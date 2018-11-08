Barnes & Noble, and a whiskey bar, joining Mosaic District

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE: BKS) will open a smaller store at Edens’ Mosaic District, joining a slate of new retailers and restaurants at the Merrifield project including a whiskey bar and a stationary store.…

The Barnes & Noble, slated to open in June, will take up 8,630 square feet at 2921 District Ave., according to a contractor bid site. The book store will be significantly smaller than the traditional Barnes & Noble and even half the size of its recently opened One Loudoun concept, home to a quick-service restaurant.

Going small? That appears to be the Barnes & Noble plan.

Leonard Riggio, the founder and chairman, said in September on the company’s first quarter 2019 earnings call that “we’re prototyping stores maybe as little as 8,000 to 10,000” square feet. Most of its recent stores are in the 10,000 to 14,000-square-foot range.

Barnes & Noble representatives were not immediately available for comment to go into more detail about the Mosaic store. Edens only described…