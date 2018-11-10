AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press November 10, 2018 12:00 am 11/10/2018 12:00am
Recounts ordered in Florida Senate, governor races

Democrat Rouda wins House race over California’s Rohrabacher

After testy tweet, Trump calls French president good friend

Trump visit to US cemetery in France canceled due to rain

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s election fiction on GOP wins, economy

Trump says 7 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Future seems uncertain for Trump’s acting attorney general

Whitaker may have violated group’s tax-exempt status

‘Magic’ campaign lands 17 black women on Houston courts

China, US sparring continues over South China Sea

