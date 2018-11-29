202.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:51 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 12:00 am 11/29/2018 12:00am
Share

Keeping it quick: Trump taking in-and-out trip to Argentina

US and Mexico face stark choices as new president takes over

Senators send rebuke to Saudis, Trump over Khashoggi murder

Trump on Manafort pardon: ‘I wouldn’t take it off the table’

McConnell’s year-end wish: Getting Congress to legalize hemp

Border agents face split-second decisions on use of force

AP FACT CHECK: Entire Trump tweet on immigrant aid is wrong

Pelosi’s path back to speaker’s gavel is firmly in sight

AP Exclusive: Mormons support GOP, but Trump approval lags

O’Rourke vs. Castro: 2 Texans eye White House runs

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500