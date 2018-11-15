Home » Latest News » As HQ2 arrives, throwback…

As HQ2 arrives, throwback Americana Hotel ponders its future

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 15, 2018 3:04 pm 11/15/2018 03:04pm
Just like everyone else who lives and works around Crystal City and Pentagon City, Marianne Hale, general manager of the retro, neon-clad Americana Hotel, pored over the Amazon HQ2 announcement. She even watched the slick video developer JBG Smith Properties Inc. produced to portray what the neighborhood will look like in the future. 

As the video navigates across U.S. Route 1, Amazon drones buzzing overhead, the four-story Americana, located across the street from what’s expected to be the first new building constructed for Amazon, is nowhere to be seen. 

“It drives basically right down 15th street and turns on Eads and everything’s a high rise,” said Hale, breaking into a laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s interesting. Did I not get the memo?’” 

The laugh is because Hale is not just the general manager, but also the third generation of the same family to operate the hotel. Hale’s grandfather, William Green, opened the Americana in 1963, and the building and the 1.4…

