AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 12:00 am 11/09/2018 12:00am
Thin ice for new acting AG? Trump says ‘I don’t know’ him

Whitaker led group that may have violated tax-exempt status

Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls

Trump moves to limit asylum; new rules challenged in court

Nothing unusual about vote count in Arizona dragging on

The Latest: Trump tweets in Whitaker’s defense in turnabout

Another Keystone XL setback: environmental review ordered

Utah latest state to legalize medical pot, expand Medicaid

Florida finds itself again at center of election controversy

Settlement reached in tight Arizona Senate vote count

