AP Top Political News at 4:28 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 12:00 am 11/06/2018 12:00am
Election pits Trump’s brute strength vs Dems’ resistance

Long lines, machine breakdowns mar vote on Election Day

Trump views midterms through presidency-defining lens

For voters, Election Day presents a big test for Trumpism

Voters head to the polls with 1 man mostly in mind: Trump

Battle for the House tests Trump, GOP hold on Congress

GOP aims to keep Senate control, aided by Trump-friendly map

The Latest: Trump calling allies, tweeting endorsements

The Latest: Man charged in threat to PA poll workers

Fox News doesn’t condone Hannity appearance with Trump

