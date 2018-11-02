AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

Trump rallies for 2018 Republicans _ with an eye toward 2020 Florida again the epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics Trump vs. Obama in the final weekend of the midterms Path to power: Senate races to…
Trump rallies for 2018 Republicans _ with an eye toward 2020
Florida again the epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics
Trump vs. Obama in the final weekend of the midterms
Path to power: Senate races to watch on election night
Path to power: House races to watch on election night
‘Go get ’em, Donald’: Hoops legend Bob Knight joins Trump
Obama urges Georgia voters to elect Stacey Abrams governor
Supreme Court allows census trial to go forward
Voting issues mark final stretch of Georgia governor’s race
Video of cop killer featured in new Trump campaign push
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.