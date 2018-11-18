Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:09 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 18, 2018 12:00 am 11/18/2018 12:00am
Trump pondering Kelly’s status, 3-5 Cabinet changes

As Florida recount ends, Sen. Nelson concedes race to Scott

The Latest: Nelson: ‘Things worked out a little differently’

Trump on Khashoggi death tape: ‘No reason for me to hear it’

Trump uses derisive nickname for Rep. Adam Schiff in tweet

Reid machine keeps humming in Nevada, even in his retirement

Barack Obama surprise guest at Michelle Obama’s book show

AP FACT CHECK: Trump puts fighting words in Macron’s mouth

In defeat, Abrams casts aside traditional expectations

The Latest: Senator: ‘Smoking gun’ against prince would help

