202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:48 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 22, 2018 12:00 am 11/22/2018 12:00am
Share

Long, tortured road to Trump’s answers for special counsel

Trump spars with chief justice over their views of judges

GOP exploring reasons for gender disparity in new Congress

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Mattis says he has extra authority to use military on border

Facing criticism, Trump says he’ll visit troops in war zone

Pelosi detractor now says he’ll back her for House speaker

Former Librarian of Congress James Billington dead at 89

Trump kicks off Thanksgiving break golfing with Nicklaus

She’s everywhere: Ocasio-Cortez puts trek to Congress online

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500