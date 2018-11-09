A local military vet wanted to buy a U.S. flag made in America. When he couldn’t find one, he started his own company.

Brian Steorts comes from a family of military servicemen. And like many who do, he felt an obligation to serve his country. He enlisted twice, serving three years in the Army and 12 in the…

He enlisted twice, serving three years in the Army and 12 in the Air Force — including eight combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan — until the special operations pilot was injured in the line of duty. He was discharged in 2012 and underwent spinal surgery and rehab.

While in rehab, he realized he wasn’t wearing a uniform anymore, and that meant he wasn’t wearing the U.S. flag on his sleeve anymore. But when he began looking at options to buy a flag, he realized that nearly every American flag was produced in another country.

So he set out to make his own — and that first flag has grown into a Ashburn-based company, Flags of Valor, which has sold more than 25,000 flags since he and a fellow veteran founded it three years ago.

He had thrown himself into woodworking during his rehab, and that’s how developed the wooden American flag that eventually become…