5th firm added to investor-backed intelligence contracting platform

EverWatch, the new defense and national security contracting platform formed by a Chevy Chase firm, has acquired a fifth company.

Dynamic Engineering Solutions, which provides cloud and network administration services to the intelligence community, is the latest addition to Ashburn-based EverWatch, formed in October when IEA Corp. and ACES Inc., headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, were merged with two other companies investors declined to name.

Dynamic Engineering Solutions, or DES, is a veteran-owned small business launched in 2011 and based in West River, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County.

Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

Ashburn-based EverWatch employs more than 400 and is led by President Robert Miller. Miller was president of IEA Corp., also known as Ian Evan & Alexander Corp., since 2015.

IEA ranked 32nd on the Washington Business Journal’s 2017 list of 50 fastest-growing companies in the region, reporting revenue of $44.7 million, up from $29.9 million the…