Amazon facility in Southeast Baltimore remains closed following tornado

One of the Amazon.com warehouses in Southeast Baltimore that was damaged by a tornado this month remains closed indefinitely and its workers are being reassigned.

The employees of the Amazon Prime sortation center have been idled — and fully paid — since the Nov. 2 incident that ripped apart a portion of the warehouse at 2010 Broening Highway killing Espana Argote, 37, a contract employee at the facility, and Andrew Lindsey, 54, a maintenance worker for JLL.

Rachael Lighty, a Maryland spokeswoman for Amazon, said Monday the 100 workers at the facility were being moved to other jobs at Amazon while repairs to the warehouse continue.

“This has already started while we work toward a long-term solution for the building and those employees,” Lighty said.

