Arlington board narrowly green lights Virginia Hospital Center expansion

Virginia Hospital Center can, finally, move ahead with its expansion.

The Arlington County Board voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the hospital’s proposed plan, after deferring a decision in September for VHC to address remaining neighborhood concerns. The project will create a new medical building and parking garage on land currently owned by the county.

VHC was not immediately available for comment. We will update this post when we hear back.

“I think it’s time to let this hospital grow, to meet the community need,” said Board Chair Katie Cristol, before calling for a vote — after more than two hours of discussion between hospital representatives and board members.

“I actually think that these improvements that have been presented to us get close enough,” she said, specifically that they break up the block with light, air and connectivity, and create “tremendously improved public spaces” at the entrances and throughout the pathways.

The board had asked that the hospital…