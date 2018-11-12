12 Ways to Eat Veggies for Breakfast

If the only veggies you order at breakfast come in the form of hash browns, you’re in good company. I, for one, was in the minority when I recently ordered sauteed vegetables instead of bacon…

If the only veggies you order at breakfast come in the form of hash browns, you’re in good company. I, for one, was in the minority when I recently ordered sauteed vegetables instead of bacon at a bed and breakfast. But I invite you to join me on the vegetables-for-breakfast train. After all, 90 percent Americans don’t meet their daily recommended amount of vegetables, so why not get ahead of the curve first thing in the morning? It can be way tastier than you think. Here are 12 recipe ideas to get you started:

1. An Omelet

One of the easiest ways to add vegetables to your breakfast is in an omelet. It’s also a fabulous way to minimize food waste by using whatever leftover cooked vegetables or raw ones you have in your refrigerator. Some of my favorite veggies to use include cherry tomatoes, cooked asparagus, bell peppers and spinach.

2. Chopped Salad

My chopped salad is made with cucumber, tomatoes and bell peppers, and tossed in lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper. Since my family is from Israel, this chopped salad is served at practically every meal — including breakfast. Enjoy as a side to eggs or whole-wheat bread and cheese.

Israeli-Style Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

2 medium cucumbers (about 1 pound)

1 medium tomato (about 1/2 pound)

1 yellow or red bell pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice of one lemon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Chop the cucumbers, tomato and pepper, and place in a medium bowl. Add olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Toss well to combine.

3. Breakfast Burrito

Fill a whole-wheat burrito with scrambled eggs or tofu, plus beans and sauteed onions and peppers. Did you know beans count as either a protein or vegetable? With beans, onions and peppers, you’ll be getting a healthy dose of veggies in this meal.

4. Smoothie

Vegetables like spinach, kale and cauliflower work beautifully in smoothies. Some of my favorite smoothie combinations include blueberry-spinach, cauliflower-strawberry and kale-pineapple. Just combine them with your favorite 100-percent fruit juice, milk or plant beverage, drizzle in a touch of sweetness from honey, agave or 100-percent maple syrup, blend and enjoy!

5. Savory Parfait

Instead of a fruit parfait, how about a savory one like smoked salmon? Combine plain Greek yogurt with whipped cream cheese. Next, layer the Greek yogurt mixture with the chopped salad above and smoked salmon for a high-protein, lower-carb spin on a salmon and cream cheese breakfast.

6. Mediterranean Breakfast Pita

Stuff a whole-wheat pita with hummus, sliced hard-boiled egg, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes and a sliver of cheese for a Mediterranean-style breakfast that will keep you satisfied throughout your busy morning.

7. Breakfast Pizza

Make a simple breakfast pizza on a whole-wheat English muffin or whole-grain naan bread. Top with Canadian bacon, tomato sauce, part-skim mozzarella cheese and leftover vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms or broccoli.

8. Tofu Veggie Scramble

Scramble tofu along with leftover vegetables like kale, spinach, onions and peppers. Top with salsa for a southwestern spin.

9. Vegetable and Cheese Crepes

Make a batch of crepes a few days in advance and store them in aluminum foil at room temperature. Lay the crepe on a flat surface and spread with ricotta cheese and sauteed zucchini or kimchi (fermented veggies) and scrambled eggs.

10. Breakfast Salad

Top a large bowl of baby spinach with cucumbers and fruit like strawberries, blueberries, mango or peaches (or a combo of your favorites). Sprinkle it with sunflower seeds or chopped pecans, walnuts or almonds, and drizzle the mixture with a simple balsamic vinaigrette or your favorite dressing.

11. Savory Oatmeal

Get creative with your morning bowl of oatmeal by tossing in your favorite veggies. Chop mushrooms, onions, zucchini and tomatoes, and stir them into the warming bowl. Sprinkle it with a flavorful cheese like hot pepper jack or Parmesan, and stir to combine.

12. Zucchini Waffles

In my latest cookbook, “Smart Meal Prep for Beginners,” I include a simple recipe for blueberry and zucchini waffles. I start with a lighter waffle recipe, using low-fat milk and whole-grain pastry flour, and fold zucchini and blueberries into the batter. The result is a delicious, veggie-filled breakfast option that even my kids devour.

