Atlanta Persian restaurant Rumi’s Kitchen coming to D.C.

Rumi’s Kitchen, a high-end Persian restaurant out of Atlanta, has signed on to Douglas Development’s 655 New York Ave. NW project near Mount Vernon Square.

The restaurant, which comes from chef Ali Mesghali and business partner Stephen Kaplan, is on Eater’s 38 Essential Atlanta restaurants and was included in Atlanta Magazine’s 50 Best Restaurants for 2018. There are two locations in the Atlanta area.

The chef, who grew up in California after his parents immigrated from Iran, has been contemplating expansion for several years. He looked in Houston, Dallas and Nashville, but decided to go for D.C. due to the high concentration of people of Persian heritage.

While he also dreams of opening in his home state of California some day, Washington, just an hour flight from Atlanta, is also a lot more manageable, Mesghali said.

“This was the most convenient, and we figured we would get the best return for our investment,” he said. “I had a very good feeling about this.”

The…