AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 12:00 am 11/02/2018 12:00am
Trump rallies for 2018 Republicans _ with an eye toward 2020

Florida again the epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics

Trump vs. Obama in the final weekend of the midterms

Path to power: Senate races to watch on election night

Path to power: House races to watch on election night

‘Go get ’em, Donald’: Hoops legend Bob Knight joins Trump

Obama urges Georgia voters to elect Stacey Abrams governor

Supreme Court allows census trial to go forward

Voting issues mark final stretch of Georgia governor’s race

Video of cop killer featured in new Trump campaign push

