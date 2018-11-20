Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 5:59 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 12:00 am 11/20/2018 12:00am
Share

Trump pressed to levy harsh US response to Khashoggi killing

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

White House to restore Acosta’s pass, with a warning

Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work

The big question for new House Dems: Will you back Pelosi?

AP FACT CHECK: Trump book didn’t foreshadow bin Laden attack

2020 Democratic contenders already eyeing top staff in Iowa

Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing bin Laden sooner

Democratic senators sue over Whitaker’s appointment as AG

Trump waffles on pledge to keep chief of staff John Kelly

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500