Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax Impeaching Trump not on House Democrats’ to-do list for now Associate of Trump confidant says he’s mulling a plea deal Former CIA chief Michael Hayden…
Cyber Monday shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax
Impeaching Trump not on House Democrats’ to-do list for now
Associate of Trump confidant says he’s mulling a plea deal
Former CIA chief Michael Hayden hospitalized after stroke
Government seeks quick ruling on transgender troops case
Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances
White House deputy chief receiving millions from Fox
Trump says time for action on ‘the Wall,’ visits golf course
Some families split up at border still detained months later
Dodge City clerk turns to hired legal gun in election fight
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.