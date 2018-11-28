202.5
By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 12:00 am 11/28/2018 12:00am
GOP US Sen. Hyde-Smith wins divisive runoff, keeps her seat

New developments put Manafort back in Russia probe spotlight

Q&A: What the dissolution of Manafort’s plea agreement means

Mueller focused on tip about WikiLeaks plans, document shows

Rise in US deaths in Afghanistan clouds outlook for peace

Pelosi unopposed as Dems meet to nominate House speaker

Write then run: Dems pen books while weighing 2020 campaigns

As shutdown looms, Trump and GOP leaders discuss border wall

Trump tests presidential limits by threat to General Motors

Senators set to grill US officials over Khashoggi response

