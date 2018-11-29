Keeping it quick: Trump taking in-and-out trip to Argentina US and Mexico face stark choices as new president takes over Senators send rebuke to Saudis, Trump over Khashoggi murder Trump on Manafort pardon: ‘I wouldn’t…
Keeping it quick: Trump taking in-and-out trip to Argentina
US and Mexico face stark choices as new president takes over
Senators send rebuke to Saudis, Trump over Khashoggi murder
Trump on Manafort pardon: ‘I wouldn’t take it off the table’
McConnell’s year-end wish: Getting Congress to legalize hemp
Border agents face split-second decisions on use of force
AP FACT CHECK: Entire Trump tweet on immigrant aid is wrong
Pelosi’s path back to speaker’s gavel is firmly in sight
AP Exclusive: Mormons support GOP, but Trump approval lags
O’Rourke vs. Castro: 2 Texans eye White House runs
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.