AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 8, 2018 12:00 am 11/08/2018 12:00am
Indictments? Final report? White House braces for Mueller

AP NewsBreak: Michelle Obama rips Trump in new book

Trump triggers massive midterm turnout

Expert: Acosta video distributed by White House was doctored

Pelosi unveils plans to establish new House diversity office

Protesters target home of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson

US immigration officials move to restrict asylum at border

Conservatives agitate for change after GOP loses the House

Acting AG Whitaker has thoughts on Mueller’s Russia probe

Appeals court hears argument that Mueller probe is invalid

