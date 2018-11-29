202.5
Home » Latest News » Atlanta Persian restaurant Rumi’s…

Atlanta Persian restaurant Rumi’s Kitchen coming to D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 29, 2018 3:06 pm 11/29/2018 03:06pm
Share

Rumi’s Kitchen, a high-end Persian restaurant out of Atlanta, has signed on to Douglas Development’s 655 New York Ave. NW project near Mount Vernon Square. 

The restaurant, which comes from chef Ali Mesghali and business partner Stephen Kaplan, is on Eater’s 38 Essential Atlanta restaurants and was included in Atlanta Magazine’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2018. There are two locations in the Atlanta area.

The chef, who grew up in California after his parents immigrated from Iran, has been contemplating expansion for several years. He looked in Houston, Dallas and Nashville, but decided to go for D.C. due to the high concentration of people of Persian heritage. 

While he also dreams of opening in his home state of California some day, Washington, just an hour flight from Atlanta, is also a lot more manageable, Mesghali said. 

“This was the most convenient, and we figured we would get the best return for our investment,” he said. “I had a very good feeling about this.” 

The…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500