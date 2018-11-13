202.5
By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 12:00 am 11/13/2018 12:00am
Trump suggests France would have been defeated without US

Why wait? Democrats openly flirt with 2020 White House bids

Incoming House members prep for do’s and don’ts on the Hill

Government funding, border wall await lame-duck Congress

Florida recount chugs along as more irregularities surface

Centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema flips Arizona Senate seat

More races go to Democrats, including Senate seat in Ariz.

Whitaker will consult with ethics officials over recusal

Roger Stone associate expects to be charged in Mueller probe

US analysts locate secret North Korean missile sites

