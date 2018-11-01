202
Accenture Federal has hired a chief data scientist

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 1, 2018 11:58 am 11/01/2018 11:58am
Accenture Federal Services has tapped a researcher from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory as its chief data scientist.

Ian McCulloh brings an extensive military and academic background to Arlington-based Accenture Federal and will leading efforts to leverage data science and other emerging technologies in support of a wide range of national security work.

The hire highlights a rise in the role of chief data officers in the federal sector as data proliferates at a blistering pace, underscoring the need for new ways to organize and analyze it.

McCulloh was a chief scientist at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the research center in Laurel commonly known as APL that does systems engineering and integration, technology research and development and analysis for the Department of Defense, NASA, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. APL reported $1.45 billion in R&D expenditures in fiscal 2017. 

While there, McCulloh established…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

