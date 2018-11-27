Baltimore-based Volo City acquires Bitches Who Brunch website to broaden millennial reach

What do social sports leagues have in common with brunch? They’re both favorites of the millennial generation — or so Baltimore-based adult sports company Volo City is betting with its recent acquisition of Bitches Who…

They’re both favorites of the millennial generation — or so Baltimore-based adult sports company Volo City is betting with its recent acquisition of Bitches Who Brunch, the brunch review website that got its start in nearby Washington.

The companies announced the acquisition, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, on Tuesday morning.

Volo City CEO and founder Giovanni Marcantoni said the partnership will help both to reach new audiences.

“So much discussion with friends and family happens around mealtime — Volo City can now drive those discussions by helping city-dwelling millennials plan their social calendars — from brunch to sports and even volunteer opportunities by coaching youth sports leagues,” he said in a statement.

Cori Sue Morris, the CEO and co-founder of Bitches Who Brunch, said the companies were drawn together because they share a similar demographic audience of “active young professionals looking…