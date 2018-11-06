Election pits Trump’s brute strength vs Dems’ resistance Long lines, machine breakdowns mar vote on Election Day Trump views midterms through presidency-defining lens For voters, Election Day presents a big test for Trumpism Voters head…
Election pits Trump’s brute strength vs Dems’ resistance
Long lines, machine breakdowns mar vote on Election Day
Trump views midterms through presidency-defining lens
For voters, Election Day presents a big test for Trumpism
Voters head to the polls with 1 man mostly in mind: Trump
Battle for the House tests Trump, GOP hold on Congress
GOP aims to keep Senate control, aided by Trump-friendly map
The Latest: Trump calling allies, tweeting endorsements
The Latest: Man charged in threat to PA poll workers
Fox News doesn’t condone Hannity appearance with Trump
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.