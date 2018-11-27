Amazon loses another top executive to Airbnb

Amazon.com Inc. has lost another high-ranking executive to Airbnb Inc. Amazon veteran Dave Stephenson will join the San Francisco-based short term rental startup in January as its chief financial officer. Stephenson, who served as vice…

Amazon veteran Dave Stephenson will join the San Francisco-based short term rental startup in January as its chief financial officer.

Stephenson, who served as vice president and CFO of Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer business since 2015, follows Amazon Prime chief Greg Greeley, who joined Airbnb as president of the homes division in March.

Like Greeley, Stephenson will report directly to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

“In the years ahead, Dave will be Airbnb’s quarterback for long-term growth, driving us to be even more efficient and leverage what makes Airbnb unique to create new businesses and continue to expand,” Chesky said in a news release.

Airbnb is one of several Bay Area startups expected to announce initial public offerings in 2019.

Stephenson was part of Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke’s executive team, whose offices recently underwent a pricey, high-security renovation.

