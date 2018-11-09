AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

Thin ice for new acting AG? Trump says ‘I don’t know’ him Whitaker led group that may have violated tax-exempt status Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls Trump moves to limit asylum;…
Thin ice for new acting AG? Trump says ‘I don’t know’ him
Whitaker led group that may have violated tax-exempt status
Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls
Trump moves to limit asylum; new rules challenged in court
Nothing unusual about vote count in Arizona dragging on
The Latest: Trump tweets in Whitaker’s defense in turnabout
Another Keystone XL setback: environmental review ordered
Utah latest state to legalize medical pot, expand Medicaid
Florida finds itself again at center of election controversy
Settlement reached in tight Arizona Senate vote count
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.