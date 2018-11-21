202.5
By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 12:00 am 11/21/2018 12:00am
She’s everywhere: Ocasio-Cortez puts trek to Congress online

Trump team turns over written answers to Mueller’s questions

Trump kicks off Palm Beach social season at Mar-a-Lago

Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

Trump says he plans to make his first visit to a war zone

Report: Trump wanted to prosecute Comey, Hillary Clinton

AP FACT CHECK: Trump inflates value of Saudi arms deal

Congress to probe Ivanka Trump’s private email use in WH

Trump says he might attend White House Correspondents Dinner

2020 Democratic contenders already eyeing top staff in Iowa

