55 75.29+.45 MorgStan 1.20 10930 44.11 43.47 43.85—.45 Nabors .24 9418 4.67 4.51 4.61—.01 NewellRub .92f 12723 21.75 21.12 21.55+.17 NobleCorp .08 9281 4.51 4.39 4.46+.11 NobleEngy .44 10402 25.80 25.15 25.24—.26 NokiaCp .19e 51440 5.85 5.80 5.84+.08 Nordstrm 1.48a 34767 52.60 49.83 51.75—7.24 OasisPet 14072 8.60 8.32 8.43—.06 Oracle .76 23587 50.91 50.42 50.89+.26 PG&ECp 2.12f 170627 25.51 23.01 24.44+6.70 ParsleyEn 8723 22.51 22.04 22.19+.14 Penney 38504 1.44 1.27 1.42+.06 Petrobras 33016 14.79 14.57 14.76+.20 Pfizer 1.36 32506 43.32 42.91 43.28+.07 PUltSP500s 15024 46.11 45.28 46.06—.18 ProctGam 2.87 27725 94.50 93.67 94.49+.66 PrUShSPrs 13675 37.67 37.24 37.27+.10 PrUShD3rs 10514 16.18 15.90 15.91+.01 PulteGrp .36 8752 24.36 23.75 24.34+.23 RegionsFn .56 11731 16.38 16.19 16.32—.13 RiteAid 50206 1.25 1.20 1.22+.02 SpdrGold 13837 115.88 115.61 115.69+.92 S&P500ETF 4.13e 175638 272.81 271.21 272.69—.33 SpdrBiots .44e 10126 79.02 76.69 78.97+1.42 SpdrLehHY 2.30 84864 34.64 34.54 34.59—.18 SpdrRetls .49e 20105 46.43 45.88 46.35—.76 SpdrOGEx .73e 32507 35.24 34.85 35.12+.33 STMicro .40 8818 13.96 13.78 13.93—.37 Schlmbrg 2 13097 48.75 47.92 48.29+.21 Schwab .52 12044 47.10 46.63 46.87—.45 SnapIncAn 16285 6.80 6.61 6.70—.12 SouthnCo 2.40 x13340 47.20 46.58 46.69+.11 SwstnEngy 32228 5.53 5.37 5.41—.04 Sprint 54511 6.20 6.07 6.17+.05 Squaren 20459 72.68 70.75 72.44—1.16 STAGIndl 1.39 20870 26.18 25.96 26.09—.04 SPMatls .98e 10512 54.71 54.37 54.62—.07 SPHlthC 1.01e 15029 91.81 90.91 91.76+.64 SPCnSt 1.28e 23947 55.94 55.69 55.86—.06 SPEngy 2.04e 21977 67.17 66.71 67.08+.69 SPDRFncl .46e 105651 26.66 26.47 26.63—.13 SPInds 1.12e 21169 71.99 71.54 71.86—.15 SPTech .78e 20691 68.09 67.38 68.04—.28 SPUtil 1.55e 50371 55.14 54.55 54.57+.52 TJX 1.56 12737 51.86 51.19 51.35—1.12 TahoeRes .24 9865 3.44 3.34 3.36—.04 TaiwSemi .73e 28742 37.20 36.66 37.04—1.49 Target 2.56 21019 79.75 78.21 79.30—1.46 Transocn 14645 9.88 9.62 9.78+.07 Twitter 20592 33.36 32.60 33.33+.18 USBancrp 1.20 10780 54.95 54.34 54.87+.21 USNGasrs 14008 34.38 33.39 34.23+2.43 USOilFd 33288 12.24 12.17 12.23+.25 ValeSA .29e 23885 14.89 14.69 14.86—.08 VanEGold .06e 64393 19.46 19.29 19.37+.28 VnEkRus .01e 9668 21.00 20.92 20.98—.11 VnEkSemi .58e 29844 93.81 92.11 93.54—2.37 VangEmg 1.10e 13120 39.27 39.06 39.26—.19 VangFTSE 1.10e 10320 39.69 39.50 39.68—.13 VerizonCm 2.41f 23047 59.61 58.91 59.48+.40 Vipshop 12693 5.87 5.56 5.87+.21 Visa s 1f 11884 141.69 139.92 141.42—.42 WalMart 2.08f 22060 99.42 97.80 97.88—1.66 WashPrGp 1 8657 6.10 5.80 6.01—.09 WeathfIntl 43234 .87 .81 .83—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 22686 52.77 52.48 52.63—.19 WmsCos 1.36 9308 25.16 24.94 25.10+.10 WmsSon 1.72 31282 54.00 51.85 53.76—6.81 Yamanag .02 20782 2.21 2.11 2.18+.04 ZayoGrp 8911 23.76 23.15 23.47+1.27 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.