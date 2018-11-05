202
5 things to know about the Monumental-Geico jersey sponsorship deal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 2, 2018 5:24 pm 11/02/2018 05:24pm
When the Washington Wizards take the court Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, players will be sporting new jerseys with Geico’s logo on the left shoulder.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced a multiyear deal Friday with the Chevy Chase-based auto insurance company to sponsor the jerseys of the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go.

The Wizards are one of the last NBA teams to sell off jersey space to a corporate sponsor, but Geico is the first company to have a patch on an NBA, WNBA and G-League team.

Here are five things you need to know about the deal:

What it cost — Terms were not disclosed, but these deals earn teams an average of $6.5 million per year over two years, according to Yahoo Finance. The two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors signed a jersey patch deal with Japan-based e-commerce company Rakuten last year worth $20 million annually, but that also included naming rights to the team’s practice facility.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

