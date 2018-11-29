Arlington’s new top private employer nearly tripled its county jobs in one year

Deloitte LLP’s commitment to Rosslyn has made it the top dog of private employers in Arlington County. The Big Four accounting firm earlier this year agreed to sublease 120,000 square feet of Gartner Inc.’s space…

Deloitte LLP’s commitment to Rosslyn has made it the top dog of private employers in Arlington County.

The Big Four accounting firm earlier this year agreed to sublease 120,000 square feet of Gartner Inc.’s space at the Waterview building, 1919 Lynn St., while Gartner made its move to JBG Smith Properties’ CEB Tower at Central Place.

With that expansion, Deloitte now counts 9,400 employees in Arlington — or 4.19 percent of all county employment, according to the recently released fiscal year 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. It is nearly double that of Accenture, last year’s top private employer, which counts 4,900 Arlington jobs, and way up from Deloitte’s 2017 figure of 3,200 county employees.

Virginia Hospital Center, on the path to expansion, is No. 3 with 3,200 employees, FDIC No. 4 with 2,900, Booz Allen Hamilton No. 5 with 1,700, Potomac Yard-based Lidl No. 6 with 1,400, Gartner’s CEB No. 7 with 1,400 and Bloomberg BNA No. 8 with 1,100.

If it meets its commitments…