Austrian strudel maker to open first brick-and-mortar space in Sterling

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 30, 2018 1:53 pm 11/30/2018 01:53pm
With the assistance of state funding, a startup Austrian bakery will open its first standalone space in Sterling.

Little Austria LLC will create five new jobs and invest more than $371,000 to build its new commercial bakery. The company received a $13,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund and additional funding from the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority.

The company, founded in 2017, has been operating out of culinary incubator Chefscape in Ashburn and sells its products at farmers markets across Greater Washington.

Austrian-born founder Helene Gallent first came to the United States in 2013, according to Little Austria’s website. She decided to start Little Austria after realizing many Americans have Austrian roots and an appreciation for authentic Austrian strudels, the bakery’s specialty.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

