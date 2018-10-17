202
Home » Latest News » You'll be eating here…

You’ll be eating here soon: 11 new D.C. restaurants you can’t miss

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 17, 2018 5:00 am 10/17/2018 05:00am
Share

Washington’s restaurant scene has had a busy year. Between the latest Michelin guide, the much-publicized fight over the tipped minimum wage, and The Wharf adding a huge new dining destination, the city’s food scene has been abuzz.

Dozens of out-of-town chains are trying to get in, but many of the city’s current and budding restaurateurs have been working on their latest offerings. Meanwhile, tons of new spots are still trying to get open, bringing a range of new and interesting spots to D.C. and the suburbs.

Here are a few around Greater Washington that we’ve been looking forward to. Though restaurants are notoriously plagued by opening delays, we’ve rounded up the ones that are likely to get open by the end of this year or early next year. We’re sorry in advance if the photo gallery above makes you hungry.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500