BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2 39187 30.18 29.95 29.98—.15 AXAEqHn .13p 98370 20.50 20.13 20.35—.11 AbbVie 4.28f 12236 91.34 89.20 91.20+1.06…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2
|39187
|30.18
|29.95
|29.98—.15
|AXAEqHn .13p
|
|98370
|20.50
|20.13
|20.35—.11
|AbbVie 4.28f
|12236
|91.34
|89.20
|91.20+1.06
|Alibaba
|35968
|155.80
|152.98
|154.73—1.49
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|14265
|9.72
|9.64
|9.71+.04
|Altria 3.20
|19987
|57.26
|56.21
|57.05—.23
|Ambev .05e
|23620
|4.29
|4.25
|4.28+.05
|Anadarko 1
|10675
|56.77
|55.90
|56.51+1.00
|Annaly 1.20e
|9499
|9.90
|9.82
|9.84—.01
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|16223
|40.23
|39.94
|40.16—1.24
|AuroraCn
|19375
|6.68
|6.46
|6.65+.01
|BPPLC 2.38
|9637
|41.05
|40.81
|40.97—.19
|BcoBrads .06a
|17047
|9.65
|9.53
|9.64+.04
|BkofAm .60
|80471
|27.78
|27.42
|27.69—.21
|Barclay .15e
|12005
|8.50
|8.43
|8.44—.10
|BiPVxSTrs
|53509
|37.82
|36.73
|36.76—.07
|BarrickG .12
|25750
|13.31
|13.12
|13.15+.16
|BlackBerry
|26727
|9.12
|8.84
|9.10+.24
|BostonSci
|9176
|36.94
|36.34
|36.88+.41
|BrMySq 1.60
|15093
|54.53
|53.50
|54.20+.93
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|10182
|35.24
|34.63
|34.65—.53
|CanopyGrn
|12994
|35.98
|34.82
|35.81+.48
|CntryLink 2.16
|10898
|19.12
|18.90
|19.05+.09
|ChesEng
|47319
|3.76
|3.67
|3.72—.02
|Chevron 4.48
|
|10840
|118.71
|117.27
|118.69+1.74
|CgpVelLCrd
|10910
|20.72
|20.38
|20.69+1.22
|Citigroup 1.80f
|18416
|64.64
|64.02
|64.57—.03
|CocaCola 1.56
|18406
|49.89
|49.63
|49.70—.04
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|8895
|66.22
|65.51
|65.92+.71
|Coty .50
|35794
|8.95
|8.71
|8.93+.22
|DenburyR
|15249
|2.75
|2.64
|2.71+.05
|DevonE .32
|16117
|30.94
|29.99
|30.33—.29
|DxSOXBrrs
|13899
|13.13
|12.48
|12.60+.77
|DxGBullrs
|25727
|14.19
|13.85
|14.01+.54
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|23834
|7.30
|7.10
|7.19+.27
|DirSPBears
|11764
|25.67
|25.23
|25.25+.08
|DxSCBearrs
|16968
|11.48
|11.21
|11.23+.07
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|17339
|58.89
|58.49
|58.72—.01
|EQTCorp .12
|11756
|17.15
|16.63
|16.100—.21
|EdisonInt 2.42
|22557
|55.00
|52.61
|53.58+6.39
|EnCanag .06
|30086
|7.84
|7.66
|7.72—.05
|ENSCO .04
|12418
|6.49
|6.26
|6.49+.19
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|19451
|78.59
|78.10
|78.44+.25
|Fitbitn
|8929
|5.69
|5.58
|5.64—.02
|FordM .60a
|39340
|9.31
|9.18
|9.20—.12
|FrptMcM .20
|18392
|12.04
|11.89
|11.99+.03
|GenElec .48
|246672
|8.20
|7.95
|7.97—.20
|GenMotors 1.52
|13750
|35.71
|35.25
|35.45—.10
|Gerdau .02e
|18334
|4.19
|4.11
|4.18+.12
|Goldcrpg .24
|13550
|9.59
|9.43
|9.52+.25
|HalconRsn
|9044
|3.06
|2.91
|3.01—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|9146
|2.60
|2.53
|2.59+.08
|HPEntn .45e
|10200
|15.30
|15.14
|15.22—.10
|HomeDp 4.12
|12543
|176.94
|173.51
|176.54—.82
|iShGold
|21287
|11.74
|11.72
|11.73+.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|27883
|39.92
|39.57
|39.89+.02
|iShSilver
|13193
|13.53
|13.49
|13.51+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|45146
|41.18
|40.93
|41.17—.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|129874
|40.61
|40.37
|40.59—.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9209
|111.59
|111.41
|111.47—.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|14760
|114.23
|113.92
|113.97—.07
|iShIntSelDv 1.51e
|
|13507
|31.10
|31.01
|31.06—.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|41075
|62.70
|62.38
|62.68—.21
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|50680
|83.18
|83.04
|83.12—.40
|iShR2K 1.77e
|32035
|151.37
|150.13
|151.34—.24
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|9954
|58.86
|58.56
|58.85—.20
|iSTaiwnrs
|9966
|33.13
|32.97
|33.13—.58
|iShCorEM .95e
|24435
|48.97
|48.70
|48.96—.25
|ItauUnibH .57e
|10547
|13.85
|13.70
|13.85—.03
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|17786
|109.68
|108.55
|109.36—.71
|JohnJn 3.60
|10268
|145.18
|144.55
|145.02+.52
|Keycorp .48f
|9372
|18.43
|18.22
|18.41—.05
|KindMorg .80
|13310
|17.26
|17.12
|17.23+.06
|Kinrossg
|22426
|2.55
|2.50
|2.51+.04
|Kohls 2.44
|15718
|71.80
|69.30
|71.25—1.98
|LaredoPet
|10439
|5.31
|5.18
|5.30+.06
|LloydBkg .47a
|11821
|2.80
|2.78
|2.80—.04
|Macys 1.51
|32010
|31.98
|30.64
|31.89—.38
|MarathnO .20
|19172
|17.44
|17.16
|17.36+.21
|Merck 2.20f
|12017
|75.37
|74.55
|75.29+.45
|MorgStan 1.20
|10930
|44.11
|43.47
|43.85—.45
|Nabors .24
|9418
|4.67
|4.51
|4.61—.01
|NewellRub .92f
|12723
|21.75
|21.12
|21.55+.17
|NobleCorp .08
|9281
|4.51
|4.39
|4.46+.11
|NobleEngy .44
|10402
|25.80
|25.15
|25.24—.26
|NokiaCp .19e
|51440
|5.85
|5.80
|5.84+.08
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|34767
|52.60
|49.83
|51.75—7.24
|OasisPet
|14072
|8.60
|8.32
|8.43—.06
|Oracle .76
|23587
|50.91
|50.42
|50.89+.26
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|170627
|25.51
|23.01
|24.44+6.70
|ParsleyEn
|8723
|22.51
|22.04
|22.19+.14
|Penney
|38504
|1.44
|1.27
|1.42+.06
|Petrobras
|33016
|14.79
|14.57
|14.76+.20
|Pfizer 1.36
|32506
|43.32
|42.91
|43.28+.07
|PUltSP500s
|15024
|46.11
|45.28
|46.06—.18
|ProctGam 2.87
|27725
|94.50
|93.67
|94.49+.66
|PrUShSPrs
|13675
|37.67
|37.24
|37.27+.10
|PrUShD3rs
|10514
|16.18
|15.90
|15.91+.01
|PulteGrp .36
|8752
|24.36
|23.75
|24.34+.23
|RegionsFn .56
|11731
|16.38
|16.19
|16.32—.13
|RiteAid
|50206
|1.25
|1.20
|1.22+.02
|SpdrGold
|13837
|115.88
|115.61
|115.69+.92
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|175638
|272.81
|271.21
|272.69—.33
|SpdrBiots .44e
|10126
|79.02
|76.69
|78.97+1.42
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|84864
|34.64
|34.54
|34.59—.18
|SpdrRetls .49e
|20105
|46.43
|45.88
|46.35—.76
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|32507
|35.24
|34.85
|35.12+.33
|STMicro .40
|8818
|13.96
|13.78
|13.93—.37
|Schlmbrg 2
|13097
|48.75
|47.92
|48.29+.21
|Schwab .52
|12044
|47.10
|46.63
|46.87—.45
|SnapIncAn
|16285
|6.80
|6.61
|6.70—.12
|SouthnCo 2.40
|x13340
|47.20
|46.58
|46.69+.11
|SwstnEngy
|32228
|5.53
|5.37
|5.41—.04
|Sprint
|54511
|6.20
|6.07
|6.17+.05
|Squaren
|20459
|72.68
|70.75
|72.44—1.16
|STAGIndl 1.39
|20870
|26.18
|25.96
|26.09—.04
|SPMatls .98e
|10512
|54.71
|54.37
|54.62—.07
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|15029
|91.81
|90.91
|91.76+.64
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|23947
|55.94
|55.69
|55.86—.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|21977
|67.17
|66.71
|67.08+.69
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|105651
|26.66
|26.47
|26.63—.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|21169
|71.99
|71.54
|71.86—.15
|SPTech .78e
|20691
|68.09
|67.38
|68.04—.28
|SPUtil 1.55e
|50371
|55.14
|54.55
|54.57+.52
|TJX 1.56
|12737
|51.86
|51.19
|51.35—1.12
|TahoeRes .24
|9865
|3.44
|3.34
|3.36—.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|28742
|37.20
|36.66
|37.04—1.49
|Target 2.56
|21019
|79.75
|78.21
|79.30—1.46
|Transocn
|14645
|9.88
|9.62
|9.78+.07
|Twitter
|20592
|33.36
|32.60
|33.33+.18
|USBancrp 1.20
|10780
|54.95
|54.34
|54.87+.21
|USNGasrs
|14008
|34.38
|33.39
|34.23+2.43
|USOilFd
|33288
|12.24
|12.17
|12.23+.25
|ValeSA .29e
|23885
|14.89
|14.69
|14.86—.08
|VanEGold .06e
|64393
|19.46
|19.29
|19.37+.28
|VnEkRus .01e
|9668
|21.00
|20.92
|20.98—.11
|VnEkSemi .58e
|29844
|93.81
|92.11
|93.54—2.37
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13120
|39.27
|39.06
|39.26—.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10320
|39.69
|39.50
|39.68—.13
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|23047
|59.61
|58.91
|59.48+.40
|Vipshop
|12693
|5.87
|5.56
|5.87+.21
|Visa s 1f
|11884
|141.69
|139.92
|141.42—.42
|WalMart 2.08f
|22060
|99.42
|97.80
|97.88—1.66
|WashPrGp 1
|8657
|6.10
|5.80
|6.01—.09
|WeathfIntl
|43234
|.87
|.81
|.83—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|22686
|52.77
|52.48
|52.63—.19
|WmsCos 1.36
|9308
|25.16
|24.94
|25.10+.10
|WmsSon 1.72
|31282
|54.00
|51.85
|53.76—6.81
|Yamanag .02
|20782
|2.21
|2.11
|2.18+.04
|ZayoGrp
|8911
|23.76
|23.15
|23.47+1.27
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.