As Amazon looms, owners of Crystal City’s ‘restaurant row’ look to create arts district

Even before the specter of Amazon’s second headquarters put stars in everyone’s eyes in Crystal City, Stratis Voutsas and Georgia Papadopoulos, managers of a trust that owns many buildings on the neighborhood’s “restaurant row,” were…

Even before the specter of Amazon’s second headquarters put stars in everyone’s eyes in Crystal City, Stratis Voutsas and Georgia Papadopoulos, managers of a trust that owns many buildings on the neighborhood’s “restaurant row,” were dreaming up a plan to bring more people across U.S. Route 1 to the neighborhood.

Now that Amazon is coming, there’s even more impetus. The trust wants to build an open-air park and plaza on a parking lot and site of a Greek restaurant the trust owns behind some of the 23rd Street restaurants. It would have artist spaces tucked below opening up on 22nd Street.

In their eyes, ideally, there would be some kind of subsidized artist housing built on a neighboring parcel. They’d like to lease some of the properties they own on neighboring 24th Street to local makers and shops and connect South 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets through mid-block pedestrian connections.

“People come to the hotels in Crystal City, and there’s nowhere they want to…