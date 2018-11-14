202.5
A JEDI contract protest has been emphatically denied

Oracle Corp.’s pre-award protest of the Pentagon’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract has been denied.

The Government Accountability Office said in a statement Wednesday that the Department of Defense’s decision to structure the lucrative and high-profile program known as JEDI as a single award — the main point of contention from Oracle and others — didn’t violate federal procurement regulations. The GAO also concluded that the Pentagon sufficiently justified the contract’s requirements and it batted down Oracle’s conflict-of-interest claims.

The decision itself is not available because it may contain proprietary information.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) filed its protest in August, underscoring the intense jockeying for the right to basically transform the Pentagon’s IT posture and push new technology out to the warfighter. The DOD counts 3.4 million IT end users, more than 4 million endpoint devices and 1,700 data centers.

